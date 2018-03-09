Trump says he is prepared to meet N Korea's Kim

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was prepared to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for the first U.S.-North Korea summit, marking a potentially dramatic breakthrough in nuclear tensions with Pyongyang.
Kim has committed to "denuclearization" and to suspending nuclear or missile tests, South Korea's National Security Office head Chung Eui-yong told reporters at the White House after briefing Trump on South Korean officials' meeting with Kim on Monday.
"A meeting is being planned," Trump tweeted after speaking to Chung, who announced that Trump expressed a willingness to sit down with Kim in what would be his biggest foreign policy gamble since taking office.
Chung said Trump, in response to Kim's invitation, had agreed to meet by May, and a senior U.S. official later said it could happen "in a matter of a couple of months, with the exact timing and place still to be determined."
Trump has previously said he was willing to meet Kim under the right circumstances but had indicated that the time was not right for such talks. He mocked U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in October for "wasting his time" trying to talk to North Korea.
Earlier Thursday, Tillerson had said on a visit to Africa that although "talks about talks" might be possible with Pyongyang, denuclearization negotiations were likely a long way off.
"Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze," Trump said in a message on Twitter on Thursday night. "Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time."
Trump added: "Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached."
A meeting between Kim and Trump, who have exchanged bellicose insults in the past year that have raised fear of war, would be a major turnaround after a year in which North Korea has carried out a battery of tests aimed at developing a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the U.S. mainland.
"Kim pledged that North Korea will refrain from any further nuclear or missile tests," Chung said, apparently referring to a suspension during the duration of any talks.
"He expressed his eagerness to meet President Trump as soon as possible," he said.
Trump's aides have been wary of North Korea's diplomatic overtures because of its history of reneging on international commitments and the failure of efforts on disarmament by the administrations of President Bill Clinton, President George W Bush and President Barack Obama.
Under Clinton in October 2000, then-U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright held talks in Pyongyang with then-North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, the father of Kim Jong Un.
U.S. officials and experts, speaking to Reuters before Thursday's announcement, had cautioned that North Korea could buy time to build up and refine its nuclear arsenal, including a warhead able to survive re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere, if it manages to drag out any talks with Washington.
Chung and National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon flew to Washington to explain North Korea's stance on possible future talks with Washington and the prospect of Pyongyang suspending nuclear tests if the security of the North's government is assured.
In what would be a key North Korean concession, Chung said Kim "understands that the routine joint military exercises between the Republic of Korea and the United States must continue."
Pyongyang had previously demanded that such joint drills be suspended in order for any U.S. talks to go forward.
Trump in the past has derided the North Korean leader as a “maniac,” referred to him as “little rocket man” and threatened in a speech to the United Nations last year to "totally destroy" his country of 26 million people if it attacked the United States or one of its allies.
Kim had responded by calling the U.S. president a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard.”
Trump has also been scathing in his criticism of previous U.S. administrations for not doing more to rein in the North Korean government.
"He believes that he has them on the ropes, or at a disadvantage right now. They only made the gesture because they feel the pressure badly and so this a good time," a second senior administration official said.
But U.S. officials may also be wary since North Korea has yet to weigh in directly on its diplomatic offer and previous overtures from Pyongyang have sometimes carried demands that Washington has found impossible to accept, such as the withdrawal of U.S. troops from South Korea.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he confirmed in telephone talks with Trump that pressure still needed to be applied worldwide on North Korea.
Abe also told reporters he hoped to visit the United States as early as next month to meet Trump to discuss North Korea, among other issues.
"We welcome the change in North Korea's stance", Abe said. "Japan and the United States will not waver in its firm stance that they will continue to put maximum pressure until North Korea takes concrete action towards the complete, verifiable and irreversible end to nuclear missile development."
A senior administration official said Trump agreed to meet Kim because Kim is the "one person who is able to make decisions under their authoritarian, uniquely authoritarian, or totalitarian system," a senior administration official said.
Daniel Russel, until last April the assistant secretary of state for East Asia and the Pacific, the most senior U.S. diplomatic position for Asia, noted there had still been no public comment from North Korea about the content of Monday’s meeting with the South Korean delegation.
"Let’s hear from the North Koreans themselves what they are proposing and what they are willing to do. There is plenty of reason to be cautious, given their track record," Russel said."Second, let’s read the fine print. The North has made peace overtures in the past that did not hold up under scrutiny."
Tensions over North Korea rose to their highest in years in 2017, and the Trump administration has warned that all options are on the table, including military ones, in dealing with Pyongyang, which has pursued its weapons programs in defiance of ever tougher U.N. sanctions.
Signs of a thaw emerged this year, with North and South Korea resuming talks and North Korea attending the Winter Olympics. During the Pyongyang talks this week, the two Koreas agreed to hold their first summit since 2007 in late April.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in has said sanctions should not be eased for the sake of talks and that nothing less than denuclearization of North Korea should be the final goal for talks.
China's foreign minister, Wang Yi, called on the United States and North Korea to hold talks as soon as possible, warning at a news briefing in Beijing on Thursday that things"will not be smooth sailing".© Thomson Reuters 2018.
57 Comments
Login to comment
Tommy Jones
This is great news. Good luck, President Trump. Well played getting to this stage.
Toasted Heretic
Yep, it's what I've been hoping for all along - dialogue!
A lot better than launching missiles at each other.
Christopher Michael Husson
Great news for once! Good on President Trump and President Moon!
Strangerland
I'm skeptical. I want to hear it from Trump first. If it's true, it's a good thing.
But according to so many right-wingers, Moon was being suckered by N. Korea by agreeing to have talks with them. Any of those people care to comment if Trump is also a sucker if he does so?
oldman_13
Can't believe I'm saying this, but good for Trump.
Like I touched upon before, this leaves Japan the odd man out of the ridiculous 'alliance' of the U.S., South Korea, and Japan against North Korea.
South Korea couldn't care less about Japan, and would never side with them against their northern brothers. Trump couldn't care less about Japan also, and now he's going to the table with the dear leader.
Japan now must do the same. There is definitely a reason why Kim is so open to dialogue now, the sanctions against North Korea have been crippling them. Abe must learn to bite his tongue and disregard the 'alliance,' and open dialogue with Kim himself.
PTownsend
Good on Trump.
Bintaro
Good, I guess ? But I'm also sure that Kim has something in mind.
Northernlife
Well done President Trump every move towards a peaceful resolution is a good one.
Toasted Heretic
Terrible when things don't pan out the way one expected them to.
It'll be fine. Only bots and those with vested interests are unhappy about this. The fact is, this is the best news to come out of the Korean peninsula and Washington for a long, long time.
dcog9065
Incredible news! This proves that the unilateral sanctions have worked perfectly against NK and they have reached breaking point. This is an incredible precedent as well as it shows strong and heavily enforced sanctions can force a rogue power to the negotiating table.
Now the ball is in NK's court; if they derail these talks, their state will come to an end through force
maybeperhapsyes
I think the doomsday clock just went back a minute or so.
Gotta give a hand to both Kim and Donny for even suggesting that this is on the table.
oldman_13
I don't care what political affiliation you have, everyone should be in support of peace and denuclearization of an unstable nation. Hopefully this will lead to better future for all involved, no more NK nukes, reunification of both Korea's, elimination of the gulags in NK, and formal ties between US, Japan, and North Korea.
Luddite
Don't get excited, if the talks happen it doesn't mean anything will be achieved. Remember Chamberlain and 'Peace in our time"?
FizzBit
I can imagine the MIC hedgomons pounding their heads on their Itialian marble "war room" tables.
Thanks Donald. Never had any doubts. Now, get them out of Syria too.
Strangerland
Peace will be achieved at least for the duration of the talks. That’s huge in and of itself.
AlexBecu
I support this meeting as well, but North Korea needs to give up the nukes. They've threatened Japan with nuclear destruction many times before.
elephant200
The blackmail tactic by North Korea is working far better than expected. But if you guys believe NK is going to give up nuclear arsenals then you guys were naive!
Hiro S Nobumasa
Abe had the chance to have direct talks with Kim several months ago but opted to put American interests firsts ahead of Japan's so Tokyo is now awkwardly stranded alone .
Shinzo had the chance to rise as a great world statesman and lift Nippon back to the top of the world stage but instead acted like a puppy on a leash.
It would have been a good feeling to have a headline then that said ' Abe in direct talks with Kim and announced that the Gangnam fan agrees to have talks with President Trump'.
marcelito
Oh nooooo....Shinzo,s NK boogeyman is suddenly slipping away and looking a lot less scary.]
Quick, let Abe and his mouthpiece Suga take credit for it and start looking for a new diversionary target before next election is due.
Hope the talks are successful , de-escalation and a calm diplomatic solution with NK is whats needed.
Sorry to take away the right wingers steam.
ZENJI
Watch out for dodgy gases and faulty hand shakes trumpy. No! on second thoughts go all the way, give the man a hug, a tender kiss on the lips for Mrs Kim. That should go down well, shows intent don't you think.
stormcrow
Stunning to say the least. A sitting U.S. president has never met with a N. Korean leader before, let alone in a discussion focused on nuclear weapons.
The only question now is what is the quid pro quo? Would a nuclear freeze be enough to cut it? It seems unlikely that N. Korea will completely give up its nuclear program at this stage after everything they've invested in it.
Still, it's better that the N. Koreans are talking instead of testing nuclear devices and ICBM missiles.
Samit Basu
@stormcrow
Kim Jong Un promised to scrap ICBMs first.
That alone guarantees that the US mainland won't be nuked.
Goodlucktoyou
This is good news for South Koreans and Japanese who will be wiped out. But I think his true intentions Iran
SuperLib
Please, please don't screw this up, Trump.
bass4funk
I think it’s a good thing, they should talk, better than the alternative, but the President should be optimistically cautious, but I agree, it’s great news if they North Koreans are serious, we can all benefit from this meeting.
Strangerland
That’s the worrying part of this. Why couldn’t it have been any other president?
zichi
So where are all the Trump supporters proclaiming is greatness and willingness to meet with the NK leader? Will they hug and kiss or even shake hands. The only place they could meet is on the border.
Samit Basu
@Goodlucktoyou
This is why the ROK is building the world's densest missile defense network in the world, along with thousands of ballistic and cruise missiles to destroy most of NK launchers ASAP.
The Japanese missile defense is lagging by comparison.
stormcrow
@Samit Basu
I hope you're right and that Un carries out that promise.
However, for now, seeing is believing.
kazetsukai
First... this world is but one "globe" where all is "connected" and "related" physically.
Second... we humans are all "animals" and to survive means to "live" in this physical environment.
Third... to live, one cannot "destroy" the world; the globe and its resources.
Fourth... today, no realistic leader aware of those 3 realities can expect his nation to survive by actions that will destroy the world. (Sadly, there are certain peoples - we call fanatics and zealots - that are dreaming in la-la land or "life" beyond what we know as "physical reality".)
Kim is a "realist" and not a fanatic.
He is a "strategist" and needed someone like Trump (a master communicator) to "recognize" the true meaning behind his actions and rhetoric. And.., both played meaningful roles (acting) to bring this about.
Kim can now "negotiate" on fairly "equal" stance with the US, satisfying his people. That was something which was denied by every other nation in the world since WWII. And something that was hindered by the still resolved "peace treaty" with S Korea.
Trump can now "negotiate" as one having "influenced" is not caused, by using S Korea and Japan and to a limited extent the UN... to get to this point.
So all sides "saves" face...
A good environment for this to happen...
Haaa Nemui
Good on Trump for this if it goes ahead.
Blacklabel
Because only this President could make it happen in the first place.
Strangerland
North and South Korea made this happen.
theeastisred
Good but the risk now is that Trump, the world's worst negotiator, will just agree to whatever Kim suggests.
Haaa Nemui
Yeah, Moon is pretty amazing.
Blacklabel
https://edition.cnn.com/2018/01/09/asia/south-korea-north-korea-talks-moon-intl/index.html
South Korea's Moon credits Trump with 'huge' contribution to North Korea talks
Darmstadt
Well done to Japan and America for keeping the pressure and sanctions on North Korea that has now forced them to negotiate!
Ganbare Japan!
So very true. As Pres. Trump talks about in his book "The Art of The Deal", to achieve success, you have to always "Think Big" in all situations. Previous Presidents did not "Think Big", which is why NK was left unchecked to build up incredibly powerful military and nuclear weapons.Pres. Obama was not a "Big Thinker" and would never have met with NK Leader. Just sitting and talking to media and making prepared speeches.
I was skeptical at first, but if anyone could achieve this peace in our lifetimes, it would be Pres. Trump and his famous ability to "make a deal".
Blacklabel
So NK and SK made it happen that Kim wants to talk with.... Trump not Moon? Interesting....
Tommy Jones
Most things are better than war. Give credit where it's due.
Tommy Jones
Spot on.
Ricky Kaminski
Incredible. Trump the deal maker at work. All those years of concessions, empty and broken promises and it takes a guy like Trump calling this lunatic muderous dictator out for what he is to get them to talk. Amazing. Go Trump!
Luddite
NK aren't stupid enough to meet with a President with working brain cells.
Bintaro
One thing : Kim said he would agree to denuclearization if the US/South Korea joint military drills stopped.
The north korean regime being what it is, and Trump having a history of stopping any plan where he has to concede something, it's better not to be too optimistic.
It's great that this happens, but I would trust neither Kim nor Trump to resolve anything.
Civitas Sine Suffragio
Hopeful news! My Roppongi Hills pied-a-terre is available if they need a neutral place to meet.
elephant200
Trump will never negotiate with Iran, Cuba or Venezuela for whatsoever things even humanitarian terms because they have NO nuclear arsenal card in hands. For North Korea this is their victory for their blackmail businesss.For Mr.Abe this is an insult, Japan is stabbed in the back by her boss!
Tommy Jones
Not quite accurate and a bit over the top.
CrazyJoe
I don’t know if this will end up good or bad but I do remember the Republicans going crazy at the thought of Obama or Hillary would meet unilaterally with North Korea without major concessions from North Korea. Why is everything such a disgusting double standard with them?
We don't even have an ambassador in Seoul. Our chief negotiator just resigned. We have no agreed-upon strategy, no game plan, no tactics, no backup experts.
Lil' Donnie clearly thinks he can do it all. Who needs experts, people with brains?
Kitsap
The Art of the Deal: A book written by Tony Schwartz.
Kniknaknokkaer
Credit to the South Koreans. If they hadn't decided to invite the North to the games and go up there themselves Trump and Kim would still be trading insults. This is good news all round though, I hope they reach a breakthrough.
Laguna
He is also a merciless despot leading a merciless despotic regime. There is no possible way for the two countries to merge with Kim in power.
Also, even if external threats removed, Kim must worry even more now about internal threats, which likely means even greater human rights abuses, though perhaps economic opening will turn NK into Moscow on the Yalu.
Phew for dodging armageddon (at least for the moment). The bite is we've still got Kim.
Haruka
Two bad haircuts, lots of cheese burgers! All is well in the world now.
Disillusioned
The world’s two most unpopular leaders having a meeting? Awesome! Maybe we can get Putin to join them for a threesome.
elephant200
Remember Trump is businessman and he is a native born businessman. This guy can do whatever to make a fortune! If you see his own TV show'The Apprentice' you understood how he does business: Danger! He makes business in a very danger way and he dont care others at all! Dont be surprise if Trump set foot on Pyongyang like Dennis Rodman does,I believe Trump has consulted Dennis Rodman about Kim's behaviour and his real thought!
CrazyJoe
Kim is not going to hire a life coach to figure out something positive to do with his life. He knows what happened to Saddam Hussein and he's not going to let it happen to him. As long as Kim is dictator, he will keep his nukes. Period.
Trump doesn't need to prepare in order to impress his supporters with how tough he is. That's all he cares about. He won't try to solve the problem.
The USA and world will pay for a very long time for the election of Donald J. Trump. May God have mercy on us all.
Reckless
Trump saw Kim's sister sitting by Pence at the Olympics, and thought "I want a piece of that!" This explains his sudden pivot... small other brain working.
Strangerland
Yeah remember how they freaked when Obama went to Cuba, and when the US negotiated an agreement to denuclearize Iran?
Suddenly they are screaming Trump's praise for being willing to do so.