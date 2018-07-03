Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Trump White House sets turnover records

2 Comments
By ZEKE MILLER and TED BRIDIS
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump has seen staff turnover in excess of 37 percent over the calendar year ending June 30, an AP analysis of White House filings shows.

According to the most recent filing, 141 staffers who worked for the president at that point last year are gone, with 138 new arrivals. The figures don't include those who arrived and departed during the year — like short-lived communications director Anthony Scaramucci — or those who departed before June 30, 2017.

Trump's White House is setting records for attrition, said the White House Transition Project's Martha Joynt Kumar. Some 61 percent of Trump's senior-most aides have left the White House. Only Bill Clinton's 42 percent comes close for the last five administrations.

The White House's annual salary disclosure to Congress shows that more than 170 staffers received raises over that period, largely reflecting promotions. Jordan Karem, the former deputy director of advance and now the director of Oval Office operations, received a $50,000 raise to $165,000. First Lady Melania Trump's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, received a $40,000 bump to $155,000. Research director Adam Kennedy, who was previously the deputy, received a $38,000 increase.

Sylvia Davis, a deputy policy coordinator, received the largest increase. She now makes 121 percent, or $85,000, more than the $70,000 she made as an assistant staff secretary.

New employees include National Security Adviser John Bolton, who makes the maximum $179,700 and deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley, who takes in $130,000 annually.

Senior advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump still draw no salary, according to the latest disclosure.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
2 Comments
Keep everybody's toes to the fire and don't let complacency set in.

Good move.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Most worked 3-6 months for Trump and some are facing 3-6 years in prison.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

