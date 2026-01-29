 Japan Today
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech in Clive
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a speech on energy and the economy, in Clive, Iowa, U.S., January 27, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque Image: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque
world

Trump urges Iran to make nuclear deal or next attack will be 'far worse'

3 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Iran on Wednesday to come to the table and make a deal on nuclear weapons or the next U.S. attack ‌would be far worse. Tehran responded with a threat to strike back against the United States, Israel and those who support them.

"Hopefully Iran will quickly 'Come to the Table' and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO ⁠NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties. Time is ‍running out, it is truly of the essence!" Trump wrote on social ‍media.

Amid a buildup of ‍U.S. forces in the Middle East, the Republican president, who pulled out of world ⁠powers' 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran during his first White House term, noted that his last warning to Iran was followed by a military ​strike in June.

"The next attack will be far worse! Don’t make that happen again," Trump wrote. He repeated that a U.S. "armada" was heading toward the Islamic Republic.

Any military action from the United States will result in Iran targeting the U.S., Israel and those who support it, Ali Shamkhani, an adviser ⁠to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi warned on X that Iran's armed forces "are prepared - with their fingers on the trigger - to immediately and powerfully respond to ANY aggression."

"At the same time," Araqchi added, "Iran has always welcomed a mutually beneficial, fair and equitable NUCLEAR DEAL - on equal footing, and free from coercion, threats, and intimidation - which ensures Iran's rights to PEACEFUL nuclear technology, and guarantees NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS."

Araqchi said earlier he had not been in contact with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff in recent days or requested negotiations, state media reported on Wednesday.

Trump said a U.S. naval force headed by the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln was approaching Iran. Two U.S. officials told Reuters on Monday the Lincoln ​and supporting warships had arrived in the Middle East.

The warships started moving from the Asia-Pacific region last week as U.S.-Iranian tensions soared following a bloody crackdown on protests across ⁠Iran by its clerical authorities in recent weeks.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to intervene if Iran continued to kill protesters, but the countrywide demonstrations over economic privations and political repression have since abated.

He has said the United States ‍would act if Tehran resumed its nuclear program after the June airstrikes by Israeli ‌and U.S. forces on key nuclear ‌installations.

A spokesperson for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ‍said Iran has devised operational plans for all scenarios.

Earlier on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told a ‌congressional committee the Iranian government is probably weaker than it has ‍ever been and its economy is in collapse. He predicted protests will spark up again.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

With current situation in Minneapolis  isn't domestic matters need to be dealt with first?

Where's American first slogan promise?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

"Hopefully Iran will quickly 'Come to the Table' and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO ⁠NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties. Time is ‍running out, it is truly of the essence!" Trump wrote on social ‍media.

Is it just me, or does hearing a country that has around 5000 nuclear weapons tell another country they can't have any, smack of hypocrisy and double standards?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Iran is not Venezuela and may give The Donald more than he bargains for! No doubt emboldened after his abduction of a sitting president and breaking of international law he may have bitten off more than he can chew here…

0 ( +0 / -0 )

