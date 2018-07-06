Trump to meet Queen Elizabeth next week despite chorus of discontent

When Donald Trump meets Queen Elizabeth next week, he will become the 12th U.S. president that the monarch has met during her 66 years on the throne, the longest in British history.
Apart from Lyndon Johnson, Elizabeth has met every U.S leader since Harry S Truman but no other U.S. presidential encounter has generated the same level of opposition and controversy in Britain as Trump's trip.
Prime Minister Theresa May offered Trump a state visit - a pomp-laden affair usually featuring an open-top carriage trip through central London and a banquet at Buckingham Palace - when she became the first foreign leader to visit him after his inauguration in January 2017.
Only two U.S. presidents - Barack Obama and George W Bush - have previously been invited for full state visits. Trump will get a less lavish one than originally offered, but he will still meet Elizabeth and many British lawmakers have voiced objection to his coming at all.
Trump's travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries and his retweeting of a message posted by the deputy leader of the far-right Britain First party, who has since been jailed for religiously aggravated harassment, both led to widespread condemnation in the country.
Most recently, the separation of migrant children and parents at the U.S.-Mexico border reignited calls for May to call off Trump's visit.
"President Trump has locked up 2,000 little children in cages and is refusing to release them unless he is allowed to build a wall," opposition Labour lawmaker Gavin Shuker said to May in parliament last month.
"He has quit the United Nations Human Rights Council; he has praised (North Korean leader) Kim Jong Un's treatment of his own people; and he has turned away Muslims. What does this man have to do to have the invitation that the prime minister has extended revoked?"
After he was invited last year, more than 1.86 million people signed a petition saying Trump should not be given a state visit because it could embarrass the queen.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan, a Muslim who has been involved in social media exchanges with the U.S. president, said Trump was not welcome in the British capital because of his divisive agenda and would face mass peaceful protests. Demonstrations are indeed planned for next week.
As a non-political head of state, Elizabeth has input but little say in who the government invites to Britain and who she meets or hosts at her royal residences.
Other lawmakers and commentators, who said the trip should go ahead, insist Britain's "special relationship" with the United States goes beyond any individual and that the president should be accorded due respect.
"Her Majesty has met ... some 'unsavory characters'. In fact, she has met some characters who have actually taken up arms against the Crown, but she has moved on from that because it is in the best interests of our nation," Martin Vickers, a member of May's Conservative Party told parliament last February.
"Mr Trump has said some unusual and irregular things, and some things I would certainly not agree with, but he has not, like many world leaders who Her Majesty and the government have met over the years, abused human rights.
"There is absolutely no doubt, in my judgment, that we should indeed roll out the carpet for the president. We are not rolling out the carpet for Mr Trump; we are rolling out the red carpet for our most valued ally."
Fellow lawmaker Edward Leigh said visits which might be controversial were made because they were believed to be in Britain's self-interest. "When we invited not one but two presidents of China, we were prepared to overlook the fact that China is effectively a police state," he said.
Leigh noted Robert Mugabe had been invited to take tea with the queen. Describing the former Zimbabwean president as a"racist homophobe," he said: "We were prepared to overlook his transgressions."© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018. Click For Restrictions - https://agency.reuters.com/en/copyright.html
25 Comments
Login to comment
jcapan
After all, she had quite a cozy relationship with home-grown war criminal Tony Blair.
Laguna
Glad the Trump-with-tiny-hands-in-a-diaper blimp was okayed.
Dango bong
Have you checked Britain's travel ban list?
1) they are not migrants they are illegal aliens 2) This was also the policy under Obama 3) An executive order was already signed by Trump stopping this
Talk about fake news and fake outrage....
Black Sabbath
She'll earn her pay-check next week.
bass4funk
Should be an interesting visit. Remember, other countries can and are allowed to have tough immigration laws, only the US is not, it’s a bad thing.
Dango bong
yes and only other countries are allowed to tariff US goods, US can not. Britain's immigration and travel laws are much stricter than the US they have no room to say anything
Silvafan
Hopefully, he will cancel and complain because he couldn't get the gold carriage, and he thinks London is a dump!
Don't forget Pres. Obama got the full package! That should tick him off.
RudyRuiz
It must be excorciatingly painful for the adult leaders of the world to have to suffer meetings with Trump.
cla68
President Trump’s visit is another milestone in the dismantling of the globalist utopia.
kyronstavic
Just about every political leader, or politician for that matter, is a spin, crook, hack, liar, authoritarian etc or some combination of any or al of these, and they get welcomed to the UK. A couple of exhibits from the chamber of horrors cited below:
So why are the media and their fellow travelers singling out Trump as anything out of the ordinary?
Just another example of TDS.
Alfie Noakes
She's tough. She's met Ceauscescu, Mugabe, the monsters of Saudi, mass murderers like Tony Blair and George W Bush and all kinds of evil scum.
I'm sure the clownish blowhard Trump won't give her any bother.
PTownsend
Regardless what they say in St. Petersburg, I think Trump's visit is a statement that his globalist bund is seizing (re-seizing?) global power.
David Varnes
Hey Donnie... Obama's visit was bigger.
extanker
Yeah he's a buffoon, so what, he's still the current US President. World leaders need to meet, whether the people like them or not. The world doesn't stop because you don't like an elected official.
I get the average citizen hating him and not wanting him to come to their country, but the politicians really need to stop acting so damn childish. You don't have to look forward to it, you can hope it ends quickly, but you do have to accept it. I'm pretty sure one of the duties of all politicians is meeting people that they really don't want to.
kyronstavic
Doesn't say much for the Queen's character if she's willing meet these despots. Only serves to entrench their interests an international standing and erode her credibility.
Do you invite the bully on the block into your house for tea, or snub them and deny them the legitimacy they so desperately seek?
Alfie Noakes
Comedy gold! Thanks for providing such a great laugh to start the day with!
bass4funk
I think it’s more the opposite. I have deep, deep empathy for the President. Tissue stock for the left must be surging.
RudyRuiz
World leaders do need to meet even if the citizens hate a particular leader. The monarch of the U.K. has hosted other monsters. Most politicians are scum. None of this changes the fact that an adult being forced to treat an adult that acts like a child as an adult must be exorciatingly painful for the adult.
ZENJI
This will not end well at all. As you know trump has no class, small hands, small mouth and brain.
A very low I Q, no common sense or manners.
The United Kingdom will be insulted. Most other countries will be embarrassed by trumps anti social behavior.
All of which will not even put a dent in his arrogance. The one thing that will provoke a nasty response from trump is for a reporter to state that THE QUEEN has more cash than trumpy.
kawabegawa198
President Trump is very welcome.
RudyRuiz
The US has stringent immigration laws as anyone with a non-citizen spouse knows. Just because those laws aren't enforced in a draconian enough way for you doesn't mean they don't exist. Claiming so is ignorance at its finest.
kyronstavic
The joke's on you, Alfie!
RudyRuiz
Everyone can see what an immature idiot the president is simply by reading his twitter feed. Everyone can see how mature the queen is. This means stating that the president is the one to pity without providing any reasoning for that statement demonstrates your lack of critical discourse skills.
RudyRuiz
The majority of conservatives on this site adhere to the idea that "I know you are, but what am I" is a sound argumentative strategy. All it does is dosplays their utter ignorance and lack of sophistication.
bass4funk
So then why do these leaders not get their acts together?