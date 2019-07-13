Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Trump unloads on Paul Ryan after 'American Carnage' excerpts

3 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump unloaded via Twitter on Republican former House Speaker Paul Ryan, calling him a "lame duck failure."

Ryan is very critical of Trump in the book "American Carnage," by Tim Alberta of Politico, in excerpts running in various publications. Alberta wrote the former speaker, who retired from Congress in 2018, could not stand the idea of another two years with the president and saw retirement as the "escape hatch," according to The Washington Post. Ryan is quoted saying: "I'm telling you, he didn't know anything about government. I wanted to scold him all the time."

Trump tweeted late Thursday: "He had the Majority & blew it away with his poor leadership and bad timing. Never knew how to go after the Dems like they go after us. Couldn't get him out of Congress fast enough!"

Trump may have been angered by various revelations in the book, including accounts recalling widespread negative GOP reactions to his off-color videotaped comments in the "Access Hollywood" scandal in the closing weeks of the 2016 election campaign. Ryan's reaction was particularly harsh.

The book recounted Ryan, who served in Congress for 20 years, saying Trump's presidency was slipping as he was less willing to accept advice from Republicans to moderate his approach.

"Those of us around him really helped to stop him from making bad decisions. All the time," Ryan said. "We helped him make much better decisions, which were contrary to kind of what his knee-jerk reaction was. Now I think he's making some of these knee-jerk reactions."

And Ryan, who often was Trump's wing man on some congressional issues but had a strained relationship with him, was the main focus of Trump's Twitter rage.

"Paul Ryan, the failed V.P. candidate & former Speaker of the House, whose record of achievement was atrocious (except during my first two years as President), ultimately became a long running lame duck failure, leaving his Party in the lurch both as a fundraiser & leader," Trump tweeted.

Trump tweeted that when presidential candidate Mitt Romney chose Ryan as a running mate "I told people that's the end of that Presidential run."

"He quit Congress because he didn't know how to Win," Trump tweeted. "They gave me standing O's in the Great State of Wisconsin, & booed him off the stage. He promised me the Wall, & failed (happening anyway!)..."

The orange headed demon can't tell the truth, so of course he hates hearing the truth...especially about himself.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Does this man-child ever shut up?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Does this man-child ever shut up?

Naw, it’s Ryan that should actually.

https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2018/12/10/17929460/paul-ryan-speaker-retiring-debt-deficits-trump

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

