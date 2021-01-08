Trump urges healing and pledges smooth transition of power

U.S. President Donald Trump appealed for "healing and reconciliation" Thursday following unprecedented scenes of violence at the U.S. Capitol, pledging a smooth transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden.
In a video message aiming to calm tensions after his supporters stormed the US Capitol as Biden's election victory was being certified by lawmakers Wednesday, Trump voiced outrage at the clashes that saw one woman shot dead by police at the seat of US government.
"A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation," he said.
Trump released the video following growing calls for his removal after his fired-up supporters breached the Capitol Wednesday and sent lawmakers scrambling for safety.
Egged on by an aggrieved Trump speech, a flag-waving mob broke though barricades and swarmed inside the Capitol, ransacking offices and entering the usually solemn legislative floors.
Security forces fired tear gas in a four-hour operation to clear the Capitol. Police said a woman, reportedly a Trump partisan from southern California, was shot and killed and three others died in the area in circumstances that were unclear.
Trump's response to the violence, taking to social media to repeat false claims he had made about election fraud in his speech, sparked outrage and suspensions from all the major platforms.
But he struck a more conciliatory tone in Thursday's 160-second video, describing his sole term in office as "the honor of my lifetime."
And he offered an unequivocal denunciation of Wednesday's violence, saying "tempers must be cooled and calm restored."
"The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country," he said. "And to those who broke the law, you will pay."© 2021 AFP
11 Comments
Login to comment
HonestDictator
You started it Trump. No "yes" men are going to be able to save you from your own actions.
SuperLib
He also said he was "Defending democracy for the American people."
The lie. The one he continues to push that his supporters cling on to for their anger. The one certain GOP Senators continue to knowingly put forward to advance their careers. As long as the lie continues on, there will be none of the other things Trump claims to want.
blvtzpk
Orange Man Sad...
Mickelicious
Yes, we believe you.
klausdorth
"This moment calls for healing and reconciliation"
He definitely doesn't know what he is talking about!
Or is he getting scared? Trying to get some bonus points or a "get out of jail" card?
I think it will be more like "Go to Jail" on the Monopoly board!
He started all this, he supported it, he asked for it!
Reckless
His legal troubles after January will be very interesting.
2020hindsights
You can start by resigning.
David Varnes
Not a single word of that speech was written by him, and you could see how uncomfortable he was in the video as he read it. His voice was monotone, and he kept shifting himself side to side, hiking up a shoulder as he shrunk inward at every new 'difficult' part for him to read.
I'll lay a bet that it took at least a half hour of missed takes for him to get that 2 minute speech read without cringing or wheeling off into ranting ad hoc garbage.
For god's sake, he couldn't even get 10 seconds into it before he lied. He called in the National Guard? Don't make me laugh. Mike Pence called in the National Guard after nobody could get ahold of Donald because he was throwing a temper tantrum and pouting in the Oval Office.
Seapig
I think this comment helps add a bit of context to Trump’s message.
The truth is he’s running scared, as he should be...
sunfunbun
He should be saying, 'I apologize for being the leader of the terrorism I caused at the Capitol, an unprecedented act in modern America. An attempted coup, I did not orchestrate, directly, but as President, should have denounced quickly and emphatically, and it is solely my responsibility for agitating my followers'.
'I resign, and regret being the worst president, ever'
Goodlucktoyou
Democracy is 51% gloating and 49% angry.
why I love China, everybody is happy.
PTownsend
Like others have said, not a single word Trump says can be trusted. He, his fellow Republicans and his base have done more damage to the US than any foreign power or anti-American group ever has. And to think there are anti-democracy, anti-American politicians like Ted Cruz in office who can continue Trump's path of destruction. While they and their corporate backers get richer and the wealth gap widens.
DudeDeuce
Mark my words. Today is January 8th. On April 8th, Biden articles will still be filled with comments about Trump. I am even willing to move that wager to July 8th. Even after Kamala takes over a year or 2 later.
Toasted Heretic
Not much difference from all the comments about Obama, then.
Kentarogaijin
That fascist domestic terrorist clown talking about "healing and reconciliation"????.. What a pathetic loser...
Easy champ, you won't last more than three months in that repressive hole
Toasted Heretic
Unprecedented (but not unexpected) scenes that he incited.
Michael Machida
The disturbing thing is, we all followed him and experienced his words and actions and understand what he has done. However, he thinks we believe what he says after the fact. I will continue to watch him and his downfall. He is a monster. A manipulator. And an evil thing in the White House. We love you too trump.