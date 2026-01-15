Trump undeterred in quest for Greenland after high-stakes White House meeting

Denmark's Foreign Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen and Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt prepare at the danish embassy for a meeting with the U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and Foreign Minister Marco Rubio that will take place at the White House, in Washington D.C., U.S., January 14, 2026. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS

By Nandita Bose, Simon Lewis and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen

A meeting on Wednesday between top U.S. officials and the foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland appeared to do little to quell President Donald Trump's ambition of taking over Greenland, raising the prospect of prolonged geopolitical tension between Copenhagen and Washington.

Following ‌the White House meeting between Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, his Greenlandic counterpart Vivian Motzfeldt, U.S. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Rasmussen said the U.S. and Denmark would form a working group to discuss a broad array of concerns regarding the Danish overseas territory.

But he also made clear that Washington had not budged on its position that it must acquire Greenland, ⁠an outcome Rasmussen and Motzfeldt described as an unacceptable breach of sovereignty.

"We didn't manage to change the American position," Rasmussen told ‍reporters outside the Danish embassy in Washington after the meeting concluded.

"It's clear that the president has this wish of conquering over ‍Greenland."

Trump has repeatedly said in recent weeks ‍that the strategically located and mineral-rich island is vital to U.S. security, and the United States must own it to prevent Russia or China from occupying it. ⁠He has said all options are on the table for securing the territory, rhetoric that has caused turmoil within the NATO alliance.

'NOT FOR SALE'

Before the meeting, which lasted around two hours, Trump argued on social media that NATO would become far more formidable and effective ​with Greenland in the hands of the U.S. "Anything less than that is unacceptable," he wrote.

In a follow-up post citing Russia and China, Trump wrote: "NATO: Tell Denmark to get them out of here, NOW! Two dogsleds won’t do it! Only the USA can!!!"

Greenland and Denmark say the island is not for sale, and that threats of force are reckless and security concerns should be resolved among allies. Prominent EU countries have backed Denmark, which is a member of the NATO alliance.

Ahead of the meeting, which lasted less than two hours, Greenland and Denmark said they had begun to increase their military presence in and around ⁠Greenland in close cooperation with NATO allies, as part of their promise to beef up Arctic defence.

The increased military presence would include a range of exercise activities throughout 2026, according to the Danish defence ministry.

During the press conference, Rasmussen and Motzfeldt called the meeting respectful and emphasized that Denmark shared U.S. concerns about Arctic security. But they firmly rejected the idea of the island becoming American.

The meeting presented an opportunity for Copenhagen and Nuuk to de-escalate the crisis and find a diplomatic path to satisfy U.S. demands for more control, analysts said.

Noa Redington, an analyst and former political adviser to previous Danish premier Helle Thorning-Schmidt, said concerns were high in Denmark and Greenland that Motzfeldt and Rasmussen could be treated in the same way as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, when he suffered a public humiliation in a meeting with Trump - and Vance - at the White House in February 2025.

"This is the most important meeting in modern Greenland's history," he told Reuters.

Denmark and Greenland had originally sought a meeting with Rubio, hoping to have a discussion among top diplomats on resolving the crisis between the two NATO allies.

But Denmark's Rasmussen said Vance had also wanted to participate and that the vice president would host the meeting himself, at the White House.

GREENLAND PREFERS STICKING WITH DENMARK

Greenlandic leaders appear to be shifting their approach in how they are handling the diplomatic crisis.

Until recently, they were stressing Greenland's path to independence. But ​now their public statements put more emphasis on Greenland's unity with Denmark.

"It's not the time to gamble with our right to self-determination, when another country is talking about taking us over," Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen told Greenland daily Sermitsiaq in an interview published Wednesday.

"That doesn't mean that we don't want something in the ⁠future. But here and now we are part of the kingdom, and we stand with the kingdom. That's crucial in this serious situation," he said.

Motzfeldt had a similar message.

"We choose the Greenland we know today – as part of the Kingdom of Denmark," she said in a statement released by the Danish ambassador to the U.S. late on Tuesday.

EUROPEAN ALLIES BACK DENMARK AND GREENLAND

Trump's desire for Greenland contrasts with ‍Americans' opposition to annexation of the Arctic island, according to a new poll.

Just 17% of Americans approved of Trump's efforts to acquire Greenland, and substantial majorities of ‌Democrats and Republicans opposed using military force to annex ‌the island, the Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

Some 47% of respondents disapproved of U.S. efforts to ‍acquire Greenland, while 35% said they were unsure, in the two-day poll which concluded on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, European allies reiterated their backing for Denmark and Greenland ahead of the White House meeting, with European Commission President ‌Ursula von der Leyen saying on Wednesday Greenlanders could "count on us".

In Paris, France's Emmanuel Macron said that, if the sovereignty ‍of a European country and ally were to be affected, the knock-on effects would be unprecedented. France is to open a consulate in Nuuk on February 6.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.