Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
U.S. President Donald Trump points to China's mortality rate from the coronavirus epidemic during a White House briefing Photo: AFP
world

Trump warns China could face 'consequences' over pandemic

0 Comments
By Sarah Silbiger
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump warned on Saturday that China could face consequences if it was "knowingly responsible" for the coronavirus pandemic.

"It could have been stopped in China before it started and it wasn't," Trump told reporters at a White House briefing. "And now the whole world is suffering because of it."

Trump was asked whether China should suffer consequences over the pandemic which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has left more than 157,000 people dead around the world.

"If they were knowingly responsible, certainly," he said. "If it was a mistake, a mistake is a mistake.

"But if they were knowingly responsible, yeah, then there should be consequences," Trump said.

"Was it a mistake that got out of control or was it done deliberately?" he asked. "That's a big difference between those two.

"In either event they should have let us go in," he said. "We asked to go in early. And they didn't want us in. I think they knew it was something bad and they were embarrassed."

"They said they're doing an investigation," the president continued. "So let's see what happens with their investigation. But we're doing investigations also."

The Trump administration has said it doesn't rule out that the novel coronavirus was spread -- accidentally -- from a laboratory researching bats in Wuhan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian -- who previously alleged that the U.S. military may have brought the virus into China -- has rejected U.S. media reports on the subject and said there is "no scientific basis."

Trump also cast doubt on official Chinese figures showing the country has suffered just 0.33 deaths per 100,000 people.

"The number's impossible," he said. "It's an impossible number to hit."

The United States, according to a chart displayed at the briefing, has had 11.24 deaths per 100,000 people while France has had 27.92 and Spain 42.81.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot curates jobs from companies in Japan that want to hire people like you!

Remote work, Visa sponsorship, Full-time and Part-time jobs

Apply Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Typical Trump: Deflecting.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Will Trump/Ivanka Inc sever the dozens of business relationships they have with members of the Chinese Communist Party over this. Or will they still have some of their clothing brands made there. Classic Trump, though. When the going gets rough, when he's caught out messing up, find enemies - real or imagined - and blame them. China deserves blame for starting off this catastrophe. So does Trump for playing golf and holding rallies instead of taking action mush earlier.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japanese Culture

Ok, We Need To Talk About Porn For Women In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #77: Peanuts Only Kaki No Tane Triggers Twitter Riot

GaijinPot Blog

Kagawa

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 15, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Nature

Angel Road

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

10 Ways to Experience Japan From Home

GaijinPot Blog

Book Corner

10 Of Japan’s Best Children’s Books—In English

Savvy Tokyo