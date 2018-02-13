Trump threatens 'reciprocal tax' on trading partners

President Donald Trump threatened retaliatory measures against U.S. trade partners Monday, accusing them of "getting away with murder."
"We cannot continue to be taken advantage of by other countries," Trump told cabinet, state and local officials gathered at the White House for a meeting on infrastructure.
"We lose vast amounts of money with China and Japan and South Korea," he added. "They are getting away with murder."
"We are going to charge countries outside of our country –- countries that take advantage of the United States. Some of them are so-called allies but they are not allies on trade."
"So we're going to be doing very much a reciprocal tax and you'll be hearing about that during the week and the coming months."
It was not clear what Trump was referring to. White House officials did not immediately respond to request for comment.
After initial remarks, Trump turned to his Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross for endorsement of the idea, which appears to be a work in progress.
"Do you agree with what I said about the tax?" he asked "If you don't, ooh, would you be in trouble."
Amid laughter, Ross, aged 80, responded in the affirmative. "We gave away so much unilaterally that a lot of these trade things are self-inflicted wounds."
Trump has long painted himself as tough on trade and described previous policy as a "disaster."
He pulled the United States out of a vast trans-Pacific trade deal and is renegotiating NAFTA -- a free trade accord between the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Trump said his presidential predecessors had been "too lazy" to fix the problem.
"The truth is it was laziness. After World War II we helped Germany and helped all countries and we helped Korea after the Korean War."
"And the agreements basically stayed the way they were and they became very wealthy and they could pay a tremendous amount and they could pay us back, but nothing happened."© 2018 AFP
13 Comments
Login to comment
Serrano
It's no longer business as usual in Washington. Good.
Black Sabbath
Yes, just what we need: a trade war.
Black Sabbath
And, BTW, there is something you can do about this dope.
VOTE DEMOCRAT
Laguna
In other words, ¯_(ツ)_/¯
Impossible to comment on until details are available, and hence highly irresponsible of Trump to bring it up (much less joke about it).
Dango bong
Its not a threat it is called "equal trade."
Nobody complains about Japanese protectionism and tariffs but when the Us wants EQUAL free trade its a threat suddenly
bass4funk
VOTE DEMOCRAT
In order to increase taxes? No thanks, I like my GDP over 3.0%
PTownsend
Translation: Some of our richest and most powerful individuals and corporations have been able to manipulate trade arrangements so they could get richer and more powerful. Now we want Trump and a select group of his backers who might not have done so well to join with them.
He's always had poor communication skills, and the pressures of the office in addition to his aging are making them even worse. Why else would he need people to send tweets for him.
HonestDictator
I'm voting a straight democrat ticket just to get this expletive out of office, or at least fence him in a tiny little yard that he can wander around in by himself. Besides the GOP's true colors are on full display at the moment and they're going to get what they've worked for. I don't like voting a straight ticket, but this current set up is for idiots that don't comprehend what a toxic future like this holds for this country if we keep letting this go on.
SuperLib
Let's see the details.
bass4funk
I'm voting a straight democrat ticket just to get this expletive out of office
And if it doesn’t work? Then what? What are the Dems going to run on? Identity politics? Raising taxes? Create more government jobs?
Like how? So then that means nothing gets done and we just have gridlock, yes, that will help the Democrats, allowing nothing to get done, great strategy.
Like what?
As in?
Bintaro
To be continued...
I'm pretty much sure he doesn't know either.
And at the same time, the US became a third world country, sure...
tinawatanabe
Don't import Japanese cars, then no deficit.
dcog9065
I doubt anything will happen. They are already renegotiating with SK but that is going badly. Nothing will happen with Japan as they already manufacture too much in the US and reciprocal trade to Japan is too high for America to lose out on. If they started with China, they would be truly starting a trade war which would lead to millions out of employment in America.
I know Trump promised these things, but there's no chance it'll happen