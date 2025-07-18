 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Trump
President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony to sign the "Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act," in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 16, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
world

Trump to visit Scotland, where his family has golf courses, and talk trade with Starmer

0 Comments
By WILL WEISSERT
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump will head to Scotland next week, visiting areas where his family owns two golf courses and is opening a third, and will meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss trade ahead of an official state visit to Britain in September.

Trump's trip from July 25-29 will see him visit Turnberry, home to a historic golf course and hotel he bought in 2014, and Aberdeen, where one Trump golf course has operated since 2012 and a new one is set to open in August, the White House said Thursday.

During the trip, Trump plans to meet with Starmer to “refine” a previously announced trade deal, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Trump himself had previously said he'd be discussing trade with Starmer and said those talks would take place at “probably one of my properties" in Aberdeen, but the White House hadn't previously announced the trip.

The White House hasn't commented on whether the Republican president plans to golf while in Scotland, though he played his Turnberry course during his first term in 2018, ahead of traveling to Helsinki, Finland, for a high-stakes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The president's son's Eric and Donald Jr. are now running the family business, The Trump Organization, while their father is in the White House.

During her briefing with reporters, Leavitt also said Trump and first lady Melania Trump will travel to the United Kingdom from Sept. 17-19 and meet with King Charles.

That trip had already been confirmed by Buckingham Palace and will mark Trump's second state visit to the United Kingdom after he first had one in 2019. No U.S. president had previously been invited for a second state visit.

“He is honored and looking forward to meeting with his majesty, the king at Windsor Castle,” Leavitt said.

Trump's first golf course near Aberdeen, International Golf Links Scotland, is set to host an event on the European tour, the Scottish Championship, from Aug. 7-10. It will be the first time the course has staged a European tour event, though it held a tournament on the seniors’ tour in 2023 and 2024 and will do so again this year, the week before the Scottish Championship.

Located on the Ayrshire coast, around 200 miles (320 kilometers) southwest of Aberdeen, Trump Turnberry is one of 10 courses on the rotation to host the British Open — the oldest of the four major championships in men’s golf — but hasn’t staged that event since 2009, before Trump bought the resort.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food

5 Delicious Summer Fish in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

12 Natural Japanese Skincare Ingredients For Radiant Skin

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Fireworks In Japan: The Culture and Festivals of Hanabi

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Kameari: A Slice of Life in ‘Downtown’ Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

My Experience Donating Hair in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Abortion Laws & Support in Japan: A Foreigner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Travel Guide – Green Season

GaijinPot Travel

Fukushima Waraji Festival

GaijinPot Travel

7 Job Interview Red Flags in Japan (and What to Ask Instead)

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Oita

GaijinPot Travel

Understanding Teacher Transfers in Japan From A Parent’s Perspective

Savvy Tokyo