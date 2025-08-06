 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Trump
President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order about the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus, Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
world

Trump threatens federal takeover of DC after attack on former DOGE worker

1 Comment
By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and MIKE BALSAMO
WASHINGTON

Two 15-year-olds have been arrested in Washington in connection with the attempted carjacking and beating of one of the most prominent members of the Department of Government Efficiency, renewing calls from President Donald Trump for the federal government to seize control of the nation’s capital.

The victim, Edward Coristine, nicknamed “Big Balls,” was among the most visible figures of Trump's DOGE, which was tasked with slashing federal bureaucracy.

Coristine was assaulted around 3 a.m. Sunday in the city’s Logan Circle neighborhood by a group of teenagers attempting to carjack him and a woman whom police identified as his significant other, according to authorities.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the group approached the couple’s car and made a comment about taking it. Coristine pushed the woman into the vehicle for safety and turned to confront the group. At least several of the teens then attacked him, police said, until officers patrolling nearby intervened. As officers moved toward the group, the teens fled on foot.

Two 15-year-olds from Maryland were arrested on charges of unarmed carjacking, police said.

The attack gave new fuel to long-standing Republican efforts to challenge Washington’s autonomy, with Trump threatening to bypass local authority and impose direct federal control over the city.

In a social media post and remarks at the White House on Tuesday, the president described crime in Washington as “out of control."

"If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The District of Columbia has long served as a symbolic battleground in debates over crime and governance, and its lack of statehood has made it uniquely vulnerable to federal intervention. Republican leaders have frequently seized on episodes of violence to portray the city as a case study of violence in cities run by Democratic mayors, even as city officials note that violent crime overall is down more than 25% from the same period last year.

Still, local officials have acknowledged in recent years that youth crime, particularly carjackings, remains a serious concern. Just last year, a 14-year-old was charged with killing a Lyft driver in a botched carjacking, and a significant portion of carjacking arrests in Washington involve juveniles.

The Metropolitan Police Department said its investigation into the attack on Coristine remains active and additional suspects are still being sought.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Big balls turned out to not that macho eh

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Ashikaga Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Setouchi Triennale 2025

GaijinPot Travel

Chirihama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Boarding School Admissions For Families in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For August 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Sanseito: Should Foreigners Be Worried About Japan’s Far-Right Conspiracy Party?

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Macrobiotics: The Japanese Concept That Brings Balance To Your Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Yurei: 7 Japanese Ghosts & Their Tales That Will Keep You Up At Night

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Sawara: My Favorite Chiba Day Trip Spot

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Common Post-Honeymoon Stage Issues in Japan

Savvy Tokyo