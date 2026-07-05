Trump vows July 4 speech will happen 'no matter what' after storms threaten Washington rally

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would deliver a speech to mark the country's 250th anniversary on the National Mall "no matter what," as summer thunderstorms threatened to delay or disrupt the event.
Authorities had ordered a crowd to evacuate the area near the Washington Monument where Trump was due to speak, but the group organizing the event, Freedom 250, said they would be readmitted and Trump would speak at 11 p.m., one hour later than previously scheduled.
"I will be there no matter what," Trump posted on social media. "It's Saturday night, LETS HAVE SOME FUN, even if we are out late tonight."
Visitors had waited hours to get into the event, contending with stepped-up security and temperatures that reached 102 degrees Fahrenheit (39 degrees Celsius). The record-breaking heat wave forced the cancellation of several parades and other events in the area.
"It's just part of the deal I signed up for," said Glen Solander, 60, a software engineer visiting from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as he waited at a security checkpoint on Saturday afternoon.
WHITE NATIONALIST GROUP ARRIVES
Other visitors included the white nationalist organization Patriot Front. The group posted on social media that it had arrived in the capital, and hundreds of people wearing the group's outfits traveled to the city on Metro trains serving the District of Columbia region. Local police said they had not received any reports of violence.
Past presidents have generally avoided in-person appearances at July 4 celebrations, but Trump has blurred the line between official commemoration and campaign-style politics.
The Trump administration's Freedom 250 group has largely sidelined a nonpartisan body set up in 2016 to handle the 250th anniversary and has fenced off much of the 1.5-mile (2.4-km) National Mall for a "Great American State Fair" featuring attractions such as a Ferris wheel alongside displays by conservative groups and defense contractors.
Freedom 250 says the fair aims to showcase the people and innovations that make the U.S. "the greatest nation on Earth."
Several Democratic-led states declined to send delegations, and many performers scheduled to appear dropped out, citing concerns about partisanship. Trump opened the event with a rally on June 24.
Crowds were sparse at first but have swelled in recent days, forcing visitors to wait in entrance lines that stretched several blocks. Gift shops and restaurants at the Smithsonian Institution museums near the event reported near-record sales on Friday, said Frank DiGiovine, a Smithsonian executive.
Other activities with Freedom 250 branding include a faith rally featuring mostly conservative Christian speakers, and multiple sports events, including a card of mixed martial arts bouts on the White House grounds for Trump's 80th birthday on June 14. An IndyCar race in Washington is scheduled for August.
The Freedom 250 organization also sponsored "Freedom Trucks" that critics say paint an overly religious version of American history and gloss over issues such as slavery and racial injustice.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that a majority of Americans, including three-quarters of Democrats and half of Republicans, think the events celebrating the country's 250th anniversary have grown too political.
Trump has sought to remake wide swaths of the capital city ahead of the 250th celebration, with mixed results. Many fountains and statues have been renovated, but problems have beset a much-touted $15 million renovation of the Lincoln Memorial's Reflecting Pool. Security cameras and soldiers now stand watch over its peeling paint and algae-fouled waters.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
13 Comments
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HopeSpringsEternal
Let's hope Pres. Trump tones it down for official 250th speech, as past few days, he's been focused on the existential threat of rising Socialism/Communism in the Democrat Party, given many recent wins in Democrat strongholds like NYC, Mayor Mamdani their new Leader
July 4th a time for ALL Americans to unite, as the values of the Constitution continue to this day, especially the pursuit of Life, Liberty, and Happiness are Shared by ALL
Bob Fosse
“The record-breaking heat wave forced the cancellation of several parades and other events in the area.”
Very disappointing for the hundreds who planned to attend.
sakurasuki
I will be a great speech that none ever heard before.
plasticmonkey
That woman in the photo looks justifiably uncomfortable, to say the least.
Patriot Front is a white nationalist organization founded in 2017 by Thomas Rousseau following the deadly "Unite the Right" rally on August 12, 2017, in Charlottesville, Virginia. The group promotes an ultra-nationalist ideology centered on the idea of creating a white ethnostate in the United States, rejecting multiculturalism and diversity.
https://extremism.gwu.edu/patriot-front
Patriot Front are emboldened by the current president and his cabinet and advisors, who champion their sick ideology.
Not "the better angels of our nature".
plasticmonkey
Patriot Front = the modern day KKK
HopeSpringsEternal
There are plenty of bad actors on both sides of the political aisle, but the vast majority of Americans are honest, hardworking and love their country, so best to focus on the Majority that Want to Make America Great!
Hopefully, Trump keeps his speech from becoming too partisan, every understands his beef, he's been through a lot, but for this special 250th occasion, Unity Needed!
bass4funk
I think he will tone it down. I am sure he will zero in on the growing threat of the DSA and radical socialists and communists trying to destabilize and ultimately destroy the country, but this definitely should be a day of great pride and celebration, nothing like family, god and country. Feeling blessed.
HopeSpringsEternal
What great Energy and Enthusiasm by Pres. Trump, that's Leadership, he never quits, a great role model for all!
plasticmonkey
He won't. He will boast about how great he is, denigrate his opponents, and lie through his teeth. As usual.
buchailldana
patriotic front look a lot like ICE
covering up their faces because of their shame
bass4funk
Well, that's fine as well, given what's at stake with the rise of the DSA.
stormcrow
Nothing can shut this loudmouth up except for mention of the Trump-Epstein Files.
HopeSpringsEternal
Americans are correct above to be concerned about hyper partisanship, and why Trump's has had to rely on reconciliation bills with Congress. Hopefully tonight's speech can act to unify and bring the country together.
Together, the US can accomplish so much more, and success is what ultimately brings unity, meaning more people believe in the American Dream and the Pursuit of Life, Liberty and Pursuit of Happiness!