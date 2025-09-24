Trump tells world leaders their countries are 'going to hell' in combative U.N. speech

U.S. President Donald Trump argued for lower levels of global migration and urged a turn away from climate change policies on Tuesday in a combative, wide-ranging speech to the U.N. General Assembly that leveled scathing criticism of world leaders.
The 56-minute speech was a rebuke to the world body and a return to form for Trump, who routinely bashed the U.N. during his first term as president. Leaders gave him polite applause when he exited the chamber.
He rejected moves by allies to endorse a Palestinian state amid Israel's latest Gaza offensive and urged European nations to adopt the same set of economic measures he is proposing against Russia to force an end to the war in Ukraine.
Much of his speech was dominated by two of his biggest grievances: immigration and climate change.
Trump offered his U.S. immigration crackdown as a case study for what other world leaders should do to curb mass migration that he says is altering the fabric of nations. Human rights advocates argue the migrants are seeking better lives.
"I'm really good at this stuff," Trump said. "Your countries are going to hell."
Trump, who met last week with Britain's environmentally conscious King Charles at Windsor Castle, called climate change a "con job" and urged a return to a greater reliance on fossil fuels. Scientists say climate change caused by humans is real.
"Immigration and their suicidal energy ideas will be the death of Western Europe," Trump said.
Trump's administration plans to call for sharply narrowing the right to asylum at the United Nations later this month, Reuters reported last week, as it seeks to undo the post-World War II framework around humanitarian protection.
Trump sprinkled into his speech a litany of false and misleading statements, such as that London Mayor Sadiq Khan wants to impose "sharia law" on London and that "inflation has been defeated" in the United States six days after the Federal Reserve said inflation has gone up.
CRITICISM FOR ALLIES, POSSIBLE TARIFFS ON RUSSIA
European powers have spent months trying to stabilize their relationship with the U.S. leader with a focus on winning U.S. support to end the war in Ukraine. At a NATO summit in June, Trump and European leaders lavished each other with praise.
But in Tuesday's speech, Trump mocked NATO allies for not shutting down purchases of Russian oil and said he would impose strong economic measures against Moscow.
"They're funding the war against themselves. Who the hell ever heard of that one? In the event that Russia is not ready to make a deal to end the war, then the United States is fully prepared to impose a very strong round of powerful tariffs," he said.
"But for those tariffs to be effective, European nations, all of you are gathered here right now, would have to join us in adopting the exact same measures."
He did not detail the measures, but he has been considering a package that includes sanctions against countries that do business with Russia, like India and China. The main buyers of Russian oil in Europe are Hungary, Slovakia and Turkey.
Trump later held talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who pressed for more U.S. support to resist Russian advances. Trump, asked by reporters if NATO countries should shoot down Russian aircraft if they enter their airspace, said, "Yes, I do."
On the Israel-Palestinian conflict, Trump rejected efforts by world leaders to embrace a Palestinian state, a move that faces fierce resistance from Israel.
"The rewards would be too great for Hamas terrorists, for their atrocities," he said, repeating his call for the return of hostages taken by the Palestinian militant group.
Trump said the United States wants a ceasefire-for-hostages deal that would see the return of all remaining hostages, alive and dead.
"We have to stop the war in Gaza immediately. We have to immediately negotiate peace," he said.
He was to discuss the future of Gaza during afternoon talks with several Gulf leaders.
Trump, who has cast himself as a peacemaker in a bid to win the Nobel Peace Prize, complained that the United Nations did not support his efforts to end conflicts around the world.
He added to his complaints with personal grievances about the U.N. infrastructure, saying he and first lady Melania Trump were briefly marooned on a malfunctioning U.N. escalator and that his teleprompter was not initially working.
"These are the two things I got from the United Nations - a bad escalator and a bad teleprompter," Trump said, noting that Melania Trump nearly fell when the escalator stopped abruptly.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.
Mr Kipling
Well, he is right about the UK and many countries in Europe.
bass4funk
Yup, the truth is hard to hear
GuruMick
It is a tad hypocritical to call on an end to migration to UK and EU when one himself is a migrant in Japan.
In other comment, this is Trump "building bridges " " with the world ?
He is a narcissist and this is normal behaviour for those afflicted.
Trump right, everyone else wrong, including climate scientists.
WoodyLee
The MOST unfit President the great nation of the United States Of America has ever elected.
stickman1760
I’d rather live in any European country than the US under Trump.
Yrral
Maybe the hell is closer than he thinks in America
WoodyLee
The U.S was and still is being built by natives and migrants, working side by side in the Pursuit of Happiness.
"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness". ( U.S Declaration of Independence )
bass4funk
?
With the politicians globally who agree with his world stance about globalism, absolutely.
He has an opinion, and he's voicing it, and that's it. You and I don't have to agree with it, some will, some won't. Humans have the absolute right to dissent on any issue. Drives me nuts how some people want to push their opinions and force-feed you to believe their way is the only way and no other way. That's just not reality.
I feel the opposite about Europe.
Jay
I disagree with Trump on this. The Western European countries with open border immigration policies aren’t going to hell... they’re already in it.
You don’t have to squint too hard to see how the globalist utopian fantasy has curdled into a nightmare.
Underworld
I think someone turned off his teleprompter for a laugh.
GuruMick
Bass..nobody from world leaders to paper boys on street corners agree with Trump on anything.
It has gone beyond "the Emporer has no clothes " to the "man is barking mad "
I would make a comparison to Shakespeares King Lear in the famous "storm scene " but Trump lacks both the gravitas of that role and any possibility of redemption through finding his humility, the accepted end stage of all tragedy.
I see Max Cody drowning in a river while speaking in tongues in the role played by Di Nero
sakurasuki
So far more inline with current US policy which is more Isolationist, just don't blame China if China able to take advantage of US withdraw around the globe.
WoodyLee
When will Mr. Trump start acting President???
buchailldana
Take a look in the mirror Donny boy.
once again your narcissism makes you think you can brag.
Your country is a mess, controlled on whims, ignoring the courts and trampling human rights.
your medical department has just offered up one of the stupidest pieces of advice over a hunch.
and your media and universitis are being cravenly bullied.
mehinks it's your country that's the mess.
most of the world is laughing at you
funu
He, like is previous buddy Musk, is essentially a white supremacist. Any remarks he makes should be considered with that in mind. Otherwise we all know he does not care about anything but himself.
Jay
There are large areas of Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, Gothenburg, etc. that you simply would not or could not go. You need to be open and honest with yourself - there are many places where someone like you wouldn’t last five minutes.
The US still has large parts of the country that have resisted - and will always resist - the calamity that’s ruined many of its inner cities. Europe doesn’t have that luxury. Once the rot sets in across its compact, w0ke nations, there’s nowhere left to retreat. That’s why it won’t last.
bass4funk
They don't have to; he doesn't care, but then he doesn't have to give them squat as well if they don't want to change, it's that simple.
Well, some people can think that, some people don't. It's a free world.
ok, lol
Interesting.
XCAndtheband
Just when you think he can’t sink any lower, he says proudly: “Hold my beer!”
patkim
Trump should consider himself lucky that we still have the 1st Amendment because that could be considered as hate speech.
No. I've been to several places in Europe, and have even lived there briefly. Is it perfect? No, but overall, I would compare the living conditions to that of living here in Japan. Great health care, not much crime, and good social welfare systems.
I don't believe Trump's vision of an all-white America is good. America was built on diversity and it is diversity that makes America stronger.
Blacklabel
he is not wrong.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Trump: "I hate you and why am I here."
That's my president.
Blacklabel
it’s a fact.
a working escalator stopped the second he stepped on it and a previously working teleprompter stopped when he was speaking.
almost like someone was trying to create a narrative.
few minutes later: “Trump goes off script in UN speech!”
Bob Fosse
Don’t worry, he’s said the same about the U.S. numerous times.
patkim
A bad teleprompter? So what? I'm sure any intelligent or strong leader, would pivot, be flexible, and quickly adjust their message. I've seen similar situations happen before, but professionals can and will use their resourcefulness to find a way without quickly blaming others. A good leader should always show intelligence, dignity, and grace to deal with sudden inconveniences and problems.
Garthgoyle
Kettle calling the pot black much?