Trump to visit South Korea in June for talks on North

President Donald Trump will travel to South Korea in June for talks on the North Korean nuclear program, three months after a failed summit with North Korea's leader in Vietnam.

The White House says Trump will meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in conjunction with his trip to Japan for the G-20 summit.

The White House says they "will continue their close coordination on efforts to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization" of North Korea. Trump and Moon will also discuss issues of importance to their two nations.

Trump's efforts to bring about the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula have stalled since he abruptly pulled out of the March summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The North has since restarted some missile testing.

