Trump warns Russia he may send Ukraine long-range Tomahawks if Moscow doesn't settle war soon

President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Russia that he may send Ukraine long-range Tomahawk missiles if Moscow doesn’t settle its war there soon — suggesting that he could be ready to increase the pressure on Vladimir Putin's government using a key weapons system.
“I might say, ’Look: if this war is not going to get settled, I’m going to send them Tomahawks,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he flew to Israel. “The Tomahawk is an incredible weapon, very offensive weapon. And honestly, Russia does not need that.”
Trump said, "I might tell them that if the war is not settled -- that we may very well." He added, "We may not, but we may do it. I think it’s appropriate to bring up.”
His comments came after Trump spoke by phone earlier Sunday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Trump said he mentioned possibly sending Tomahawks during that conversation.
“Do they want to have Tomahawks going in that direction? I don’t think so,” Trump said of Russia. “I think I might speak to Russia about that.” He added that “Tomahawks are a new step of aggression.”
His suggestions followed Russia having attacked Ukraine’s power grid overnight, part of an ongoing campaign to cripple Ukrainian energy infrastructure before winter. Moscow also expressed “extreme concern” over the U.S. potentially providing Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.
Putin himself has previously suggested that the United States supplying long-range missiles to Ukraine will seriously damage relations between Moscow and Washington.
For his part, Zelenskyy described his latest call with Trump as “very productive,” and said the pair had discussed strengthening Ukraine’s “air defense, resilience, and long-range capabilities,” along with “details related to the energy sector.”
Trump in recent weeks has taken a notably tougher tact with Putin, after the Russian leader has declined to engage in direct talks with Zelenskyy about easing fighting.
Last month, Trump announced that he now believes Ukraine could win back all the territory lost to Russia — a dramatic shift from the Republican’s repeated calls for Kyiv to make concessions to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.
But the U.S. president, at least so far, has resisted Zelenskyy’s calls for Tomahawks. The weapon system would allow Ukraine to strike deeper into Russian territory and put the sort of pressure on Putin that Zelenskyy argues is needed to get the Russians to seriously engage in peace talks.
Trump said aboard Air Force One of the war: "I really think Putin would look great if he got this settled" and that "It's not going to be good for him" if not.
Abe234
Not going to happen. It’s all bluster.. you still have t sent a single f16 so your not going to send a Tomohawk.
stormcrow
Who knows whose side Trump is really on. I still think he's in love with Putin and that he loathes Zelensky, but maybe I'm wrong. I hope so.
TaiwanIsNotChina
That was an excellent warning when it was delivered in January. Oh wait...
theFu
Russia is importing gasoline. Gas prices in Russia are up nearly 50%. Many fuel stations in southern and eastern Russia are closed because fuel can't get there and because their delivery trucks are targets for Ukraine.
Ukraine has been targeting Russian oil refineries to the point that 38% of their refining output is offline.
Russia has lots of crude oil, but not enough working refineries to process the amount they need for gasoline, diesel, or JP1. Most of the refineries are in western Russia, where NATO and Ukraine can more easily target them. 21 of 38 major refineries took direct hits. Thanks to sanctions, the high quality parts uses in those refineries made outside Russia aren't available. So either that refinery doesn't work or a less efficient Russian version of the replacement part is used, resulting is lower quality output. And because they aren't using the correct repair parts, repairs that would take weeks now take months. Older refineries with safety issues are being kept online, aren't getting required maintenance, because Putin knows that a lack of fuel leads to overthrown govts.
In 2025, 42% of Kyiv's long range drone strikes have targeted Russian refineries. Currently, 4 of Russia's largest 5 refineries are offline. They are importing gasoline from China! Now that is desperate. 2 other countries that produce oil, but can't refine it into gas, diesel and JP-1 are: Iran and Venezuela. Soon, Russia will be just like those countries. Nice job Putin!
Anyone want to sell Russia gasoline?
TokyoLiving
Do you know why Trump is upset? A soulless person like him doesn't care about Gaza, Ukraine nor world peace, He only cares about his own egocentric narcissism..
Every day, Russia is advancing 30 to 50 kilometers along its front, liberating ethnic Russian villages and regions from the kyiv regime..
That means less land Trump can take from what's left of Ukraine to seize its natural resources..
The eastern region of Ukraine, which is ethnically Russian, has many minerals and rare earths that Trump wants to take by any means necessary, but with each Russian advance, it will be impossible. Russia is freeing up more land and rare earth mines that were already negotiated by Trump and Zelenskyy but now inevitably belong to Russia..
A rare earth mine was liberated today in the Pokrovsk region, a region that is about to be liberated by Russia..
In other words..
NO rare earths for Trump...
No Peace Nobel for Trump
LOOOOOOOL