Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US President Donald Trump (R) and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull praised the close relationship between their countries during a White House meeting Photo: AFP
world

Trump warmly welcomes Australia's Turnbull to White House

0 Comments
By SAUL LOEB
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump gave Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull an effusive welcome at the White House Friday, trying to put a heated first conversation in the rear mirror.

Trump strode out to greet Turnbull on the South Lawn and the pair shared a side-by-side stroll along the colonnade to the Oval Office, where they both sang the praises of a more than century old relationship.

"It's an honor to have Prime Minister Turnbull, Mrs Turnbull, friends of mine and friends of Melania's for actually quite some time," Trump said.

"The relationship that we have with Australia is a terrific relationship and probably strong now than ever before, maybe because of our relationship, our friendship," Trump said.

It was not always so. The pair held an infamously bad-tempered telephone call early on in Trump's presidency.

Officials say Trump exploded and hung up after he was told about a Barack Obama-era deal to move refugees from Australia to America.

Diplomats -- and even mutual friend, golfer Greg Norman -- rushed to repair the damage.

Australia has fought alongside the United States in every modern war, including Vietnam, and is a key part of the Five Eyes intelligence sharing network.

The United States remains one of Australia's largest trading partners and, seen from Canberra, a vital counterbalance to growing Chinese assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific.

Turnbull, a former Goldman Sachs banker, thanked Trump and Melania for their "hospitality and friendship."

"It's 100 years of mateship we are celebrating, 100 years since the first time American and Australian soldiers went into battle together," he said.

This year marks the centennial of the Battle of Hamel, on France's Western Front, when troops from both countries fought under Australian command.

"We have been fighting side-by-side in freedoms' cause ever since," Turnbull added. "100 more to come."

The pair have met since the infamous call, most notably last May aboard the Intrepid, moored in New York City.

That military and Hollywood-tinged pow-wow was designed to appeal to America's showbiz-inclined president.

Getting down to business, Trump said that the pair would discuss "trade deals, we are working on military and protection and all of the things that we would be discussing."

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Assistant Language Teachers in Japan Should Rise Above the Acronym

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Smart Aging: 4 Ways Tengenji Solaria Clinic Makes This Possible

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Mount Yoshino

GaijinPot Travel

Temples

Tainai Meguri

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Soramachi

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Fratelli Paradiso

It’s a Long Way to the Top: Starting a Band in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Feb 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

5 Of The Best Japanese Makeup Remover Wipes

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI