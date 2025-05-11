Trump to accept lavish jet from Qataris as Air Force One: reports

US President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on May 4, 2025

Donald Trump intends to accept a luxury Boeing jet from the Qatari royal family for use as Air Force One, then continue flying in it after his tenure, despite strict rules on U.S. presidential gifts, media reported Sunday.

Calling the plane a "flying palace," ABC News, which first reported the story, said the Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet would possibly be the most expensive gift ever received by the U.S. government.

The U.S. Constitution prohibits government officials from accepting gifts "from any King, Prince or foreign State," in a section known as the emoluments clause.

But Trump plans to skirt the law by handing it over to his presidential library as he leaves office.

The plan is to be announced as Trump travels to three countries in the Middle East this week, including Qatar, both ABC and the New York Times said.

Acceptance of the gift raises strong ethical questions, as it appears to flout laws set up to stanch government corruption.

However, the White House and Department of justice consider that the gift is within the limits of the law because it is not given in exchange for any particular favor or action, which they say means it is therefore not a bribe, according to sources who spoke to ABC.

And it is not unconstitutional, they say, because it will first be passed to the U.S. Air Force before being turned over to the presidential library, thereby never being gifted to any one individual.

The White House did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

The Democratic National Committee said the move was proof of Trump using the White House for personal financial gain.

"While working families brace for higher costs and empty shelves, Trump is still focusing on enriching himself and his billionaire backers," the DNC said in an email to supporters.

Trump reportedly toured the Qatari-owned jet in February when it was parked at the Palm Beach International Airport, the publications said.

The U.S. president has long been unhappy with the planes that constitute Air Force One -- two highly customized Boeing 747-200B series aircraft.

He earlier this year said his administration was "looking at alternatives" to Boeing following delays in the delivery of two new models.

The U.S. aerospace giant agreed in 2018 to supply two 747-8 aircraft by the end of 2024 for $3.9 billion -- both ready to transport whoever occupied the White House at that time.

But a subcontractor went bankrupt and the coronavirus pandemic disrupted production, forcing Boeing to push back the delivery date to 2027 and 2028.

Although the plane the Qataris are offering to Trump is reportedly over 10 years old, a new Boeing 747-8 costs in the range of $400 million, experts said.

The aircraft must additionally be outfitted with extensive bells and whistles to become Air Force One.

© 2025 AFP