Trump won't commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses

President Donald Trump again declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election.
“We’re going to have to see what happens,” Trump said Wednesday at a news conference, responding to a question about whether he’d commit to a peaceful transfer of power. “You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster."
It is highly unusual that a sitting president would express less than complete confidence in the American democracy’s electoral process. But he also declined four years ago to commit to honoring the election results if his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, won.
His current Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, was asked about Trump’s comment after landing in Wilmington, Delaware, on Wednesday night.
“What country are we in?” Biden asked incredulously, adding: “I’m being facetious. Look, he says the most irrational things. I don’t know what to say about it. But it doesn’t surprise me.”
Trump has been pressing a monthslong campaign against mail-in voting this November by tweeting and speaking out critically about the practice. More states are encouraging mail-in voting to keep voters safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The president, who uses mail-in voting himself, has tried to distinguish between states that automatically send mail ballots to all registered voters and those, like Florida, that send them only to voters who request a mail ballot.
Trump has baselessly claimed widespread mail voting will lead to massive fraud. The five states that routinely send mail ballots to all voters have seen no significant fraud.
Trump on Wednesday appeared to suggest that if states got “rid of” the unsolicited mailing of ballots there would be no concern about fraud or peaceful transfers of power.
“You’ll have a very peaceful — there won’t be a transfer frankly,” Trump said. “There’ll be a continuation. The ballots are out of control, you know it, and you know, who knows it better than anybody else? The Democrats know it better than anybody else.”
In a July interview, Trump similarly refused to commit to accepting the results.
“I have to see. Look ... I have to see,” Trump told Chris Wallace during a wide-ranging July interview on “Fox News Sunday.” “No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no, and I didn’t last time either.”
The Biden campaign responded Wednesday: “The American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.”
The American Civil Liberties Union also protested Trump's remarks. “The peaceful transfer of power is essential to a functioning democracy," National Legal Director David Cole said. "This statement from the president of the United States should trouble every American.”
Trump made similar comments ahead of the 2016 election. When asked during an October debate whether he would abide by the voters’ will, Trump responded that he would “keep you in suspense.”
It’s unlikely that any chaos in states with universal mail-in voting will cause the election result to be inaccurately tabulated, as Trump has suggested.
The five states that already have such balloting have had time to ramp up their systems, while four states newly adopting it — California, New Jersey, Nevada and Vermont — have not. Washington, D.C., is also newly adopting it.
Of those nine states, only Nevada is a battleground, worth six electoral votes and likely to be pivotal only in a national presidential deadlock.
California, New Jersey, Vermont and D.C. are overwhelmingly Democratic and likely to be won by Biden.© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Numan
The mind of a sore loser and a big failure!
Yubaru
More appropriate title, in my opinion!
Capuchin
I hope he sticks to his guns. I look forward to seeing him being dragged out the Whitehouse by his ear like the bawling, spoilt man child he is.
Blacklabel
ah ok, so no need to even vote fairly then.
its already decided because the media announced these place are overwhelmingly Democratic. just cancel the voting then. can we do the same for the overwhelmingly Republican states?
Just more nonsense to fill up the media cycle to avoid Hunter Biden Moscow scandal and Mike Bloomberg buying felon votes in Florida.
Toasted Heretic
We certainly are. The future of America hangs in the balance.
And it affects all of us, no matter who we are & where we are.
Brace for impact!
sf2k
It doesn't matter the reality. The Repubs and Trump will say it is so and perform a coup on November 4th citing voting irregularities and an investigation is underway yada yada. The sycophants here will endorse is as well, as always
USSR broke up so not surprising the USA is about to. Hegemony is hard to continue.
klausdorth
Looks like he is going completely bonkers (or was it bunkers?)!
He isn't looking for a peaceful transition (because that's what will happen).
He wants to be "Imperator Maximus".
Blacklabel
and he was correct, because she didnt win. same thing again. Isnt Biden the one already ordered to not concede when he loses. under any circumstances, ever?
Jimizo
What happened to Trump’s baseless claim that millions of illegals voted in 2016?
If Biden wins, will he repeat this baseless claim?
If he wins, will he repeat this baseless claim?
Sneezy
No-one suggested cancelling voting in these states, so I am perplexed by this reaction.
As for the main story, nishikat is looking more and more prescient. Odd that none of the other mind-readers and psychics that post on this website saw this coming.
Blacklabel
just that the "result" wont be incorrectly tabulated, they say. Funny that they dont mention that the VOTES (that make up the entire result), will be incorrectly counted in the 5 states that have not prepared for this at all.
But thats ok, unless Biden loses. Then riot and lawsuit time. Never concede Joe!, say the Dems.
Kaerimashita
I keep reading these reports and cannot quite reconcile the reporting with what he actually said. He hasn't said "I won't accept the result" (as Hilary and others have) but rather has said that he will need to see how all of the furore around mail in ballots and the like pans out.
Those who think that he will "cling to power" if the result goes against him are indulging in fantasy.
PTownsend
During the 2016 election many Trump supporters (US and 'foreign') were direct in saying they supported him because he was going to 'take down US systems'.
Looks like Trump has succeeded, and now has become the establishment. He's joined forces with 'establishments' around the world made up of despots, oil barons and others in the global elite.
Meet the new boss, even worse than any of the old bosses.