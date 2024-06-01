Trump tries to move past his guilty verdict by attacking the criminal justice system

Donald Trump sought to move past his historic criminal conviction on Friday and build momentum for his bid to return to the White House with fierce attacks on the judge who oversaw the case, the prosecution’s star witness and the criminal justice system as a whole.
Speaking from his namesake tower in Manhattan in a symbolic return to the campaign trail, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee delivered a message aimed squarely at his most loyal supporters. Defiant as ever, he insisted without evidence that the verdict was “rigged” and driven by politics.
“We’re going to fight," Trump said from the atrium of Trump Tower, where he descended a golden escalator to announce his 2016 campaign nine years ago next month. The machinations during the final, dramatic weeks of that campaign ultimately led to the charges that made Trump the first former president and presumptive presidential nominee of a major party to be convicted of a crime, exposing him to potential prison time.
While the guilty verdict has energized Trump’s base, fueling millions of dollars in new campaign contributions, it’s unclear how the conviction and his rambling response will resonate with the kinds of voters who are likely to decide what is expected to be an extremely close November election. They include suburban women, independents, and voters turned off by both candidates.
Trump cast himself as a martyr, suggesting that if this could happen to him, “They can do this to anyone.”
“I’m willing to do whatever I have to do to save our country and save our Constitution. I don’t mind,” he said, as he traded the aging lower Manhattan courthouse where he spent much of the last two months for a backdrop of American flags, rose marble and brass.
“It’s a very unpleasant thing, to be honest,“ he added. “But it’s a great, great honor.”
President Joe Biden, responding to the verdict at the White House, said Trump “was given every opportunity to defend himself” and blasted his rhetoric.
“It’s reckless, it’s dangerous, it’s irresponsible for anyone to say this is rigged just because they don’t like the verdict,” Biden said.
Trump has made his legal woes the centerpiece of his campaign message as he has argued, without evidence, that Biden orchestrated the four indictments against him to hobble his campaign. The hush money case was filed by local prosecutors in Manhattan who don’t work for the Justice Department or any White House office.
A Manhattan jury on Thursday found Trump guilty of 34 charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.
Despite the historic ruling, a convicted Trump sounded much the same as a pre-convicted Trump, as he delivered what amounted to a truncated version of his usual rally speech. He argued the verdict was illegitimate and driven by politics and sought to downplay the facts underlying the case.
“It’s not hush money. It’s a nondisclosure agreement," he said. “Totally legal, totally common.”
When Trump emerged from the courtroom immediately after the verdict Thursday, he had appeared tense and deeply angry, his words pointed and clipped. But by Friday, he seemed more relaxed — if a little congested — especially as his remarks evolved into a version of his usual rally speeches, complete with acted-out stories and exaggerated hand gestures. He did not take questions from reporters, marching off as supporters assembled in the lobby cheered.
Trump has portrayed himself as a passionate supporter of law enforcement and has even talked favorably of officers handling suspects roughly. But he has spent the last two years attacking parts of the criminal justice system as it applies to him and raising questions about the honesty and motives of agents and prosecutors.
In his disjointed remarks, Trump attacked Biden on immigration and tax policies before pivoting to his case, growling that he was threatened with jail time if he violated a gag order. He cast intricate parts of the case and trial proceedings as unfair, making false statements and misrepresentations as he went.
Trump said he had wanted to testify in his trial, a right that he opted not to exercise. Doing so would have allowed prosecutors to cross-examine him under oath. He raised the specter on Friday of being charged with perjury for a verbal misstep, saying, “The theory is you never testify because as soon as you testify — anybody, if it were George Washington — don’t testify because they’ll get you on something that you said slightly wrong.”
Testing the limits of the gag order that continues to prohibit him from publicly critiquing witnesses including Michael Cohen, Trump called his former fixer, the star prosecution witness in the case, “a sleazebag," without referencing him by name.
He also blasted the judge in the case, saying his side's chief witness had been “literally crucified by this man who looks like an angel, but he’s really a devil.”
He also circled back to some of the same authoritarian themes he has repeatedly focused on in speeches and rallies, painting the U.S. under Biden as a “corrupt” and “fascist” nation.
His son Eric Trump and daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, joined him, but his wife, Melania Trump, who has been publicly silent since the verdict, was not seen.
Outside, on Manhattan's Fifth Avenue, supporters gathered across the street flew a giant red “TRUMP OR DEATH” sign that flapped in front of a high-end boutique. A small group of protesters held signs saying “Guilty” and “Justice matters."
On Friday morning, Trump's campaign announced it had raised $34.8 million from the time the verdict was announced through midnight. That's more than $1 million for each felony charge and more than his political operation raised in January and February combined. Just under 30 percent of that money came from donors who had not previously given to the campaign through the online platform, they said.
Trump and his campaign had been preparing for a guilty verdict for days, even as they held out hope for a hung jury. On Tuesday, Trump railed that not even Mother Teresa, the nun and saint, could beat the charges, which he repeatedly labeled as “rigged.”
His top aides on Wednesday released a memo in which they insisted a verdict would have no impact on the election, whether Trump was convicted or acquitted.
The news nonetheless landed with a jolt. Trump listened as the jury delivered a guilty verdict on every count. Trump sat stone-faced while the verdict was read.
His campaign fired off a flurry of fundraising appeals, and GOP allies rallied to his side. One text message called him a “political prisoner,” even though he hasn't yet found out if he will be sentenced to prison. The campaign also began selling black “Make America Great Again” caps, instead of the usual red, to reflect a “dark day in history.”
Aides reported an immediate rush of contributions so intense that WinRed, the platform the campaign uses for fundraising, crashed. The $34.8 million raised Thursday did not include what Trump collected at his in-person fundraiser or any donations that continued to come in online Friday.
In the next two months, Trump is set to have his first debate with Biden, announce a running mate and formally accept his party’s nomination at the Republican National Convention. But before he goes to Milwaukee for the RNC, Trump will have to return to court on July 11 for sentencing. He could face penalties ranging from a fine or probation up to prison time.
Associated Press writers Adriana Gomez Licon in Miami, Meg Kinnard in Columbia, South Carolina, Gary Fields in Washington and Ali Swenson and Michael R. Sisak in New York contributed to this report.© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Asiaman7
This man [the judge], who looks like an angel, but he’s really a devil.” — Donald Trump, 31 May
—
“This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge, who was corrupt. I’m a very innocent man. This was a rigged decision.” — Donald Trump, 30 May, shortly after his conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records
—
Give him the maximum of four years of prison. According to Reuters, “Judges often look favorably on people who admit culpability and express remorse.” Trump has shown none.
HappySmiles
I fear tossing Trump in jail might open the potential of his son Eric Trump being anointed as his father’s successor and thus being elected as the Trump base vehemently rallies to right the perceived wrong of the jailing of the senior Trump during the final months of the election.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Criminals often do lash out at the justice system.
wallace
Isn't that what all felons say, "I'm innocent."
ok1517
Felon Trump still opening his mouth?
Still attacking the criminal justice system?
Attacking the judge, the jury and everyone else you can think of?
Wasn't (isn't) there a gag order?
Finally do what has to be done, don't wait until 11 July!
Send him to where he belongs - Rikers Island!
fallaffel
Poor Trump. Sounds like he's about to cry.
PTownsend
Te=he former billionaire has long been accustomed to the two-tier system of justice in which he and his billionaire (actual and paper) cohorts US and foreign were able to get their way in courts, buying judges and bullying the underclass they disdain. Now some of those billionaires might turn on the election-denier in chief, aka Felonius Drumpf, because this trial has exposed the dirty dealings the billionare oligarchs long been able to get away with, making it more difficult for them to continue their grifting ways. MAGAs are upset because their cult leader was just shown to be subject to the laws of America; maybe some will learn that falsification of records and election interference are inappropriate and that even some of their idols are subject to the laws of the land. The RF must look mighty good to them now, where its tsar is not subject to laws of the land, and is also much richer than the previous guy, plus also has the same lack of human decency, and the same political/religious belief system based on what more can I take without having to give back.
Cheradenine Zakalwe
Trump loves hanging judges when they quickly round up and sentence minority youth.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-65197862
Trump loves FBI G-men except when they are investigating him. Then the FBI are all deep state far left Marxists.
Trump loves the police except when they are fighting against a mob of his riled up supporters trying to overturn an election result.
Simon Foston
Trump shouldn't mind being a convicted felon so much. It's a distinction he shares with the "late, great" Hannibal Lecter.
wallace
Poll post-court. Biden 41%. Trump 39%.
Blacklabel
amazing poll for a convicted felon, isn’t it??
Where’s the other 20%? 41 to 39 nationally, non convicted felon Biden loses.
was it a reliable poll? Or a leftist one?
Convicted felon Trump is back on the campaign trail now with more energy than ever. Team lib has really messed up. Bad.
convicted felon Trump 2024!
PTownsend
Who hired the sleazebag, or was the previous guy sleeping again?
MAGAs seem proud to be victimized by the victim-in-chief. Keep sending him money then complain about the cost of living. A collective disease in the minority MAGA community, don't let it dpread further.
Gene Hennigh
Everyone deserves a fair trial. Mr. Trump has had his. The jury found him guilty. That is the American way. There are those on the right who want to change that as they wave the American Flag as if they own it.
zibala
Trump tries to move past his guilty verdict by attacking the criminal justice system
There is no need for such attack,
We all know this was a politically motivated persecution and that the jury was obviously bias.
Blacklabel
Follow your new daddy, Soros Junior. He demands all of you good leftists follow his orders without fail now that Daddy’s money to the judge and DA has gotten the conviction.
bark like seals for a fish, leftys. You know who has bought and owned you.
Ain’t no soy dude that looks like that and who is dating Hillary’s ex controlling ME.
Blacklabel
Repeat after me:
convicted felon! Convicted felon! Convicted felon!
now here’s your treat, gooood boy.