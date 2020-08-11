Trump ushered out of press conference after shots fired near White House

Secret Service guards shot a person, who was apparently armed, outside the White House on Monday, President Donald Trump said just after being briefly evacuated in the middle of a press conference.
The president was abruptly ushered out of the press event and black-clad secret service agents with automatic rifles rushed across the lawn north of the White House.
Minutes later, Trump reappeared at the press conference, where journalists had been locked in, and announced that someone had been shot outside the White House grounds.
The Secret Service tweeted that it "can confirm there has been an officer involved shooting at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Ave."
"Law enforcement shot someone, it seems to be, the suspect. And the suspect is on the way to the hospital," he said.
Trump said he knew nothing about the identity or motives of the person shot, but when asked if the person had been armed, he answered: "From what I understand, the answer is yes."
"It might not have had anything to do with me," Trump added, saying the incident took place "on the outside" of the White House perimeter.
"I don't believe anything was breached, they were relatively far away," he added.
Outside the White House, the situation was calm, but a portion of the surrounding streets had been blocked off, with a number of police and other official vehicles converging towards the corner of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Philipos Melaku, a protester who has been camping in front of the White House for years, said he had heard a shot fired at around 5:50 p.m.
"I heard a gunshot and before that I heard screaming," he told AFP.
"It was a male voice," he said. "After that immediately, pointing their AR-15s, at least eight or nine men came in running."
Following the security scare, Trump returned almost immediately to the White House podium where he resumed his scheduled press conference.
Asked if he was rattled by the incident, he replied: "The world's always been a dangerous place. It's not something that's unique."
Trump went onto praise the Secret Service as "fantastic people, the best of the best."
"I feel very safe with Secret Service," he said. "A lot of terrific looking people ready to go if something was necessary."© 2020 AFP
Hervé L'Eisa
"U.S. Secret Service
@SecretService
Update: the investigation into a USSS officer involved shooting is ongoing. A male subject and a USSS officer were both transported to a local hospital. At no time during this incident was the White House complex breached or were any protectees in danger."
So an officer appears to have been shot by the obviously armed assailant.
Probably some left-wing nutter.
ulysses
It is not difficult for a nutter to get hold of a gun in America and unless we implement strict gun controls such incidents will keep happening.
Hiro
As always, Trump is unfazed by all of these chaos. Just mobilized the army already and initiate marital law. These riots has gone far enough. The longer it goes on the more people will have crazy idea's of even trying attack like these.
Is already bad enough most of the rioters are burning and destroying while walking around with rifles and guns. There is a great deal of people who wishes for the peace to return but doesn't dare to say anything because of the rioters. I have seen plenty of these rioters attacking others just for speaking out.
If he doesn't get this thing under control during election day, mayhem is gonna happen. Especially if the other side losses. Fighting is definitely gonna break out.
