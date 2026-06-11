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People ride past a billboard depicting the late leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, and the late Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on a street in Tehran
People ride past a billboard depicting the late leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, and the late Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on a street in Tehran, Iran, June 10, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS Image: Reuters/Majid Asgaripour
world

Trump threatens to attack Iran 'very hard' following latest hostilities

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By Bo Erickson and Enas Alashray
WASHINGTON/DUBAI

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States would strike Iran again if no peace deal is secured, threatening further escalation following one ‌of the most significant exchanges of hostilities in two months.

"We're going to be attacking them, attacking them very hard," Trump told reporters at the White House, saying the strikes would come later on Wednesday.

The United States and Iran have traded fire ‌several times since a tentative ceasefire took hold in early April, even as ⁠negotiators have sought an end to the three-month-old war. Trump has repeatedly said ⁠a deal is close, ⁠though there has been no sign of a breakthrough.

In the latest such incident, the U.S. military targeted ‌air defenses and radar sites around the Strait of Hormuz after a U.S. attack helicopter was downed near ⁠the strategic waterway. Iran responded with missile and drone ⁠attacks on U.S. bases in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain. A U.S. official said there was no significant damage.

Iran said the U.S. had violated international law by striking reservoirs that supplied drinking water to 10 villages. "This is not collateral damage -- it is a calculated war crime and a flagrant ⁠violation of human rights," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghei said.

Trump, who has threatened before to destroy ⁠Iran's civilian infrastructure, did not say whether the coming ‌strikes would target power plants and bridges.

The head of the Iranian parliament's national security committee, Ebrahim Azizi, warned in response that the "war won't be limited to the region."

Despite the belligerent language from both sides, there were signs of continuing diplomatic efforts.

A delegation from Qatar, which has been mediating between the United States and ‌Iran, landed in Tehran on Wednesday to hold talks on the latest developments, Iranian media reported.

TRUMP CLAIMS A SECRET MISSION

The war has killed thousands and disrupted roughly one-fifth of the world's supply of oil and natural gas, sending prices sharply higher. Iran has blocked traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, while the U.S. has maintained its own blockade on Iranian ports.

Oil prices rose nearly $3 following Trump's threat of escalation, to $94 per barrel.

Trump said vessels carrying 100 million barrels of oil have defied Iran to travel through the strait as part of ​a secret military mission. He said oil prices would be much higher without the effort.

Separately, the U.S. military said it disabled an oil tanker transporting Iranian crude in the Gulf of Oman ‌on Tuesday for a second consecutive day.

Fighting in a parallel war between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon has continued. Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon killed at least 13 people on Wednesday, Lebanese security sources said, while Hezbollah ‌claimed fresh attacks against Israeli forces.

Tehran's demands include an end to Israel's attacks in Lebanon, the lifting ⁠of sanctions on Iran, the release ⁠of billions of dollars in frozen assets, and recognition of ​its control of the strait.

Trump says Iran must end its restrictions on shipping through Hormuz. He also ⁠says any peace deal must ensure ‌Iran cannot develop a nuclear weapon.

Iran denies any such ambition.

The U.N. nuclear ​watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a U.S.-backed resolution on Wednesday telling Iran to declare its remaining enriched uranium stocks and let inspectors verify them. Iran branded the resolution as "political".

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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