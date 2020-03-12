Trump to make prime time address on U.S. coronavirus response

President Donald Trump will make a prime time address Wednesday on the coronavirus crisis, his latest attempt to counter criticism of his response to the growing health and economic fallout from the pandemic.
"I'll be making a statement later on tonight as to what I have decided to do," Trump told reporters at the White House. It was scheduled from the Oval Office for 9 p.m.
Trump said he would explain his plan for tackling both the health crisis, as the virus rapidly multiplies, and economic assistance.
He is expected to announce short-term tax breaks or other forms of relief for individuals, as well as a stimulus package to help the economy from entering a negative spin that some fear could end in recession.
He did not answer reporters' questions about whether he was planning to impose new travel restrictions. Earlier, Ken Cuccinelli, the acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, said a ban on travelers from Europe was being "considered."
Trump also did not say if he would meet demands from some lawmakers on declaring a national state of emergency, which would free up federal disaster funds.
The president has taken fire for what critics say is a slow response to the spread of the virus, which gives flu-like symptoms and has claimed more than 4,500 lives worldwide. He has repeatedly played down the threat, initially claiming that only a handful of Americans were at risk.
As of Wednesday, there were more than 1,100 confirmed cases and 32 deaths in the United States, according to a tally collated by Johns Hopkins University, with numbers expected to skyrocket once more testing is done.
Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said COVID-19 was estimated to be 10 times more deadly than flu and that without aggressive containment and mitigation, "many millions" could potentially contract the virus.
"The bottom line: iIt's going to get worse," Fauci said.
There is also acute economic damage, with stock markets tanking on fears of recession, multiple cultural and sporting events cancelled, schools and universities closing, and companies scrambling to face the probability of sending many employees home on sick leave or self-quarantine.
Even the U.S. presidential election faces disruption, with Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders canceling rallies and questions mounting over the future of Trump's own usually frequent rallies.
For Trump, steadying market jitters is a must if he is to maintain his reelection message of delivering a booming economy.
At a White House meeting with U.S. bank leaders, Trump said "we'll be doing a lot of additional work with small businesses...many billions of dollars."
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier that the White House was "looking at providing substantial relief to certain taxpayers and small businesses who will be able to get extensions on their taxes."
"We think we can provide over $200 billion of liquidity into the economy by delaying certain tax payments," he said.
Democratic leaders are cool on the idea of tax cuts and made a competing proposal for compensating workers' lost wages and sick leave, as well as providing loan forgiveness for individuals.
The Democratic proposal also called for disaster loans and grants for small businesses, emergency housing assistance, and loosened requirements for food assistance including continuing to serve meals to children even if schools are closed.© 2020 AFP
JJ Jetplane
Walks to the podium.
"There is no problem. We do not have a pan Atlantic. The world has a pan am. America does not. The virus will be gone soon and we will have zero patents." All while waving his hands.
Yes, I purposely misspelled words as Trump is very bad at the English language.
PTownsend
It's always been important to have leaders who are great communicators and more importantly leaders who can be trusted. Trump has shown he's neither. This speech will be a chance for him to speak openly. Knock wood his speechwriters have written appropriate messages for him to speak and he stays on script, reads directly from the teleprompter, does not use this time to talk about how great he thinks he is. Stuff's got real and he needs to realize it's not just all about him.
klausdorth
"Make a statement later, did not answer reporters' questions, ... did not say ....."
So in the end he didn't say anything. Wonder whether or not he will stick to the prompter.
Because making his own comments, there won't be too much constructive explanations.
Not from this man. He will use this prime time address to praise himself, nothing else.
GrungeHamster
Donny, vomiting your nonsense all over the podium does not count as a legitimate statement.
dbsaiya
The great genius who really gets this stuff is going to talk, hopefully in complete sentences. Unfortunately the whole world already doesn't trust him so it's a waste of time. The MAGA crowd though will eat it up, would probably get sick and still blame it on the dems and the deep state.
Chip Star
Great. This should be as informative as one of his monster truck rallies.
Its sad that we have to ask ourselves the following questions every time Donny starts mouthing off:
Is he lying or just being hyperbolic?
Is he speaking facts or just his opinion?
Should we listen to him or the experts?
It’s always good when we don’t know what message the president is trying to convey beyond, “I am the greatest, most intelligent person on the planet.”
Ah_so
What pearls of wisdom will he come up with? The mind boggles at the thought.
SuperLib
It's too bad our President is a pathological liar or else his speech would mean something.
Arrrgh-Type
Now we see the consequence of Trump's divisive political strategies. The idea that he could lead the entire nation, blue state and red state, White, Black, Latino, Asian, together through a crisis is absolutely absurd. Spending half of your presidency throwing up red meat to your base has its limits- and its consequences.
I could be wrong, but we all know- Trump supporters and Trump detractors- who he is by now. I don't see that magically changing overnight.