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FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, October 13, 2025. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/Pool/File Photo Image: Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett
world

Trump turns on Meloni; says he is 'shocked' by Italian leader

5 Comments
By Crispian Balmer
ROME

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni lacks courage and has let Washington down, U.S. President Donald Trump told an Italian newspaper on Tuesday, delivering a ‌blunt public rebuke to one of his closest European allies.

Meloni had been a vociferous supporter of Trump, but she distanced herself from him after he went to war with Iran in February, and on Monday she openly criticized ‌him for lashing out at Pope Leo, saying his verbal assault ⁠was "unacceptable".

Trump responded in an interview with Corriere della Sera, saying Meloni was "very ⁠different from what I ⁠thought" and denouncing her for refusing to help re-open the Strait of Hormuz, which has ‌been blocked by Iran.

"I'm shocked by her. I thought she had courage. I was wrong," he was ⁠quoted as saying in the Italian-language article.

The White ⁠House declined to comment on the reported quotes. Meloni's office also declined to comment, but politicians of all stripes rallied to her defence, including Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, head of the coalition Forza Italia party.

"We are, and will remain, sincere supporters of Western ⁠unity and steadfast allies of the United States, but that unity is built on loyalty, ⁠respect and mutual frankness," he said, applauding Meloni ‌for denouncing Trump's attack on the pope.

"On Pope Leo XIV, she said exactly what all of us Italian citizens think," he added in a statement on X.

Trump's criticism marked a dramatic change in tone toward Meloni, the only European leader to attend ‌his inauguration in 2025 and whom he had hailed as "a great leader" just one month ago.

On Tuesday he accused her of failing to back U.S. efforts to tackle Iran's nuclear program and guarantee energy flows through the Gulf, saying she wanted America "to do the job for her."

Asked about her condemnation of his comments on Pope Leo, he said: "She is the one who is unacceptable, because she does not care whether Iran has a nuclear weapon and would blow Italy up ​in two minutes if it had the chance."

The reprimand capped a tumultuous month for Meloni, who lost a crunch referendum on judicial reform in March and then saw her ‌political ally Viktor Orban ousted from power in Hungary.

The U.S.-Israeli war in the Gulf threatens to upend the economy with surging energy costs and is hugely unpopular with Italians, putting Meloni on a collision course with Trump.

Seeking to distance ‌herself from the conflict, she refused to let U.S. fighters use an air base in Sicily ⁠for combat operations in Iran last ⁠month and on Tuesday, she suspended a military ​cooperation pact with Israel.

Trump said the surge in energy prices should have encouraged Italy, ⁠which is heavily dependent on ‌oil and gas imports, to help re-open the Strait of Hormuz.

"They pay ​the highest energy costs in the world and are not even ready to fight for the Strait of Hormuz... They depend on Donald Trump to keep it open," Trump said.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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5 Comments
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Asked about her condemnation of his comments on Pope Leo, he said: "She is the one who is unacceptable, because she does not care whether Iran has a nuclear weapon and would blow Italy up ​in two minutes if it had the chance."

This is what you get when you elect a three-year-old to be POTUS.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

she distanced herself from him after he went to war with Iran in February, and on Monday she openly criticized ‌him for lashing out at Pope Leo, saying his verbal assault ⁠was "unacceptable".

Well done Italy! Other EU leader should folllow similar step, after Spain leader, Pedro Sánchez.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Apparently the Italian PM is a "loser " who is "weak on crime " too.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

This is what you get when you elect a three-year-old to be POTUS.

Definitely not childish, Trump can feel anyway he wants, he has a very valid point regarding Iran, as far as the Pope goes, Meloni can and has the right to be ticked off regarding Trump’s comment regarding the Pope and Trump reserves the right to tell him to stay in his lane.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Trump just lost Hungary, and now he's gonna lose Italy too

0 ( +1 / -1 )

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