Trump tries to tie Harris to chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

By James Oliphant

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump used the third anniversary on Monday of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan to try to pin the chaotic pullout on his Democratic rival for the White House, Kamala Harris.

Trump participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery honoring the 13 servicemembers killed during the U.S. exit - and then blasted Harris, the vice president.

"It showed our enemies that we're incompetent. That we have an incompetent president, an incompetent vice president," Trump said during a campaign stop at a nearby restaurant.

It was the latest attempt by Trump and his campaign to raise doubts about Harris' fitness to serve as commander-in-chief as the Nov. 5 election draws near and comes after Harris last week proclaimed herself ready to lead the nation's armed forces.

The U.S troop pullout and evacuation of U.S. and allied officials, citizens and Afghans at risk of Taliban retribution in August 2021 saw crowds of desperate Afghans trying to enter Kabul airport and men clinging to aircraft as they taxied down runways.

Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance, also have sought to turn Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz's decades of service into a political vulnerability. Former military service is often a key selling point for candidates in U.S. political campaigns.

For weeks, the Republicans have accused Walz of exaggerating his rank in the Army National Guard, where he served for 24 years. Walz has described himself as a retired command sergeant major, one of the highest noncommissioned officer positions in the Army. While he achieved that rank, he did not meet the requirements to retire with that title.

The Harris campaign deleted a reference this month to Walz's rank as a "command sergeant major" on its website.

Trump, 78, never served in the military. Though he was of draft age during the Vietnam War, he received four student deferments and a health-related one for bone spurs in his feet.

Vance served in the Marine Corps for four years as a combat correspondent and was deployed to Iraq for roughly seven months. His position mainly involved writing reports of military activity for public dissemination and at times interacting with the media.

The Harris campaign has zeroed in on remarks Trump made this month at a press conference in which he stated the Presidential Medal of Freedom, a civilian award, is superior to the Medal of Honor, which is given to the military by Congress.

“Everyone (who) gets the congressional Medal of Honor, they’re soldiers," Trump said. "They’re either in very bad shape because they’ve been hit so many times by bullets or they’re dead.”

A spokesperson for Harris said at the time Trump’s remarks were an “insult” to the recipients of the award.

An Islamic State suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. servicemembers and more than 150 Afghans outside a Kabul airport gate during the 2021 U.S. withdrawal.

A review conducted by the U.S. State Department released in 2023 found fault with both the Trump and Biden administrations in the run-up to the chaotic withdrawal.

Harris told CNN in 2021 that she was the last person in the room with Biden when he decided to pull U.S. forces from Afghanistan and end America's longest war. She also said that she was comfortable with Biden's decision, but it remains unclear what role she played in the discussion.

Harris released a statement early on Monday marking the anniversary, saying: "These 13 devoted patriots represent the best of America, putting our beloved nation and their fellow Americans above themselves and deploying into danger to keep their fellow citizens safe."

During her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention last week, Harris said she was ready to assume the role of commander-in-chief.

“I will ensure America always has the strongest, most lethal fighting force in the world,” Harris said.

