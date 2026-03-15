Trump urges other nations to help secure shipping through Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday called on nations to send warships to keep the Strait of Hormuz open for shipping as Iranian forces continue their retaliation campaign amid U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran.
About a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas normally passes through the strait, a narrow passage of water between Iran and Oman. Tehran's ability to stop shipping through the channel could give it enormous leverage over the U.S. and its allies.
"The Countries of the World that receive Oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — A LOT!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "The U.S. will also coordinate with those Countries so that everything goes quickly, smoothly, and well."
In an earlier post on Saturday, Trump predicted that "Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe."
Trump wrote that he hoped China, France, Japan, South Korea, Britain and others would send ships to the area.
"In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water," he wrote.
The White House did not respond to a request for comment on whether any countries had agreed to send ships.
Western nations have bolstered their military presence in the eastern Mediterranean during the conflict in Iran, focusing on the security of Cyprus after an Iranian-made drone hit a British military base on the island on March 2.
Britain is also exploring additional options for deployments to the Gulf after Iran stepped up attacks on vessels, defense minister John Healey said on Thursday. The British government is talking to allies and partners about "a range of options to ensure the security of shipping in the region," a Ministry of Defense spokesperson said on Saturday.
The French Navy is deploying about a dozen naval vessels, including its aircraft carrier strike group, to the Mediterranean, Red Sea and potentially the Strait of Hormuz as part of defensive support to allies threatened by the conflict.
France has been consulting with European, Asian and Gulf Arab states over the past week with a view to putting together a plan for warships eventually to escort tankers through the strait, French officials said.
Trump said on Thursday the U.S. was willing to escort ships through the Strait of Hormuz to protect them from Iranian attack, as his administration searches for ways to ease high oil prices fueled by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
14 Comments
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John-San
Being the Great Checker strategist and Command and Chief of Stupidity this minor detail should been worked out months in advance. This idiot and his Admin has no concept of preparation. This seems to be a common occurrence with old stinky and his team. One would think a man with incontinent would alway have a backup diaper plan but this baby prefers to sit around in his soiled used ones. This replicated the same inadequate planning to this war. Hence why his admin refer to the Command and Chief of Stupidity as Old Stinky.
Sanjinosebleed
Yeh go die for MAGA and Israel! What country would be stupid enough to send warships when the US won’t even send their own!?
Tamarama
Keir Starmer must be choking on his morning Earl Grey....
The US is trying to drag other countries into a conflict they have absolutely nothing to do with, and if I were the leaders of any one of those nations, I'd be politely declining.
You need only to think about how the US has treated a range of these 'allies' over the last 12 months or so, by insulting us and slapping tariffs on us, and how dangerous and unstable the US currently appears to be, to see what a folly this is.
If they want to behave unilaterally, then let them resolve this situation unilaterally. If they get drawn into a long conflict that costs them lives and billions of dollars, then so be it.
Just look at the pro-MAGA posters here at JT who think it's the best thing since sliced bread. Who give the 'ol Boo Yar in support of this attack. They can provide their sons for the war. They can fund it with their taxes. Why should the rest of us have to?
Go take a flying leap, Donald.
Xander
Translation: Help us clean up the mess we created — while we simultaneously prepare new punitive tariffs against you.
Japan finds itself in an impossible position.
sunfunbun
Trump...you idiot.
Just attack and kill Iran's leader and expect to win a war with no repercussion.
Duh, MAGA, there's this strait that controls the oil exports from the many important ports. Try think and prepare b4 starting a war.
It's a ridiculous ask from tariff U America to world affected by America first policy. No trust of Trump's USA brings no support. There will be no military action by other countries, who do not support this war. Maybe Japan, this prime minister is an equal idiot and kissing Trump's butt.
Naw, on second thought, Japan's military is too weak to get involved.
sakurasuki
There's no plan beyond 28th February, not only that is being deemed to be "unpopular" military actions of the past century.
https://theconversation.com/trumps-war-against-iran-is-uniquely-unpopular-among-us-military-actions-of-the-past-century-277586
https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/us-has-no-plan-iran-war-and-strait-hormuz-senators-say
.
US even no oil reserve prior the war, so it is unplanned at all.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/planned-release-of-strategic-reserve-would-put-u-s-supplies-at-lowest-levels-in-44-years/
falseflagsteve
Now is the time to go in for the kill and eliminate the regime. All nations must support this for the sake of all our futures.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Why are MAGAs always trying to get other people to clean up their own mess?!?! Show some personal responsibility!!!
dbsaiya
Takaichi is jumping up and down like a little yap yap dog wagging its tail saying, " I'll go, I'll go...." Meanwhile Koizumi is getting all cosplayed up into a JMSDF uniform and looking all serious. And the public? Well, they voted for this; overwhelmingly LDP.
Garthgoyle
You already did - A LOT!
Now thanks to the addicted to power and money oyaji on the presidential chair, we have this problem at hand.
I'm up for overthrowing the current regime in Iran. But they didn't take think it through. They just dropped some bombs and thought it would magically happen.
Cooked
Part of Trump’s post on Truth Social. If you wanted it to be a team effort, perhaps talking with your allies from the start would have been good.
And any country planning on helping out would do well to remember “America First”
falseflagsteve
dbsaiya
This is a culture war that the world including Japan must partake in for all our futures. Iran is at the venter of radical Islam and state sponsored terror.
HonestDictator
Trump started this mess saying, " Murica can do it ourselves! We don't need no weak allies like NATO!"
Now look at this fool. "Please help! I made a big boom boom mess! Clean up after me!"
FDJT and his regime of morons!
The Iranian nuclear deal was to keep a reasonable peace in the REGION. Now it is on FIRE.
GuruMick
Who started this war?
Israel first attacked then USA
What was the purpose?
Destroying nuclear weapons
Where any WMDs found ?
No. That capacity to develop had been destroyed in the first attacks by US and Israel weeks before
What became the new reasons for the war then.?
Decapitate the leadership and the Iranians would "rise up
OK....leadership decapitated.....did Iranians rise up ?
NO.
What is the new reason for the war ?
Regime change and install a leader suitable to Trump.
Is any of this legal in any framework of International Law ?
No. It is not.
. .