world

Trump: Trudeau's criticism will cost Canada 'a lot of money'

SINGAPORE

President Donald Trump says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "learned" from the mistake of criticizing him and it's going to cost Canada "a lot of money."

At a news conference Tuesday after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump recounted his recent tough exchanges with Trudeau. He said the Canadian leader must not have realized that Trump had televisions on Air Force One, allowing him to monitor Trudeau's news conference at the end of the G-7 summit.

The president also discussed the viral photo taken of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and others standing before him. Trump said it was snapped as they waited for changes he'd requested to the communique he ended up pulling out of.

Trump said it "didn't look friendly" but it was "very friendly."

Forget those flaky made-for-TV leaders Trump, better to mingle with the likes of Putin, Kim and Netanyahu.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

