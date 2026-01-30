 Japan Today
Britain's PM Keir Starmer visits China
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer shakes hands with Ren Hongbin, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) during the UK-China Business Forum in Beijing, China, January 30, 2026 . Carl Court/Pool via REUTERS Image: Reuters/Carl Court
world

Trump warns Britain against getting into business with China

4 Comments
By Bo Erickson and Andrew MacAskill
WASHINGTON/BEIJING

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Britain against getting into business with Beijing as Prime Minister Keir Starmer lauded the economic benefits of resetting relations with China during a visit ‌there on Friday.

As Western leaders reel from Trump's unpredictability, Starmer is the latest to head to China.

In three-hour talks with President Xi Jinping on Thursday, the British leader called for a "more sophisticated relationship" with improved market access, lower tariffs and investment deals while also discussing soccer and Shakespeare.

In ⁠Washington, however, replying to questions about the closer ties, Trump said, "Well, it's very dangerous for ‍them to do that." He was speaking to reporters ahead of the premiere of the "Melania" ‍film at the Kennedy Center.

He ‍did not elaborate.

Trump, who plans to travel to China in April, threatened last week to impose tariffs on Canada ⁠after Prime Minister Mark Carney struck economic deals with Beijing on a recent visit.

A Downing Street spokesperson and China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Around the time ​of Trump's comments, Starmer told a meeting of the UK-China Business Forum in the Chinese capital that his "very warm" meetings with Xi had provided "just the level of engagement that we hoped for".

He added, "We warmly engaged and made some real progress, actually, because the UK has got a huge amount to offer."

Starmer hailed deals on visa-free travel and lower whisky tariffs as "really important access, symbolic of what we're doing with the relationship".

"That is the way that ⁠we build the mutual trust and respect that is so important," Starmer said.

STARMER NOT CHOOSING BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA

Starmer, whose centre-left Labour government has struggled to deliver the economic growth it promised, has made improving relations with the world's second-largest economy a priority.

His visit to China comes amid Trump's on-off threats of trade tariffs and pledges to grab control of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, which have rattled long-standing U.S. allies, Britain among them.

Because of his country's long history of working closely with the United States, Britain could continue to strengthen economic ties with China without angering Trump, Starmer told reporters on the airplane en route to China.

"The relationship we have with the United States is one of the closest ... we hold," he said, enumerating areas such as defense, security, intelligence and trade.

Starmer said Britain would not have to choose between closer ties with the United States or China, highlighting Trump’s September visit to Britain that unveiled 150 billion pounds of U.S investment in to the country.

Starmer, who normally avoids criticizing Trump, ​has been more much willing to defy the U.S. president in recent weeks.

He urged Trump to apologize for his "frankly appalling" remarks last week that some NATO troops avoided frontline combat and said he would not yield to his ⁠demands to annex Greenland.

TOUGH EXPORT MARKET

In addition to Carney, French President Emmanuel Macron visited China in December, when Xi accompanied him on a rare trip outside the capital. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is expected to travel to China soon.

Before Trump's Thursday comments on the closer ties, his Commerce Secretary ‍Howard Lutnick said it was unlikely that Starmer's efforts with China would pay off.

"The Chinese are the greatest exporters ‌and they are very, very difficult when you're ‌trying to export to them," he told reporters. "So good luck ‍if the British are trying to export to China...it's just unlikely."

Asked if Trump would threaten Britain with tariffs as he did Canada, Lutnick said, "I think ‌Canada played things a little differently.

"They said there are two powers of the world, ‍and we're going to select which one we want to trade with, and things like that.

"Unless the prime minister of Britain sort of takes on the United States and says very difficult things, I doubt it," Lutnick added.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

The more nations seek alternatives to the US among themselves the less leverage the US has available. Little by little America first becomes America alone.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

U.S. President Donald Trump warned Britain against getting into business with Beijing as Prime Minister Keir Starmer lauded the economic benefits of resetting relations with China during a visit ‌there on Friday.

More of the utterly topsy-turvy, hypocrisy-filled world of MAGA...

Trump has "been in bed" with the CCP for years - giving them millions to make his Trump Collection clothing line. Most of the junk for sale on Trumpstore.com was made in Chinese sweatshop factories...

Then there are those "gifts" he has given to Xi - pulling the US from international forums allowing China to lead and exert influence...

How about that NVIDIA chip deal - allowing the CCP to purchase our most sensitive chips - you know the ones that go into the nosecones of the missiles they aim at us?

And how about that "ya'all welcome" to the Chinese students that want to attend our world-class universities - getting trained in engineering so they can build better weapons...

Trump loves China and the CCP almost as much as he loves Russian and Putin....

3 ( +3 / -0 )

The danger right now is business with the USA, thank you trump.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

In ⁠Washington, however, replying to questions about the closer ties, Trump said, "Well, it's very dangerous for ‍them to do that." He was speaking to reporters ahead of the premiere of the "Melania" ‍film at the Kennedy Center.

Where's the danger coming from

0 ( +1 / -1 )

