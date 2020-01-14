Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Trump use of doctored Pelosi-Schumer photo draws Muslim ire

6 Comments
By ELANA SCHOR
NEW YORK

President Donald Trump circulated a fake image on Monday depicting congressional Democrats’ top-ranked leaders in traditional Muslim attire in front of the Iranian flag, drawing criticism that he was promoting Islamophobic tropes.

The manipulated photo retweeted by Trump showed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in Muslim garb with the caption: “The corrupted Dems trying their best to come to the Ayatollah’s rescue #NancyPelosiFakeNews.” Trump, a Republican, had previously faulted Democrats for criticizing his administration’s targeted killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, but his use of Muslim imagery as part of that effort drew pushback from Muslim American advocates.

“The image is a hodgepodge of anti-Muslim tropes and garb from many traditions including some that are frequently used to stereotype and attack Muslims,” Madihha Ahussain, special counsel at the nonprofit group Muslim Advocates, said in a statement. “It’s disappointing but not surprising that the president would use his massive Twitter platform to spread this kind of harmful, ignorant, anti-Muslim bigotry.”

Wa’el Alzayat, CEO of the Muslim American group Emgage Action — named for its mission to engage Muslim Americans — also criticized Trump’s decision to amplify the doctored photo of Pelosi and Schumer. “There’s no place for it, irrespective of political differences,” he said in an interview.

Schumer tweeted his own pushback to Trump, asking: “How low can you go?”

The image that Trump retweeted has been circulating on the internet for a few days. The Twitter account that Trump got it from has a history of tweeting in both English and Persian about Iranian issues, promoting pro-Trump content and criticizing U.S. Democrats.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham defended Trump’s retweet of the image, telling Fox News on Monday that the tweet was intended to show Democrats “have been parroting Iranian talking points, and almost taking the side of terrorists and those who were out to kill the Americans.”

Democrats have raised questions about the Trump administration’s rationale for ordering the Soleimani killing, warning about the resulting heightened tensions with Iran. But no Democrats have praised Soleimani, and Pelosi herself described him last week as a “terrible person” who “did bad things."

Associated Press writer Amanda Seitz in New York contributed to this report.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

6 Comments
Login to comment

Trump really is afraid of Muslims, huh?

And it's obvious he lied about the embassy attacks. No one will go on record to confirm it.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

“How low can you go?”

As low as Trump's supporters allow him to go. Which is presumably bottomless.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

There is no “making it worse.” Because for these people, there is no bottom, no floor to their vileness.

This sort of thing is why the base stays with him. It’s not judges, or immigration, or walls. It’s a gleeful joy in attacking your perceived enemies in the most grotesque terms imaginable. It’s literally the only thing they care about.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

More trash from Trump. His supporters like this kind of thing.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

plasticmonkeyToday 08:28 am JST

“How low can you go?”

As low as Trump's supporters allow him to go. Which is presumably bottomless.

Yep. Ever downward. It's like the Marianas Trench in Trumpland.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Nothing like gutter politics and nobody better at it than the gutter king himself...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Plastic Food Replica Shops in Gujo Hachiman

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Namba Yasaka Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 11-13

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

Seijin No Hi: Celebrating Japanese Youth’s Rite of Passage

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #63: This Awful Carpet Design Has Twitter Trippin’

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog