 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. President Donald Trump holds Fourth of July rally, marking the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, in Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a Fourth of July rally, marking the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 4, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst Image: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst
world

Trump to meet leaders of Ukraine, Syria at NATO summit

0 Comments
By Steve Holland and Gram Slattery
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy while in Turkey this ‌week for a NATO summit to make a renewed push to end the war in Ukraine, a senior U.S. official said on Sunday.

Trump is scheduled to arrive at the ‌summit on Tuesday. His first meeting will be with ⁠the summit host, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. Trump will ⁠also meet with ⁠Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and hold a news conference, the White House ‌said.

A senior U.S. official who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity about the ⁠trip said Trump will meet with ⁠Zelenskyy on Wednesday to discuss "how we can end the war."

"The battlefield has clearly frozen over the last couple of months and neither side is making a lot of progress," the official said. "The president feels ⁠a real sense of urgency to try to bring this to ⁠a stop."

Trump will also urge NATO allies ‌to increase their defense spending, the official said. "He will deliver that message in person," the official said.

Defense-related deals worth billions of dollars will be announced during the summit, the official said, without providing details.

European officials say they ‌hope Trump's strong relationships with Erdogan and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will ensure a smooth summit. But the Europeans remain uncertain because of lingering transatlantic bitterness over the Iran war and the U.S. president's frequent criticism of NATO.

Trump has complained that NATO members have not done more to help the United States in the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.

On Saturday, the ​U.S. leader spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin for 90 minutes and offered to help find a solution to the Ukraine war, Kremlin ‌aide Yuri Ushakov said in comments made public early on Sunday.

Trump in the past has lamented the amount of death and destruction on both sides of the conflict. Ukraine in ‌recent months has managed to slow or halt Russian advances and put ⁠more pressure on Putin.

The senior ⁠U.S. official said Trump would likely ​follow up with Putin after talking to Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy last month called ⁠for a one-on-one meeting ‌with Putin, but the Kremlin leader refused.

Russia has said ​any solution must include Moscow assuming full control over Ukraine's Donbas region. Ukraine rejects that assertion.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including the purchase process, financing options and latest market trends. The webinar will be held from 6pm to 7pm (Japan Standard Time) on July 14 (Tuesday), 2026.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Kifune Myojin Shrine Kanazawa: Love and Separation Shrine

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

10 Cool Summer Destinations in Japan (2026 Guide)

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Tokyo Area Events for July 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Osaka Area Events for July 2026

GaijinPot Blog

The World Cosplay Summit (WCS) Nagoya

GaijinPot Travel

5 Japanese Summer Fashion Trends for 2026 to Stay Fresh

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Improve Your Japanese from Watching NHK Asadora

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tanabata: Celebrating Japan’s Star-Crossed Lovers Festival

Savvy Tokyo

Kamikura Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Cat Stationmasters in Japan: Rural Rail’s Cutest Savior

GaijinPot Blog