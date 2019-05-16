Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Trump to visit South Korea in June for talks on North

1 Comment
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump will travel to South Korea in June for talks on the North Korean nuclear program, three months after a failed summit with North Korea's leader in Vietnam.

The White House says Trump will meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in conjunction with his trip to Japan for the G-20 summit.

The White House says they "will continue their close coordination on efforts to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization" of North Korea. Trump and Moon will also discuss issues of importance to their two nations.

Trump's efforts to bring about the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula have stalled since he abruptly pulled out of the March summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The North has since restarted some missile testing.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Donny gonna visit the DMZ aga . . . Not again, Chip, he has never been because of a little rain.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 More Essential Items for Your New Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Nature

Furano

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Lifestyle

What It’s Like to Experience Reverse Culture Shock After Leaving Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Neighborhoods

Yoyogi

GaijinPot Travel

Satori Reader: This Online Tool Will Take Your Japanese Reading Skills to the Next Level

GaijinPot Blog

Reiwa: A ‘Beautiful Harmony’ of Japanese Words Old and New

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog