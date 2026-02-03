Trump threatens legal action against Grammy host over Epstein comment

Donald Trump threatened legal action on Monday against the host of the 68th Grammy Awards over the comedian's comment on the U.S. president and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
After congratulating Billie Eilish for winning the Grammy for Song of the Year for her track "Wildflower," host Trevor Noah brought up Trump and Epstein.
"Wow. That's a Grammy that every artist wants -- almost as much as Trump wants Greenland," he quipped, referring to the president's threats to seize the autonomous Arctic territory.
Noah then added: "Which makes sense because, since Epstein's gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton."
Noah, who announced that this will be his final year hosting the Grammys after six turns as emcee, has been light on political commentary in previous years.
His comments drew the ire of the president, who took to his Truth Social platform first saying that the "Grammy Awards are the WORST and virtually unwatchable," before criticizing Noah.
"I can't speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory, statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media," Trump asserted.
The Republican then branded South African Noah a "total loser" who needs to "get his facts straight."
"I'll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C. ... Get ready Noah, I'm going to have some fun with you!" Trump added.
Trump, who moved in the same social circles as Epstein in Florida and New York, has fought for months to prevent the release of a vast trove of documents about the disgraced financier and has given varying accounts of why he eventually fell out with Epstein.
More than three million documents were released on Friday that included mention of numerous powerful figures, including the 79-year-old president, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Bill Clinton and former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.© 2026 AFP
52 Comments
Underworld
Trump demonstrating what a thin skinned person he is. Trevor Noah is an excellent comedian.
Cochise
"I can't speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory, statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media," Trump asserted.
EXACTLY.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Trump is not too clear on what free speech is.
TaiwanIsNotChina
He never said Trump visited Epstein's island. Counter-suit award here we come.
Cochise
Maybe all the celebrity hypocrites can pay Noah’s legal bills? The damages award will be a different story!
Cochise
See ya Noah!
TaiwanIsNotChina
The damages will be awarded to Noah. I suppose he might share it with other celebrities if that makes you happy.
bass4funk
Go for it. I would sue as well.
Like what? Calling the man a foreigner?
You are too funny. Lol
Blacklabel
He should sue this clown, yes
or is he an “independent journalist” too?
Speed
Sue away. It's not illegal to be made fun of by comedians or anyone else.
Blacklabel
can you explain what was funny about what he said here:
“Which makes sense because, since Epstein's gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton."
Bill Clinton victimizing young women on Epstein’s island isn’t…funny. It’s disgusting
Underworld
Trump doesn’t have a leg to stand on with this case.
Noah didn't even say that Trump went to Epstein island.
What a narcissistic clown Trump is.
ClippetyClop
You thought sexual assault was perfectly acceptable when Trump bragged about it on tape.
You didn't think it was disgusting at all.
In fact, you loved it, you voted for it.
TaiwanIsNotChina
I'm just going off of Trump's previous tract record.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Frivolous lawsuit requiring legal defense at a minimum.
TaiwanIsNotChina
No, this is known as satire. Figures MAGAs only hear laughter when it is directed at them.
bass4funk
Then Noah should put up or shut up, talk to Stefanopolus
Blacklabel
then why did he mention Trump, Epstein and a “new” island in the same comment?
what was he saying here?
Bob Fosse
maga getting upset about being the butt of a joke is the gift that keeps on giving.
Underworld
Blacklabel
Noah didn't even say that Trump went to Epstein island.
Because it’s funny.
He’s making a joke.
Wasabi
Do sue him, be a man for once! That way you'll have to release a whole lot of stuff to the courts!!
bass4funk
Gladly. Definitely sure he will.
Blacklabel
Whats “funny” about claiming someone was at the site of Bill Clinton’s heinous crimes against children when they were not?
UncleToby
The joke is that Trump is most definitely guilty of horrible crimes. The same crimes as Epstein. The same crimes as Clinton. However, because your criminal justice system is a joke, they seem to have gotten away with it.
I do agree, this particular Trevor Noah joke is not funny, because it just reminds me of the truth. Rich people have gotten away with sickening crimes, and MAGA people are covering their eyes, and ears, and pretending their guy isn’t involved. He is, though. Clearly. Hence the joke.
TaiwanIsNotChina
He was saying you need to bring an actual lawyer rather than the average rube if you want to go after Trevor Noah.
TaiwanIsNotChina
No, he should speak to the dozens of other people targeted by Trump that have gotten off with nothing.
patkim
I do have to agree that there is no factual evidence to prove that Trump has ever been to the notorious "Epstein Island". It is a false allegation.
Having said that, Trump shouldn't be so upset, since he himself is guilty of so many false allegations against people, for instance, saying that Haitians were eating people's pets, or that 300 million people died from drug overdoses in 2024, or that Renee Good and Alex Pretti were domestic terrorists, and that the Jan. 6th insurrectionists did nothing wrong.
TaiwanIsNotChina
There is as much evidence of "Bill Clinton’s heinous crimes against children" as Trump's. In fact there is much more for the latter.
TaiwanIsNotChina
There was no allegation.
Blacklabel
relax, it’s just satire.
a funny joke!
And pictures of Bill Clinton onsite. No pictures of Trump onsite. So Bill much more likely, as he was obviously there.
bass4funk
Hmmm...
Defamation lawsuit vs. ABC News and George Stephanopoulos — ABC News agreed to pay $15 million (plus $1 million in legal fees) toward Trump’s presidential library and issued a public statement of regret to settle the case.
Lawsuit vs. Meta (Facebook and Instagram owner) — Meta agreed to pay about $25 million to settle Trump’s lawsuit over the suspension of his social media accounts after January 6, 2021.
Lawsuit vs. X (formerly Twitter) — Elon Musk’s company agreed to pay around $10 million to settle Trump’s lawsuit related to his account suspension.
Lawsuit vs. YouTube / Alphabet — YouTube agreed to pay $24.5 million to settle Trump’s lawsuit over his account’s suspension following the January 6 attack.
Lawsuit vs. Paramount / CBS News (60 Minutes) — Paramount Global agreed to pay $16 million to settle Trump’s lawsuit alleging deceptive editing of a “60 Minutes” interview.
Go ahead, keep talking...
masugomi
Free speech. End of story.
That said, it’s not a particularly funny joke.
Underworld
bass4funk
None of those lawsuits were won in court because Trump would have lost.
Liken it to paying Trump a bribe.
Jimizo
Senile pathological liar threatens to sue comedian for a joke he says is factually incorrect.
Absolute circus.
Didn’t he threaten to sue a comedian for joking his mother was an Orangutan in the past?
patkim
You forgot these law suits as well:
In 1988, the Justice Department sued Trump for violating procedures related to public notifications when buying voting stock in a company related to his attempted takeovers of Holiday Corporation and Bally Manufacturing Corporation in 1986. Trump agreed to pay $750,000 to settle the civil penalties of the antitrust lawsuit.
In 2000, Donald Trump paid $250,000 to settle fines related to charges brought by New York State Lobbying Commission director David Grandeau.
From 2005, Trump was hit with lawsuits concerning illegal practices involving his failed Trump University. Trump agreed to pay 25 million to settle two class action lawsuits and one law suit in New York.
GuruMick
Not an expert...but doesnt the US Constitution protect free speech. ?
Trump suing his bank for $5 billion because it cut of his lending and don't want his deposits.
Tariffs and sueing....the hallmark of a great leader.
J101
Too old. That was a Grandpa Simpson joke decades ago. Try something fresh.
TokyoLiving
One more childish tantrum of the pathetic childish narcissistic orange clown.
u_s__reamer
Felon Trump has never read the American Constitution, nor does he understand US law, or else he would know how ridiculous he sounds threatening a comedian for making jokes. The sooner he's locked up, the safer American democracy will be.
plasticmonkey
Should the Haitian community in Springfield, Ohio sue Trump for non-jokingly smearing them as pet eaters and cannibals?
Should the Somali community in Minneapolis sue Trump for non-jokingly calling them all "garbage"?
Guess suing people is a luxury afforded only to those who already have more than enough.
DaDude
Hmmm, you defended another "comedian" when they threatened to sue over similar comments. Does political leaning dictate who and who cannot sue?
HopeSpringsEternal
Trump's adversaries and proxies had better think twice about their fake news and slander model, as DOJ has LOTS of lawyers and Trump knows how to use them
J101
They shouldn't follow the rule of law, because Donald fans would become violent?
browny1
Nore unhinged braggadocio from the chosen one.
The suit will never happen because that'd mean going to court and opening more than a can of Epstein worms for all to see and hear.
Just like Melania's Big $1 billion suit of journalist Wolff over Epstein claims.
Wolff is counter-suing which now places the ball in Melania's park, exposing her and Trump Inc to court and under oath quizzing.
Suddenly Silence.
Trump's lifetime habit of intimidation through the "I'll Sue Ya" blurt is frankly decades past it's use by date and as predictable and as boring as hell.
Old Donny - the Sundowning King.
Funnier & Funnier.
nishikat
Got that right
Yes, we need more info on that
Underworld
HopeSpringsEternal
For a start the DOJ aren’t Trump’s lawyers. It may not look like it at the moment, but the DOJ works for the people, not Trump.
Secondly, the DOJ have lost hundreds of lawyers since Trump became president because of the unethical work that they were asked to do.
plasticmonkey
Weaponized DOJ.
Don't you think the DOJ has more important things to do than go after comedians who bruise Trump's fragile ego?
plasticmonkey
Can you name all eight? Is parking garage lawyer Alina Habba one of them?
Yep. That's what presidents have always done. Trump is too much of an ornery tot to take any criticism or joke.
Is "the left" suing Trump for hurt feelings?
GuruMick
And I do remember some fave posters on here mocking others because of their perceived "hurt feelings "
Trump suing has no relevance to the stance these posters previously held. ?
Or do we only mock the less powerful ?
bass4funk
Well, she’s primarily a civil litigation attorney and political legal advocate, you're confusing her with Eric Swalwell
Yeah, the liberals can't either.
Either that or possibly being emotionally damaged.
Cochise
Whats “funny” about claiming someone was at the site of Bill Clinton’s heinous crimes against children when they were not?
Nothing funny at all. Noah is not much of a “comedian”.
Mickelicious
Because he didn't put young children in cages separated from their parents? Or have glorified security guards assassinate US citizens in the street?
Trump's divide and conquer is uniting and encouraging Americans and humanity against him.
Behold the fatal, flaccid fumblings of the diapered dime store demagogue.