Trump to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist groups

U.S. President Donald Trump put the Mexican government on the defensive when he said he “absolutely” will move ahead with plans to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations.
Trump said in a radio interview this week that tens of thousands of Americans are killed every year because of drug trafficking and other activity by the cartels. But Mexico is pushing back, worried that such a step would allow its neighbor to the north to violate its sovereignty by operating unilaterally inside Mexico.
“I’ve been working on that for the last 90 days,” Trump said in a radio interview with Bill O’Reilly, who asked whether such a designation would be forthcoming.
O’Reilly had asked Trump if he would designate the cartels “and start hitting them with drones and things like that?”
Trump replied: “I don't want to say what I'm going to do, but they will be designated.”
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Wednesday that he did not want to enter a “political confrontation” with the U.S. government on the eve of its Thanksgiving holiday. He said that he would leave it at “cooperation, yes; interventionism, no,” and that he had instructed Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard to explain Mexico’s position to Washington.
Ebrard later tweeted that he’d already been in contact with the U.S. government and would use diplomacy to “defend sovereignty.”
Trump offered no timetable for the designation. After the U.S. labels an individual or organization as a terrorist group, it then becomes illegal for anyone in the United States, including banks and other financial institutions, to knowingly provide them with support. Members of terrorist groups are also denied entry into the U.S.
Authorities suspect Mexican drug cartel hit men in the shooting deaths of nine American women and children in northern Mexico earlier this month as they traveled in vehicles to visit relatives.
After the attack, Trump tweeted: “This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth.”
Trump said in the radio interview that López Obrador had rejected his offer to “let us go in and clean it out” but that “at some point, something has to be done.”
“Look, we're losing 100,000 people a year to what's happening and what's coming through on Mexico,” Trump said, speaking of American lives. “And they have unlimited money, the people, the cartels, because they have a lot of money because it's drug money and human trafficking money.”
In rejecting Trump’s approach, López Obrador said previous Mexican administrations had declared war “and it didn’t work.”
Ebrard’s office said Tuesday that he would get in touch with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to discuss the subject and seek a high-level meeting as soon as possible.
The foreign minister noted Monday that a terrorist designation carries legal implications and that American law would then allow the U.S. government to act “in a direct way” against those groups.
“That, of course, Mexico would never accept,” Ebrard said. While the U.S. and Mexico have a history of cooperation in combating the cartels, principally through sharing intelligence, Mexico’s concern would be that U.S. forces would potentially move against targets independently, violating Mexico’s sovereignty.
Mexico’s Senate president, Ricardo Monreal, a member of the president’s party, said via Twitter on Tuesday night that the designation would allow the U.S. government “to use legal and institutional means that would permit it to act unilaterally in our territory with the justification of pursuing those groups.”© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
47 Comments
Burning Bush
Now the Pentagon can bomb Mexico without Congressional approval.
bass4funk
Thank you, Mr. President! About time!
Chip Star
The cartels arm themselves with firearms from the US and pay for those firearms with money from US drug consumers. So, yeah, let's designate these cartels as terrorist organization instead of addressing the root causes of their existences and ability to arm themselves. Makes complete sense to everyone that lacks a measurable intelligence and the ability to logically reason.
Northernlife
Thousands of Americans are killed every year because of their love for drugs thats what you get when there are so many junkies in one Country if there wernt Junkies there wouldn't be a market.....
Aly Rustom
While I don't like Trump, I have to agree with this move. The cartels have killed many innocent people and deserve this classification.
Wolfpack
Yeah right! The Obama administration intentionally gave arms to Mexican drug cartels that were used to kill Americans- including a border patrol agent. Maybe we should declare the Obama administration a terrorist organization?
CrazyJoe
After almost 50 years and trillion dollars, the drug war has proven to be a complete failure. Recreational drugs are cheaper, more powerful, and more plentiful than ever before.
Legalizing, regulating, and taxing will reduce crime, save lives, and increase government revenue. If regulated, recreational drugs become safer - saving lives. Let's face it: demand for recreational drugs will never disappear. Incarceration and prohibition are not solutions.
The only benefit of the drug war is to generate profits for the Prison Management Complex.
It's time for all governments to end the myopic, ineffective, counter-productive, hypocritical, racist, and failed War On Drugs.
Serrano
López Obrador said previous Mexican administrations had declared war “and it didn’t work.”
That's because those governments were corrupt.
bass4funk
That’s because we’ve never designated the Cartel as terrorists.
No, but now that the Cartels are terrorists that gives us the green light to capture or kill them.
That should change now as well.
So thank you, Mr. President and let’s capture or kill these scum of the Earth. Trump is turning into a Real Elliot Ness!
Joe Blow
Mexico itself is pretty corrupt.
stormcrow
This could be an attempt to introduce and breathe a new kind of life into Guantanamo, except now they'll have the opportunity to waterboard members of the drug cartels.
u_s__reamer
Sticking a "terrorist" label on them isn't going to solve anything. Only legalization and government regulation can end the long-running bloody saga of drugs, guns and money. The terrorist elephant in the room is state terrorism that has sickened the modern world and which, for obvious reasons, no governments have the honesty to tackle despite the existence of the U.N.
BigYen
Agree with you 100%, neither you nor I could ever be classified as Trump supporters, but this is a good move. I was going to add "as long as it's cooperation between the US and Mexico rather than unilateral action by the US" but given the extent to which the cartels have corrupted Mexican officials, cooperation might not always be the most effective course.
bass4funk
Capture, Lifetime prison incarnation, or killing them will put a deep thought in their heads with those 2 options.
ulysses
Its a good move.
Thr cartels get their weapons from the US, so it could lead to stronger measures to curb this flow.
sensei258
Tom Clancy did it in Clear and Present Danger.
u_s__reamer
Capture, Lifetime prison incarnation, or killing them will put a deep thought in their heads with those 2 options.
Don't you ever get "tired of winning"? This whack-a-mole "war on drugs" has been going on for decades and tens of thousands of lives lost is the human cost of continuing to play this unwinnable, but lucrative (for some, including politicians) game. The economic exploitation of the poor, low education levels, poverty and the allure of riches feed the scourge of drug gangs. Capisce?
BigYen
The financial opportunities afforded by the worldwide illicit drug trade are pretty well irresistible to many, trapped as they are by all the things you mention. As far as the US/Mexico border trade is concerned, if you're implying that some of the drugs coming into the US should be legalized, or at least decriminalized, then I agree with you. Problem is that as far as too many legislators both inside and outside the US are concerned, hell can freeze over first.
Blacklabel
wow another great thing Trump has done.
Frank McCloud
Alright! Thankyou, Mr President!
CrazyJoe
Drug cartels ARE terrorist groups, and should be treated as one. The Mexican govt is owned by them as well as the military or they would have been eradicated by now.
Frank McCloud
its called being a President!
zichi
Will Trump be doing the same to the Big Pharma companies supplying opioids to the 20 million American addicts. The First Lady spoke out about that this week when she was booed by the audience.
Will Trump take action to prevent the flow of weapons south to the drug cartels?
The American drug demand is the cause, the cartels the effect. Nothing will change unless the cause is tackled. Legalise all drugs and take control of the supply and offer rehab centers and clean shooting clinics.
Chip Star
Uhhh . . . We've literally been doing that since the Nixon administration.
Frank McCloud
zichi, "legalize all drugs."
Way to go to destroy a society.
zichi
Frank McCloud
So do you have a better solution, or even a solution that would work because nothing has worked over the past 50 years. I have worked with various addicts back in the UK. America has spent more then $1 trillion on its drugs war and failed. That cost does not include the costs os addictions, crime and imprisonments, and legal systems. The great loss to the economy.
The current policies are the ones which have destroyed the society. Along with legalising drugs, education is part of the solution along with rehab and safe shooting clinics
I have many people die because of the wrong drugs they had taken. Legalising drugs immediately takes out the drug cartels and drug gangs.
Recently, American Mormons living in Mexico were slaughtered by a drug cartel using American smuggled weapons bought with American dollars.
Frank McCloud
zichi,
solution: declare drug cartels terrorists, take the gloves off, and kill em all.
Chip Star
It also means the manufacturing is done correctly and there are no cutting agents.
Zichi: I always appreciate your knowledge and insistence on dealing in facts and logic. Feeling better recently?
lostrune2
Is this another War on Terror?
bass4funk
So now we have the green light and if need be go in there and wipe out as many as there needs to be. Capture or kill, I’m fine with either.
zichi
So now we have the green light and if need be go in there and wipe out as many as there needs to be. Capture or kill, I’m fine with either.
Guess you haven't learn anything. Destroy one drug cartel and another one will come up. America does not have the the green light to enter foreign countries like Mexico and start killing people. The drug cartel are from many central and South American countries.
You are one of the people refusing to recognise the cause of the American drug addictions.
Chip star
thanks, waiting for my own op soon.
bass4funk
And thank God we make more bullets.
Tell that to OBL and Pakistan.
Tell That to Pakistan, Afghanistan.
No, I’m just saying, the drug cartels should be put out of business and be confronted in the harshest way and that has never been done before, but hopefully that will now change. Thanks for the help of Mossad as well.
Toasted Heretic
Meanwhile, the NRA terror organization are responsible for mass shootings in the US on an almost daily basis.
Legalize all drugs, cut out the cartels. Less death and bloodshed.
zichi
illegal wars on distance countries are one thing but attacking America's immediate country Mexico is another.
When the Taliban were ruling Afghanistan there was much less opium crops. Since the American invasion the opium crops have risen and risen. Those drugs are reaching America.
American achieved very little in Afghanistan except spending $6 trillion on a failed war.
Why would MOSSAD even care about American drug addictions. America works for MOSSAD not the other way.
Chip Star
We've been doing this since the Nixon administration. It's pathetic that you think increasing the violence will do anything.
Yeah, because the Mossad has been soooo effective at stamping out terrorism. That's why Israel is under constant attack from the West Bank, which is a tiny strip of land the Israelis have under blockade and tear through every now and again. This situation clearly demonstrates that increasing the violence is counterproductive.
bass4funk
And have the rest of the country turn out like SF and LA, I pray not.
Yes, it is. Now if they don’t take care of the problem, we will.
And you know this exactly as fact because......
bass4funk
We have never gone in and killed Cartel members, they didn’t exist back then in this form, but now we should try.
But they have been very good at killing them! Especially the top senior leaders. Love those guys.
And they squash it every single time.
Toasted Heretic
You appear to love violence and killing of democratically elected Palestinian leaders.
zichi
Many leading authorities, including the heads of law enforcement have stated that the solution to the drug problems is by legalising them.
Easy to make threats from the comfort of an internet chair. Quite another going into a foreign country to kill someone. But you wouldn't be the one doing it.
Not so long ago you were hoping Trump/Bolton would go to war against Iran. Always pushing for the killing and blood.
Drug addictions in America are in all cities and cross all classes of people. Opioid addicts have many wealthy people.
MOSSAD works for no one except themselves. That is a fact.
Your violence will achieve nothing just like in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Toasted Heretic
LOL
zichi
There have been drug cartels since the 1960's. The Medellín cartel, the first major drug cartel in Colombia, began in the mid-1970s.
bass4funk
Yeah, but that won’t happen because they know we would have a society full of zombies.
I’m not the President, but thankfully, he gets to call the shots.
We’ve done it many times before.
Yes.
Again, how do you know this? please verify.
Toasted Heretic
What nonsense. Your President is doped up on medicines and he's doing just fine, right?
And yet above, you claimed you haven't done it before. Make up your mind.
Why do you want to go to war with the cartels and Iran? Or, rather, why do you want the soldiers you sneer at and laugh when they die, why do you want them to go in and sacrifice their lives for a policy that doesn't work?
zichi
The knowledgable and experienced people don't agree with that statement. The doctors and professors. Legalising drugs does not mean suddenly millions of people will suddenly become drug addicts.
In American, alcohol was banned but then legalised. Did the nation become alcoholics?
Even the president has to follow the laws domestic and international.
You seem to believe that violence is always your answer. If they don't obey you, shoot them dead.
You have never served so it wasn't you.
Toasted Heretic
He's very old testament, that lad.
bass4funk
Whatever works, the economy is fine, so I’m good.
I did.
Iran? We’re talking about the Cartels. I think we should hit them as hard as we can and as hard as they come, we took out the senior leadership of the 5 families and most organized crime in the States, it can and should be done in Mexico as well.
bass4funk
Depends, I know some that have an opposing point of view.
Obama didn’t.
When fighting the Cartel, yes, sir!