Trump lunged at driver to try to join Capitol riot: aide

Former U.S. President Donald Trump angrily lunged at his Secret Service driver and grabbed at the steering wheel of his limousine in a bid to join the crowd as it marched on the Capitol on the day of the deadly insurrection, an aide testified Tuesday.
In some of the most explosive testimony so far to the House committee probing the violence, Cassidy Hutchinson, an assistant to Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows, said the president had demanded to march with the mob.
Under the impression that he would be taken to join the crowd at the Capitol following his rally speech, he became irate when he was told it was impossible for security reasons, and he tried to wrestle the Secret Service for control of his official car, Hutchinson testified.
"I'm the effing president, take me up to the Capitol now," Trump said, according to Hutchinson, who testified that the story was relayed to her by another administration official.
Trump, apparently watching the televised hearing, attempted to discredit Hutchinson in real time in a multiple-post rant on his social media network, dismissing the episode as a "fake story" and calling the hearing a "kangaroo court."
The congressional panel has spent a year investigating the Jan 6, 2021 riot that temporarily halted the certifying by Congress of the presidential election result.
It has now held six public hearings to outline its initial finding -- that Trump led a criminal conspiracy to overturn his defeat to Joe Biden that led to the violence.
Hutchinson was a central figure in the administration and able to offer the committee its first blow-by-blow account of activity inside the White House.
She testified that Trump and some of his top lieutenants were aware of the possibility of violence -- contradicting claims that the assault was spontaneous and had nothing to do with the administration.
Hutchinson said she recalled Meadows saying four days before the insurrection: "Things might get real, real bad on Jan 6."
Hutchinson had sought out her boss, she said, after a White House meeting involving Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani. As they were leaving, Giuliani asked her if she was "excited" for Jan 6.
When she asked what Giuliani meant, Hutchinson recalled that he "responded something to the effect of, 'We're going to the Capitol.'"
"'It's going to be great. The president's going to be there. He's going to look powerful... Talk to the chief about it. He knows about it.'"
She told Meadows what Giuliani had said, she testified.
"He didn't look up from his phone and said something to the effect of, 'There's a lot going on, Cass, but I don't know. Things might get real, real bad on Jan 6,'" Hutchinson told the hearing.
Meadows and Trump were aware of the possibility of violence, including that members of the pro-Trump mob were armed when they gathered near the White House on the day of the riot, Hutchinson said.
When she told Meadows violence had erupted, Meadows "almost had a lack of reaction," Hutchinson said.
Vice chair Liz Cheney said the committee had obtained police reports that people at the Trump rally on the Ellipse had knives, Tasers, pepper spray and blunt objects that could be used as weapons.
Police transmissions played at the hearing showed that others outside the rally had firearms including AR-15 semi-automatic rifles.
Hutchinson described an exchange between Meadows and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone soon after the rioters broke into the US Capitol, during which the lawyer said Trump needed to call off the mob chanting for his vice president Mike Pence to be hanged.
"He doesn't want to do anything, Pat," Hutchinson recalls Meadows telling Cipollone. Trump "thinks Mike deserves it," Hutchinson recalled Meadows adding.
Meadows, who asked for a pardon related to Jan 6, refused to testify before the panel since handing over thousands of text messages and other documents in the early stages of the investigation.
The latest hearing was announced at last minute amid concerns for Hutchinson's security. Cheney suggested that that former Trump officials were trying to intimidate witnesses.© 2022 AFP
5 Comments
Login to comment
SuperLib
All over a lie. I wonder what Ashli Babbitt's family thinks of all the evidence.
Nemo
Police had visual evidence of armed supporters with guns in addition to their flagpole spears beyond the security perimeter (which I believe was a violation of DC law), but Trump demanded that the magnetometers be removed.
“They’re not here to hurt me, take the effing mags down. Let them March to the Capital from here.”
While lunging at the wheel of his car reveals Trump to be unhinged - bordering on insane, this is legally the most damning piece of today’s testimony.
It establishes that Trump knew the mob was armed, and that he didn’t care because he knew they were going to riot and then he encouraged them to do just that.
That, according to even some of his supporters is what’s known as a smoking gun.
Add in Pat’s demand that he do something or “blood will be on his effing hands” and Meadows saying “He doesn’t want to. He doesn’t think they did anything wrong.” and it was a very bad day for Don.
Oh, add in the witness intimidation of Ms. Hutchison while we are at it. The bumping up of her live testimony because of “credible threats to witnesses.”
The list goes on and on (and on and on...)
The Avenger
It's a shame. Trump lived up to my every expectation. A spoiled child with parents that told him from the second he was born that he was always right and could do no wrong. Gets $400M dropped in his lap and an army of the scummiest lawyers and accountants his dad collected and he's been swindling like he's king of the world ever since. His actions as president were perfectly consistent with his personality.
Time to start fitting Orange Man for Orange Jumpsuit.
Strangerland
Well today we got testimony from someone (under oath order let’s not forget) who saw trump holding the smoking gun. And this isn’t the end of the hearings, so you have to wonder what other bombshells they have waiting.
Anyways, to all our MAGA folk here on JT, just a friendly reminder that we told you he was incompetent from the start. We told you he was unhinged while he was president. And we told you he lost tee election by a landslide. Notice how the facts have proved that we knew what we were talking about from day one?
We told you so. Remember that next time you think we don’t know what we’re talking about. Because you guys clearly don’t have very good instincts.
FizzBit
The Dems are toast. Biden needs cue cards. Many on Main Street are probably muttering that old saying about Nero fiddling.
Blacklabel
Bombshell, the walls are closing in, smoking gun, blah blah.
what crime was proven by this “shocking” testimony? Plate throwing? Hearsay about steering wheel grabbing?
plasticmonkey
Pretty incredible testimony. Remember, this is under oath. And Hutchinson is not "the left".
Will today be the day when we get to hear a defense of Trump from his supporters? A refutation of the evidence?