Trump vows to 'stop transgender lunacy' as a top priority

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday pledged to "stop the transgender lunacy" on day one of his presidency, as Republicans -- set to control both chambers of Congress and the White House -- continue their push against LGBTQ rights.
"I will sign executive orders to end child sexual mutilation, get transgender out of the military and out of our elementary schools and middle schools and high schools," the president-elect said at an event for young conservatives in Phoenix, Arizona.
He also vowed to "keep men out of women's sports," adding that "it will be the official policy of the United States government that there are only two genders, male and female."
Speaking to the AmericaFest conference in a border state he easily carried in the November election, Trump further promised immediate measures against "migrant crime," vowed to designate drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, and doubled down on his talk of restoring U.S. control of the Panama Canal.
Transgender issues have roiled U.S. politics in recent years, as Democratic- and Republican-controlled states have moved in opposite directions on policy such as medical treatment and what books on the topic are allowed in public or school libraries.
Last week, when the U.S. Congress approved its annual defense budget, it included a provision to block funding of some gender-affirming care for the transgender children of service members.
In his speech Sunday, which amounted to something of a victory lap, Trump made expansive promises for his second term -- and drew a dark picture of the four years preceding it, under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the latter of whom he defeated in the 2024 election.
"On January 20, the United States will turn the page forever on four long, horrible years of failure, incompetence, national decline, and we will inaugurate a new era of peace, prosperity and national greatness," Trump said, referring to his swearing-in.
"I will end the war in Ukraine. I will stop the chaos in the Middle East, and I will prevent, I promise, World War III."
He added: "The golden age of America is upon us."
The president-elect has yet to explain publicly how he plans to bring a quick end to the war in Ukraine, or to bring peace to the Middle East.
But in the sort of bellicose language he sometimes used even against U.S. allies in the past, Trump said Sunday that Panamanian authorities "haven't treated us fairly" in their operation of the Panama Canal.
He had said earlier that fees for use of the canal -- construction of which was begun by France and completed by the United States -- are "ridiculous."
And he added Sunday that if the principles behind the 1970s treaty that gave Panama full control of the canal are not followed, "then we will demand" that it be returned to the United States "in full, quickly and without question."
Thousands of ships transit the key Central American waterway every year, making it critical to U.S. and international commerce.
The president-elect, who regularly blames migrants from Latin America for America's drug problems, renewed his vow to immediately begin "the largest deportation operation in American history" upon taking office, and later went further, saying he would "immediately designate the (drug) cartels as foreign terrorist organizations."
"This criminal network operating on American soil will be dismantled, deported and destroyed," Trump said.
During his first term in 2019, after the killing in Mexico of nine American citizens from a Mormon community, Trump vowed to apply the terrorist designation to Mexican cartels.
But he relented following a plea from then-Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.© 2024 AFP
14 Comments
falseflagsteve
An excellent move by Trump. This madness has to end and end now.
dagon
C'mon , don't worry about billionaire oligarchs who flout not paying taxes exerting authoritarian control.
Worry about the woke mind virus, transgender agenda, and radical academic leftists.
Please focus on the MAGA priorities and the real existential threats to your livelihoods.
Tokyo Guy
If he's worried about children (hint: he's not, but it polls well), then to be consistent he should also be going after the countless figures in the church who have been arrested for quite horrendous crimes involving children. The constant refrain on social media after such a person is arrested? "Not a drag queen".
Peter Neil
at the same event, a speaker claimed that jfk was still alive and showed photos claimed to be him now. everyone clapped, hooted and hollered about the conspiracy.
he’s 107 years old by my calculations. not bad for a guy missing half his head.
it’s not a joke.
other topics included aliens, weather machines and other fun things.
these are the people attending these “events.”
mist1
Sigh!
NCIS Reruns
Another bait-and-switch tactic no doubt. While Trump riles up his drooling supporters over a nonexistent crisis, he'll try to pull off something really toxic, like appointing Clint Eastwood to the Supreme Court. /s
Underworld
More populist stupidity.
Blacklabel
Sounds good to me as it is lunacy done to our children.
adults, do as you wish. But not in women restrooms or women sports.
Blacklabel
I guess the people attacking the widow of PM Abe just to “get Trump today” was found not to be appropriate.
so the site had to rush out an oddly timed transgender topic for the Trump haters.
can’t go even 1 day here without a Trump hit piece for the remaining leftists that didn’t run away already.
itsonlyrocknroll
Women's young girls save spaces, changing areas, protections for women's sport.
That is my humble opinion,
I could not care less if people what to self identify with, cattle, groceries, shopping trolleys.
Let children grown up naturally, as nature intended, without any outside puberty blocking, chemical interference.
The transgender community must never be burnt at the stake for the toxic political identity ideological politics of an extremist few.
The rabid mutilation of the English language at the alter of zealot pursuits of a pronoun police state.
ian
So this is still ongoing?!
kohakuebisu
My top priorities are inflation, wars, corruption, and environmental destruction. LGBT issues are background noise by comparison.
Just saying, but didn't a transwoman get elected to Congress this time? I'm not American so I don't know the details. I'm saying this because if "ordinary people" had something against transwomen, they wouldn't elect one.
Abe234
Well I guess Yes! But so long as we mind our manners, and respect people (whether we understand, like or can understand their life style or not). I kinda understand why Trump won.( even though I don’t like the guy). I’m sick of certain groups complaining all the time. BLM, ( which I support) LGB , then it’s the LGBT, then it’s the LGBTQ. Then it’s the LGBTQI, and now it’s the LGBTQI+. Then there is the feminist movement blaming all their ills on men, or young men, and if we do anything wrong “toxic masculinity is banded about. Even Disney finally decided to drop some transgender story in a cartoon series. Im all for some manners, politeness which I think could a synonym for political correctness and some labels should be consigned to history. But I can understand why people like Trump, Nigel Farrage, and others won. The voting in of Trump et al is a reaction the Democrats thinking 99% or people really care about fringe issues. We do to a point, but we don’t vote on one single issue.
dagon
The MAGA modus operandi is to refocus animus on vulnerable groups like the transgender community and away from oligarchic capital.
So Trump is doubling down on his attacks.
He knows recent events in NYC are making people focus on class war instead.
No Culture War, only Class war.
wallace
Does he know that the daughter of his NBF is a transexual who has disowned her father?
wallace
Trump said he will medically discharge 15,000 transsexuals serving in the military.