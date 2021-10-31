Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Capitol Breach Trump
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a rally protesting the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President in Washington. Trump has filed a lawsuit to block the release of documents to the Jan. 6 select committee, challenging the decision of President Joe Biden to release them. Trump claims in the lawsuit that the request "is almost limitless in scope," and seeks records with no reasonable connection to that day. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
world

Trump wants call logs, aide's notes hidden from Jan 6 panel

By ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON

Former President Donald Trump is trying to block documents including call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches and handwritten notes from his chief of staff relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection from being released to the committee investigating the riot, the National Archives revealed in a court filing early Saturday.

Trump has sued to prevent the National Archives from transmitting those documents, and thousands more, to the House committee investigating the attack. President Joe Biden declined to assert executive privilege on most of Trump's records after determining that doing so is “not in the best interests of the United States.”

The Saturday filing, which came as part of the National Archives and Record Administration's opposition to Trump's lawsuit, details the effort the agency has undertaken to identify records from the Trump White House in response to a broad, 13-page request from the House committee for documents pertaining to the insurrection and Trump's efforts to undermine the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.

The document offers the first look at the sort of records that could soon be turned over to the committee for its investigation.

Billy Laster, the director of the National Archives' White House Liaison Division, wrote that among the particular documents Trump has sought to block are 30 pages of “daily presidential diaries, schedules, appointment information showing visitors to the White House, activity logs, call logs, and switchboard shift-change checklists showing calls to the President and Vice President, all specifically for or encompassing January 6, 2021; 13 pages of ”drafts of speeches, remarks, and correspondence concerning the events of January 6, 2021; and “three handwritten notes concerning the events of January 6 from (former White House chief of staff Mark) Meadows’ files.”

Trump also tried to exert executive privilege over pages from former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany's binders of talking points and statements “principally relating to allegations of voter fraud, election security, and other topics concerning the 2020 election.”

Other documents included a handwritten note from Meadows' files "listing potential or scheduled briefings and telephone calls concerning the January 6 certification and other election issues" and “a draft Executive Order on the topic of election integrity.”

Laster's declaration notes that the National Archives' search began with paper documents because it took until August for digital records from the Trump White House to be transferred to the agency. The National Archives, he wrote, has identified “several hundred thousand potentially responsive records” of emails from the Trump White House out of about 100 million sent or received during his administration, and was working to determine whether they pertained to the House request.

Biden has so far waived executive privilege on nearly all the documents that the committee has asked for, though the committee agreed to “defer” its requests for several dozen pages of records at the behest of the Biden White House.

In explaining why Biden has not shielded Trump's records, White House counsel Dana Remus wrote that they could “shed light on events within the White House on and about January 6 and bear on the Select Committee’s need to understand the facts underlying the most serious attack on the operations of the Federal Government since the Civil War.”

On Jan. 6, an armed mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to stop the certification of Biden’s election victory. Trump was impeached by the Democratic-led House on a charge he incited the riot but was acquitted by the Republican-led Senate.

Trump called the document requests a “vexatious, illegal fishing expedition” that was “untethered from any legitimate legislative purpose,” in his lawsuit to block the National Archives from turning over the documents to the committee.

The suit also challenges the legality of the Presidential Records Act, arguing that allowing an incumbent president to waive executive privilege of a predecessor just months after he left office is inherently unconstitutional. Biden has said he would go through each request separately to determine whether that privilege should be waived.

What’s he hiding? The ‘optics’ don’t look good for this ‘narrative’.

Who’s going to mention the laptop first? Place your bets.

3 ( +9 / -6 )

Trump to be indicted, before years end in New York

5 ( +11 / -6 )

Trump wants to cover up his betrayal of his oath.

Like a fire chief who starts a fire and then holds back fire trucks, Donald Trump incited an attack upon the US Capitol and then sat back and watched.

6 ( +12 / -6 )

good luck, You failed fascist.

It’s all coming out and there WILL be a reckoning. Oh yes, there will be a reckoning for you, Donald.

7 ( +13 / -6 )

Trump has sued to prevent the National Archives from transmitting those documents, and thousands more, to the House committee investigating the attack.

He sure has a lot to hide, taxes, call records……

The criminality of the administration was breathtaking and we need to ensure such a criminal never takes office again.

Puzzling why lawyers still work with him, he’s not going to pay them anyhow!!!

6 ( +12 / -6 )

Trump is trying to keep secret the fact that he and republican members of Congress coordinated with the insurrectionists. It’s painfully obvious that Trump and certain republicans on Congress were trying to overthrow the US electoral process.

These constant attempts by Trump to avoid transparency to keep things hidden from the people are even more evidence that Trump is a swamp creature who cares only about himself.

Here’s the kicker: there are people who still support Trump. Imagine how low your self-esteem must be and how willfully ignorant you have to be to support a known racist, conman, and self-admitted sexual predator.

6 ( +12 / -6 )

The world is scratching its head at the spectacle of suspect Trump still at large to rage in America's china shop spreading his toxic lies, causing chaos and bringing mayhem to the country's already divisive and fragmented body politic. But it should now be apparent to all why this is so: this latest series of Trump's Grand Theft MAGA has been made possible (and predictable) by the fatal flaw in the US presidential system that has allowed the presidency to degenerate into a "mystical" office of quasi-royalty whereby even rogue presidents will be coddled and cosseted, enjoying impunity and immunity from prosecution for their criminal activities and deeds. But let's hope Congress will soon set a precedent by spilling the "known unknown" orange beans of 45.

5 ( +11 / -6 )

u_s_reamer, couldn't agree more, presidents have not been held accountable, congress is regularly lied to without consequences. Congress allowed their powers to be usurped by the executive branch because they are afraid of votes.

Certainly a different justice system for them.

It is a mess. I honestly was wondering why Bannon and that bunch even bother with dodging summons when you can just like with impunity.

1 ( +7 / -6 )

This is going to be the thing that will bury the Democrats. Their obsession with Trump and because they’re making him front, and center of everything they are taking their eyes off the ball and giving him and the GOP and edge and to their delight. This is also why CNN can’t even crack 1 million viewers at this point because while the rest of the country is trying to survive move on and worry about where their next meal is coming from and worrying about what their kids are being taught in schools and rising gas prices and empty store shelves, the Dems are primarily only focused on Trump that is their Achilles heel.

-7 ( +7 / -14 )

It's probably not so much that Trump is hiding secrets and lies, I'm sure he is. It's more that he is a political loner and doesn't have the immense backup that "royalty" such as the Bushes, the Clintons and Biden have.

Uncovering what these three are hiding would probably be just as shocking.

-4 ( +6 / -10 )

This is going to be the thing that will bury the Democrats. Their obsession with Trump and because they’re making him front, and center of everything they are taking their eyes off the ball and giving him and the GOP and edge and to their delight. 

You’ve got it round the wrong way. The person who most wants to be in the news everyday is the person this article is about.

Most people would gladly see him gone forever and never hear his name again.

But since you keep claiming he is coming back and that all the Democrats and liberals are so afraid of him, I guess his name will be in the news for now or at least if he is still such a powerful force in politics then surely it would make sense to ‘keep eyes on the ball’.

As far as I’m concerned it’s just entertainment. Who doesn’t want to see the clown when the circus rolls by?

2 ( +7 / -5 )

You’ve got it round the wrong way. The person who most wants to be in the news everyday is the person this article is about. 

Yes, to the detriment of the left and msm.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/tv/news/cnn-loses-nearly-half-its-viewers-in-post-trump-network-ratings-bloodbath/ar-AALBCKu#:~:text=From%20January%202021%20to%20June%202021%2C%20CNN%20and,its%20total%20viewers%20during%20that%20same%20time%20period.

Most people would gladly see him gone forever and never hear his name again. 

Well, if that were true then the Democrats and the msm wouldn’t be in a panic to try and get this guy and the people are not buying that and the more Biden strips and chips away at our freedom’s and democracy, he’s putting his policies, his party and himself in jeopardy.

Just out today.

https://www.westernjournal.com/analysis-midterms-look-like-will-worse-democrats-imagined/

But since you keep claiming he is coming back

Why would he not? He can do whatever he wants or DeSantis might decide to run which is the other realistic possibility.

As far as I’m concerned it’s just entertainment.

Obama thought so as well in 2010

-6 ( +6 / -12 )

From 54-40's Casual Viewin'

"If you ride upon the tiger you can never get off

They get hungry"

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This is going to be the thing that will bury the Democrats. 

ROFL, exposing the former guy’s criminality is going to bury the democrats?????Sure!!!!

Their obsession with Trump and because they’re making him front, and center of everything they are taking their eyes off the ball and giving him and the GOP and edge and to their delight.

Thr GOP is in full panic mode now, as the criminality of their sorry team becomes even more clear. Wait for the former guy to get charged, the GOP’s collapse will happen fast after that.

0 ( +7 / -7 )

Well, if that were true then the Democrats and the msm wouldn’t be in a panic to try and get this guy and the people are not buying that 

Again, you’ve got it round the wrong way. The person panicking is the person this article is about and all his cronies facing serious legal troubles.

This is going to be the thing that will bury the Democrats. 

You’ve said that about dozens of things, including everything happening during the elections, which they all won.

-2 ( +5 / -7 )

This is also why CNN can’t even crack 1 million viewers at this point because while the rest of the country is trying to survive move on and worry about where their next meal is coming from and worrying about what their kids are being taught in schools and rising gas prices and empty store shelves, the Dems are primarily only focused on Trump that is their Achilles heel.

ROFL, CNN viewership numbers are the cause of poverty in America. That’s quite a theory you have. Isn’t the rising poverty because the former guy messed up on his Covid response and the high unemployment numbers as a result.

The former guy is in even more trouble now, he media company stock prices have collapsed, SEC is investigating the company for potential violations and hedge funds are not betting on the collapse of that company. The house of cards is collapsing and boy is it fun watching the show!!!!

-2 ( +5 / -7 )

It is the best interests of the United States to reveal all of the call logs and paper. What is trump trying to hide? The trump riot on the Capitol Building was a very serious offense.

1 ( +7 / -6 )

he media company stock prices have collapsed, 

yeah “collapsed” UP from $9 to $83 In one week. Could at least stick to reality in your frenzied rants.

-7 ( +5 / -12 )

yeah “collapsed” UP from $9 to $83 In one week. Could at least stick to reality in your frenzied rants.

Down from $94 to $83 in one day and sliding even further. I am sure that missed your attention.

And total silence on the SEC investigation, ROFL!!!

1 ( +6 / -5 )

@Bass and Blacklabel

Do you agree with what Trump is doing here?

3 ( +8 / -5 )

Yes I believe in the legal application of “executive privilege” as others have done before him.

Obama records are “hidden” with his museum and Biden records are “hidden” at his university. Both were “ok” with posters here to do so.

-7 ( +5 / -12 )

Obama records are “hidden” with his museum and Biden records are “hidden” at his university. Both were “ok” with posters here to do so.

Both have transparent tax records, far fewer associates serving time in federal prisons, zero impeachments and zero incitements to storm the Capitol building.

Not really a “sensible” comparison.

0 ( +5 / -5 )

Hidden? Have you got something to hide?

blacklabel:

Obama records are “hidden” with his museum and Biden records are “hidden” at his university. Both were “ok” with posters here to do so.

Neither Obama or Biden called for henchmen to invade the Capitol and betray their country. They also led by example when it came to the ongoing obesity pandemic in America, while the fat guy was a very bad example when it came to the obesity pandemic, covid pandemic and wild conspiracy pandemic. No wonder Russia and China are very supportive of the fat guy.

-3 ( +3 / -6 )

ROFL, exposing the former guy’s criminality is going to bury the democrats?????Sure!!!!

Hmmmm, dig around another 30 years maybe they’ll find a sliver of a nugget.

Thr GOP is in full panic mode now,

No, quite the opposite.

https://americarisingpac.org/democrats-panic-as-radical-agenda-faces-collapse/

https://newsthud.com/watters-democrats-in-panic-mode-after-disastrous-poll-for-terry-mcauliffe/

ROFL, CNN viewership numbers are the cause of poverty in America.

No, that would be Democrat policies, especially in the heaviest minority communities were blacks and Hispanics suffer the most for over 60 years

The former guy is in even more trouble now,

I have been hearing this since 1994 ok…uh-huh…

-2 ( +5 / -7 )

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/obama-administration-spent-36m-on-records-lawsuits-last-year/

For a second consecutive year, the Obama administration set a record for times federal employees told citizens, journalists and others that despite searching they couldn’t find a single page of files that were requested.

so nothing unusual what Trump is doing. All your heroes did it too and they aren’t in jail nor are the records available so….there you have it.

-2 ( +5 / -7 )

You talking about Obama in this article? 

It’s called “precedent” of someone who had the same job who used the same executive privilege that is in question here.

-2 ( +5 / -7 )

The former guy is in even more trouble now,

I have been hearing this since 1994 ok…uh-huh…

Quick Newsflash to make sure you are up to date because you seem a little unaware of some important details;

He lost. He was impeached twice. He is facing multiple investigations. His reputation is severely damaged.

These are all irrefutable facts.

This is a continuation of his downward slide, it isn’t going away or make believe. It’s happening and documented.

But sure, give us a retort along the lines of “No, Democrats…” “Quite the opposite” or “Obama, Clinton, something from decades ago”

That’ll swing opinion.

1 ( +6 / -5 )

You can say emphatically and without question that he is guilty? Based on what? Show us all the concrete evidence. Don’t speculate.

Don’t try to bury the evidence would be a start. Then we’ll see what is concrete.

What happened to the idea of “a day in court, look at the evidence” you were so keen on until now?

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

Former President Donald Trump is trying to block documents including call logs, drafts of remarks and speeches and handwritten notes from his chief of staff relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection from being released to the committee investigating the riot, the National Archives revealed in a court filing early Saturday.

so nothing unusual what Trump is doing. 

Except showing what an absolute hypocrite he is when it comes to hiding behind the law - which is actually one of his lesser character faults....

"If you're innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment," 

"I would love to speak," he told reporters. "Nobody wants to speak more than me. ... I would love to speak because we've done nothing wrong."

“You see the mob takes the Fifth,” he said. “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”

0 ( +6 / -6 )

Hmmmm, dig around another 30 years maybe they’ll find a sliver of a nugget.

Dear sir, you don’t have to wait so long, there’s plenty that’s already out and more to come coming l stay tuned!!!

No, that would be Democrat policies, especially in the heaviest minority communities were blacks and Hispanics suffer the most for over 60 years

You mean the communities whose votes the GOP is trying hard to suppress. I believe that’s because they are scared if they vote the GOP is done forever.

-2 ( +4 / -6 )

He lost. He was impeached twice.

And acquitted twice, that’s a win, win.

He is facing multiple investigations.

Has for years and years

His reputation is severely damaged. 

Liberals keep saying this.

“These are all irrefutable facts.”

Again, let the Dems try, 2022 is not going to be a good year for the Democrats.

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

Dear sir, you don’t have to wait so long, there’s plenty that’s already out and more to come coming l stay tuned!!!

uh-huh…

You mean the communities whose votes the GOP is trying hard to suppress.

No, making it hard to cheat and easier to vote.

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

It is the best interests of the United States to 

Ah… whenever a non-American starts their sentences this way… and then turns around and bashes Trump and tells Americans Brandon is their answer!

-6 ( +0 / -6 )

Trump, and his insurrectionist cabal, are scared out of their wits....

They know that two of the insurrectionists have admitted that they met with both numerous Repub Congress Reps and members of the White House staff on the Jan 6th attempted coup....

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/gop-lawmakers-were-intimately-involved-in-jan-6-protest-planning-new-report-shows

And now all the documents and e-mails that prove that have to be hidden, "cancelled" and withheld...

But that effort will fail, just like their insurrection on Jan 6th - and as with Nixon, the truth will prevail...and the lawlessness and misconduct will be shown for all to see...before they vote in 2022/24....

3 ( +3 / -0 )

bass4funk

He lost. He was impeached twice. 

And acquitted twice, that’s a win, win.

Trump was never acquitted of the charges. The republican senate refused to find him guilty whatever the evidence was.

Obama's records are “hidden” with his museum and Biden's records are “hidden” at his university. Both were “ok” with posters here to do so.

Both never caused a riot in the Capitol Building.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

Democrats. Their obsession with Trump 

Many Americans, including me, are vehemently anti-fascist, and Trump is the politician whose actions and views are closest to fascism, so of course those of us who've read history fear what further Trump damage and his fellows in the QGOP can do to further splinter the nation while undermining the democratic principles built into the Constitution. AS Trump and his fellow ultra-rightists pad their bank accounts and Trump's followers smile thinking they'll be trickled down on, as they send their cult leader Trump tithes.

The US is in another 'Weimar Republic stage, so Americans who fear fascism have to remain vigilant, It's the extreme right wing around the world who remain obsessed with Trump. They seem him as a possible successor to their failed heroes from the 1930s and in league with their current heroes like Putin and Hungary's Viktor Orban, and Alexander Lukashenko from Belarus, plus the other politicians pushing for the Russian Federation to expand its Eurasian Economic Union.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

They know that two of the insurrectionists

Trespassers are what Garland calls them. Get the legal terminology right. He did.

have admitted that they met with both numerous Repub Congress Reps and members of the White House staff on the Jan 6th attempted coup....

Which will go nowhere…

https://allamericanpress.com/federal-judge-calls-for-doj-probe-into-treatment-of-jan-6-detainees/#:~:text=Federal%20Judge%20Calls%20for%20DOJ%20Probe%20Into%20Treatment,the%20civil%20rights%20of%20several%20Jan.%206%20defendants.

But that effort will fail, just like their insurrection on Jan 6th

Or Trying to incriminate Trump

before they vote in 2022/24....

The only way Dems can avoid a bloodbath in the House next year is, they would have to cheat their rears off.

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

Trump was never acquitted of the charges.

Trump was acquitted on both impeachment trials

The republican senate refused to find him guilty whatever the evidence was.

there goes your acquittal right there, and this is the reason why they want try and set him up again for another impeachment attempt. But that won’t happen.

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

Many Americans, including me, are vehemently anti-fascist,

As I am and most conservatives.

and Trump is the politician whose actions and views are closest to fascism,

freedom, individual rights, the rule of law, the ability to dictate your life as you see fit? If those are fascists tendencies, well….

so of course those of us who've read history fear what further Trump damage and his fellows in the QGOP can do to further splinter the nation while undermining the democratic principles built into the Constitution.

OK so basically what you’re saying, because Trump was against the government Upholding the rule of law and democracy and against big government trying to control the lives of Americans as what they are doing right now, that makes him a threat? Interesting….

AS Trump and his fellow ultra-rightists pad their bank accounts and Trump's followers smile thinking they'll be trickled down on, as they send their cult leader Trump tithes.

Proof? 

The US is in another 'Weimar Republic stage, so Americans who fear fascism have to remain vigilant,

Because 2022 is around the corner. Keep hope alive.

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

