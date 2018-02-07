Trump wants military parade in Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered Pentagon and White House officials to begin planning a military parade in Washington similar to the Bastille Day parade he witnessed in Paris in July, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.
At a meeting at the Pentagon on Jan. 18 that included Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph Dunford, Trump said he wanted a military parade, the Post reported, citing a military official who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"The marching orders were: I want a parade like the one in France," the military official said, according to the Post."This is being worked at the highest levels of the military," the official added.
After the Post published its story, the White House issued a statement that said Trump "has asked the Department of Defense to explore a celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation."
A White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the parade planning was in the "brainstorming" stage and nothing had been decided, the Post reported.
The Pentagon was aware of a request for a parade but was only just starting to explore possibilities, including on timing, a Pentagon spokesman told Reuters.
Trump has said he was impressed by the military parade he watched in Paris on July 14. U.S. and French soldiers marched together to mark 100 years since the United States entered World War One and France's annual Bastille Day holiday. It included tanks, armored vehicles and a flyover of U.S. and French military jets.
"To a large extent because of what I witnessed, we may do something like that on July 4 in Washington down Pennsylvania Avenue," Trump told reporters in September. "We're actually looking into it."
The U.S. capital has held large military displays to mark significant occasions, including victories in war, but rolling tanks and marching troops down Pennsylvania Avenue are not typically done on the U.S. Independence Day holiday.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
Jimizo
Don’t invite any POWs.
Trump said he likes people who weren’t captured.
Tommy Jones
Look at the shiny toys! I want a parade back home to see our shiny toys. We have the biggest, shiniest toys. Very shiny, believe me.
PTownsend
The longer Trump's in office the more he sounds like one of the inbred pre-WW1 European royals. Perhaps Wilhelm II? Either that or his dementia's getting worse.
I pity the White House people who have to translate what he says. But then anyone who works that closely with him is pitiable.
stormcrow
Not so surprising. A childish and semi-literate cracker-in-chief wants to see and show off his shiny toys. Pure Trump.
gkamburoff
Don't parade those weapons and troops: He will just want to use them.
zichi
Trump wants to play with his toys, way too dangerous for a man like that!
viking68
The soldiers, airmen, and sailors will have to forgo time with their families just to stroke Trump's ego. Sad.
Each day, Trump seems to think he is the president of NK rather than the US. Dude is seriously confused.
Matt Hartwell
Hope they don't bring any helicopters. Those things have a tendency to fall out of the sky at any random moment.
Bintaro
Actually, it is surprising that the US doesn't do it already, seeing how much they love their military.
As for usefulness : in France it started a few years the 1870 defeat to show that french army was back at full force, so it was basically propaganda. Nowadays, I'd say it's just part of the scenery.
And it cost 3.5～4 millions euros each year (about 5 millions dollars).
Personally, I couldn't care less if it either continued or disappeared.
CrazyJoe
How about we take the parade money and spend it on VA hospitals? The soldiers might appreciate that.
We are Americans. We don't boast, and we fire shots in anger only as a last resort and never gleefully. We don't "celebrate" war, nor do we revel in our ability to inflict massive levels of destruction. We commemorate the lost lives of friends and foes alike and we remember the awesome weight of bearing our nation's burden when duty has called.
Our President is the most vulgar and disgusting of Commander-in Chiefs in our nation's history. He is a disgrace to the office.
BurakuminDes
This will be the tackiest military review ever conducted in history. Blatantly copying the French - but this will be done more like a Disney pantomime.
SuperLib
And let me guess....if you think it's a waste of time, you're anti-American,
Laguna
Another fine mess you've gotten us in, France! (Okay, to be fair, this is on the 48% of Americans who voted for Trump. And he'll probably be impeached Trump by the time the Pentagon gets around to it.)
Poor English Speaker
I can't find the aim of holding the parade. To assert its power to a certain country?
OssanAmerica
Is this Trump's idea of out-doing Kim Jong Un?
bass4funk
But I decided to mention it as a good idea
Ok, I thought it was very relevant.
Sounded it was a bad thing.
How so?
Yuko Maeda
It seems the world loves America's military more than they do, since much of the world looks to America to lex its muscles first or solely.
rainyday
Oh hey, just like North Korea! Great idea!
dcog9065
I don't like Trump, but there's nothing too objectionable with a military parade in the US. In fact, I'm quite surprised they don't do them regularly already
Jimizo
But what’s the point?
goldorak
@bass, reckon most Americans would be ok with a military parade IF it were tastefully done. Thing is there's a not-so remote possibility this would be a Trump show-offy circus rather than a "celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation" i.e. Trump towering above the troops, gloating etc.
Sincerely hope I'd be proven wrong and this would be a 'unifying event' (vets, pows, new/anglo/native/African americans all together) but I still have my doubts. We've seen what happens when DT takes centre stage.