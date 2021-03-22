Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Donald Trump appears to be planning a return to social media after being banned by Twitter Photo: AFP/File
world

Trump to launch own social media platform: ex-aide

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

Donald Trump plans to return to social media soon, using "his own platform" after being banned from Twitter and other outlets, a former advisor said Sunday.

"I do think that we're going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months," Jason Miller told Fox News.

"It's going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does, but it will be his own platform," said Miller, who held senior posts in both of Trump's presidential campaigns.

Trump's provocative use of social media was a defining feature of his presidency, as he drew 88 million followers to Twitter and often used tweets to slam his critics or to announce personnel changes or significant policy shifts.

But Twitter permanently suspended his @realDonaldTrump account after he used it to encourage people to take part in the rally that turned into the violent storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6.

Trump was also banned, temporarily or permanently, by other major platforms including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat.

Since leaving Washington and returning to his Mar-a-Lago resort home in Florida, the former president has kept a relatively low profile, largely relegated to issuing occasional news releases.

But Miller said Trump had been hard at work.

"There's been a lot of high-power meetings he's been having at Mar-a-Lago with some teams of folks who've been coming in," Miller said. "There have been numerous companies."

He added: "This new platform is going to be big, and everyone wants him. He's going to bring millions and millions -- tens of millions of people to this new platform."

Miller provided no other details, nor did he say if he will be personally involved.

Despite Trump's defeat in November by Democrat Joe Biden, he remains influential in the Republican Party and has not ruled out a third run for president in 2024.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Take this healthcare survey and receive a ¥1000 Amazon Voucher

Help improve healthcare access for foreigners by filling out this questionnaire from the University of Tokyo.

Department of Community and Global Health, the University of Tokyo

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

All You Need to Know About Japanese Cherry Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #123: Ramen Shop Owner Warns Against Undercooked Chashu

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Hiroshima

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Five Cocktails For The Japanese Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Persevering through COVID-19: What we Can Learn from Japan’s Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

My First Trip to Tohoku: Why It Belongs on Your Post-Pandemic Travel List

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Okayama

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

Five Meditation Tips for Busy Tokyoites

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel