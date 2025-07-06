 Japan Today
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Trump campaigns in Georgia
Tucker Carlson speaks at a campaign event for Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump sponsored by conservative group Turning Point USA, in Duluth, Georgia, U.S., October 23, 2024. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage Image: Reuters/Elijah Nouvelage
world

Tucker Carlson says he will air interview with president of Iran

WASHINGTON

U.S. conservative talk show host Tucker Carlson said in an online post on Saturday that he had conducted an interview with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, which would air in the next day or two.

Carlson said the interview was conducted remotely through a translator, and would be published as soon as it was edited, which "should be in a day or two."

Carlson said he had stuck to simple questions in the interview, such as, "What is your goal? Do you seek war with the United States? Do you seek war with Israel?"

"There are all kinds of questions that I didn't ask the president of Iran, particularly questions to which I knew I could get an not get an honest answer, such as, 'was your nuclear program totally disabled by the bombing campaign by the U.S. government a week and a half ago?'" he said.

Carlson also said he had made a third request in the past several months to interview Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who will be visiting Washington next week for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Trump said on Friday he would discuss Iran with Netanyahu at the White House on Monday.

Trump said he believed Tehran's nuclear program had been set back permanently by recent U.S. strikes that followed Israel's attacks on the country last month, although Iran could restart it at a different location.

Trump also said Iran had not agreed to inspections of its nuclear program or to give up enriching uranium. He said he would not allow Tehran to resume its nuclear program, adding that Iran did want to meet with him.

Pezeshkian said last month Iran does not intend to develop nuclear weapons but will pursue its right to nuclear energy and research.

