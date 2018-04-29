Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Trump threatens gov't shutdown in Sept if no funding for wall

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald on Saturday threatened to shut down the federal government in September if Congress did not provide more funding to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

"That wall has started, we have 1.6 billion (dollars)," Trump said at a campaign rally in Washington, Michigan.

"We come up again on September 28th and if we don't get border security we will have no choice, we will close down the country because we need border security."

Trump made a similar threat in March to push for changes in immigration law that he says would prevent criminals from entering the country. The government briefly shut down in January over immigration.

A $1.3 trillion spending bill, which Trump signed last month, will keep the government funded through the end of September. A government shutdown ahead of the November mid-elections is unlikely to be supported by his fellow Republicans who are keen to keep control of the U.S. Congress.

Trump cited the hundreds of Central American migrants traveling in a "caravan" as one of the reasons for strong border security.

"Watch the caravan, watch how sad and terrible it is, including for those people and the crime that they inflict on themselves and that others inflict on them," said Trump.

"It's a horrible dangerous journey for them and they come up because they know once they can get here they can walk right into our country."

Migrants, who include women and children, have said they fled their homes in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras because of death threats from gangs, the murder of family members or political persecution.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Getting Inked In Tokyo: 3 Female-Friendly Tattoo Studios

Savvy Tokyo

Nightlife

Sone Jazz Bar

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 28-30

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Movin’ Out: Some Quick Tips for Changing Your Residence in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Japan’s Top 3 Regional Ramen: Sapporo, Tokyo and Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Nira: The Underrated Japanese Vegetable That Boosts Your Stamina

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya