Former US president and current Republican White House hopeful Donald Trump says if he is jailed after his historic criminal conviction, it could be a 'breaking point' for his supporters Image: AFP/File
world

Trump warns jail time could be 'breaking point' for supporters

2 Comments
WASHINGTON

Donald Trump has suggested that sending him to prison could prove a "breaking point" for his supporters -- a warning that will fuel concerns of political violence around the U.S. presidential election on November 5.

In an interview aired Sunday on Fox News, the former president and current Republican White House hopeful acknowledged the possibility of jail time or house arrest following his historic criminal conviction in a hush money trial.

"I'm OK with it," Trump said, but added he was not sure the public would stand for it.

"I think it would be tough for the public to take. You know at a certain point there's a breaking point," he said.

The warning will resonate in a country already concerned about the prospect of civil unrest and political harassment in the run-up to the November ballot.

Trump will now be running as a felon, and he has repeatedly refused to commit to accepting the result should he lose to President Joe Biden.

A New York jury on Thursday convicted Trump on all 34 felony charges of falsifying business records in the final stages of the 2016 presidential campaign to cover up a sex scandal involving adult film star Stormy Daniels.

It was the first criminal conviction of a former president in U.S. history, and sentencing has been set for July 11 -- just days before the Republican convention that will formally anoint Trump as the party's presidential nominee.

Trump's son Eric was one of several supporters who defended the 77-year-old on the Sunday morning talk show circuit, and specifically noted the timing of the sentencing.

"They're turning Donald Trump into a martyr," he told Fox News.

Although each charge carries a possible four-year jail term, experts say it is extremely unlikely that the judge will hand down a custodial sentence.

Trump faces three other criminal trials, including one related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election he lost to Biden.

Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 after he delivered a fiery speech urging the crowd to "fight like hell."

Democratic congressman Adam Schiff, a member of the House of Representatives committee that investigated the Capitol attack, said Trump's strategy was clear.

"This is essentially his threat that, if he gets jail time, that he's going to encourage his supporters to rise up," Schiff said on CNN's "State of the Union" program. "And we saw the very deadly results of that on January 6."

Breaking her silence following Trump's conviction, Stormy Daniels said the former president should be put in prison.

"I think he should be sentenced to jail and some community service working for the less fortunate, or being the volunteer punching bag at a women's shelter," Daniels said in an interview with the British tabloid The Mirror published late Saturday.

After years of exchanging insults with Trump on social media, Daniels now says she has been "vindicated."

Daniels also accused the White House hopeful of being "completely and utterly out of touch with reality" and compared him to a child at one point in the interview.

The former adult film actor helped bring Trump down in court with her gripping testimony, which included graphic descriptions of what she says was a casual sexual encounter in 2006.

"Being in court was so intimidating with the jurors looking at you," she told The Mirror, adding she was glad it was proved that she had been "telling the truth the entire time."

"It's not over for me. It's never going to be over for me. Trump may be guilty, but I still have to live with the legacy."

Trump has continued to deny the sexual encounter, which prosecutors at his trial said occurred shortly after his wife Melania had given birth.

In his interview with Fox News, Trump said the trial had taken a toll on his wife, who was notably absent from the courtroom, unlike other close family members.

"She's fine, but I think it's very hard for her," Trump said. "She has to read all this crap."

Melania Trump has barely engaged with her husband's current White House campaign, failing to appear at a single Trump rally, and rarely joins him in public.

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time, felon.

As for your veiled “nice country you’ve got there. It’d be a shame if anything happened to it.” threat: bring it, sweetie.

I’M tired of the constant lying and whining about rigged this and that whenever you and your cult lose. (And they seem to lose a LOT!)

Trump’s goons talk a good game but when there’s real consequences, they slink away became like their cult lord, they are cowards.

More left wing media propaganda here.

Joe Biden is so poor at his job that regular Americans donated 52 million dollars to a convicted felon in just 24 hours to support him do the job instead.

"I think it would be tough for the public to take. You know at a certain point there's a breaking point," he said.

This isn't the threat Trump thinks it is. Violence over any possible prison prison would just remind people have awful the MAGA movement is, and how little respect they have for rule of law.

Joe Biden is so poor at his job that regular Americans donated 52 million dollars to a convicted felon in just 24 hours to support him do the job instead.

Regular Americans? Lmao try the 1%, and gullible idiots that make up his base.

TikTok? The young people love Biden, right?

Trump joined and has 4 times as many followers now as Biden in just 24 hours.

man of the people.

Do you not support any convicted felons anymore?

and just pretend every verdict that hasn’t even entered the appeals process as just?

TikTok? 

Sentencing for his THIRTY FOUR felony convictions is July 11th.

TikTok, indeed.

Only 1% of the American people donated an amazing 52 million dollars in 24 hours….?

not mathematically possible.

Americans donated 52 million dollars to a convicted felon in just 24 hours to support him do the job instead.

Fools and their money.

And none of it is going to his election campaign. It’s all going to pay his legal bills.

Only 1% of the American people donated an amazing 52 million dollars in 24 hours….?

not mathematically possible.

Lol yes it is. I'd love to your proof.

Trump is thinking about or worried about jail time. He won't be jailed.

Trump donations end up in his pocket.

