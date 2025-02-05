 Japan Today
Trump Cabinet Gabbard
Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's choice to be the Director of National Intelligence, arrives to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee for her confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
world

Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's pick to oversee U.S. spy agencies, clears Senate committee

8 Comments
By DAVID KLEPPER and FARNOUSH AMIRI
WASHINGTON

Tulsi Gabbard's nomination to be President Donald Trump director of national intelligence cleared a key Senate committee Tuesday despite concerns raised about her past comments sympathetic to Russia and a meeting with Syria’s now-deposed leader.

A former Democratic congresswoman, Gabbard is one of Trump’s most divisive nominees, with lawmakers of both parties also pointing to her past support for government leaker Edward Snowden. But the Senate Intelligence Committee advanced her nomination in a closed-door 9-8 vote, and it now heads to the full Senate for consideration. A vote has not been scheduled yet.

Following a contentious confirmation hearing last week, where some Republican senators questioned Gabbard harshly, GOP support for her fell into place following a pressure campaign over the weekend unleashed by Trump supporters and allies, including Elon Musk.

Until three GOP members seen as swing votes announced their support, it wasn’t clear her nomination would advance beyond the Intelligence Committee. Given strong Democratic opposition and thin Republican margins, Gabbard will need almost all GOP senators to vote yes to win confirmation to the top intelligence job.

Given the sensitive nature of the work it does, the Intelligence Committee regularly meets privately, and Tuesday’s vote on Gabbard was held during such a session. While the votes of members of the committee were not released, support for Gabbard has fallen along party lines, with no Democrats expressing support.

Gabbard is a lieutenant colonel in the National Guard who deployed twice to the Middle East and ran for president in 2020. She has no formal intelligence experience, however, and has never run a government agency or department.

Gabbard's past praise of Snowden drew particularly harsh questions during the nomination hearing. The former National Security Agency contractor fled to Russia after he was charged with revealing classified information about surveillance programs.

Gabbard said that while Snowden revealed important facts about surveillance programs she believes are unconstitutional, he violated rules about protecting classified secrets. “Edward Snowden broke the law,” she said.

A 2017 visit with Syrian President Bashar Assad is another flash point. Assad was recently deposed following a brutal civil war in which he was accused of using chemical weapons. Following her visit, Gabbard faced criticism that she was legitimizing a dictator and then more questions when she said she was skeptical that Assad had used chemical weapons.

Gabbard defended her meeting with Assad, saying she used the opportunity to press the Syrian leader on his human rights record.

She has also repeatedly echoed Russian propaganda used to justify the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine and in the past opposed a key U.S. surveillance program.

In the latest instance of the “Make America Great Again” base pressuring senators to support Trump's nominees, Musk blasted Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana as a “deep-state puppet” in a now-deleted social media post before the two men spoke and Musk later called him an ally.

Young, whose critical questioning of Gabbard had prompted speculation he might oppose her, confirmed Tuesday he would back Gabbard. Young said his tough questions for Gabbard were just part of the process.

“I have done what the framers envisioned for senators to do: use the consultative process to seek firm commitments, in this case commitments that will advance our national security,” he wrote in statement announcing his support for Gabbard.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Confirm her now. The attacks on her by dems as a "Russian asset" are nasty and abhorrent.

Everyone who has ever met her likes here: the only people who don't like her are some dems, which says more about them than it does her. The are continuing the DNC/Clinton vendetta with their nasty smears and making themselves look foolish in the process.

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

JJEToday  06:53 am JST

The attacks on her by dems as a "Russian asset" are nasty and abhorrent.

Whatever they are they are plausible. The intelligence community should not mess around with even the whiff of russia or China in the air.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

It's very clear by now that Trump has thrown that Rep/Dem corrupt establishment Ring into the fires of Orodruin/Mt Doom. We're gonna see a lot of winning and drying in the next year or so, so be it.

Stops the wars and proxy wars!

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

I knew it. Great woman, can’t wait.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

bass4funkToday  07:19 am JST

I knew it. Great woman, can’t wait.

Yes, you would like a fellow Putinist.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

FizzBitToday  07:17 am JST

Stops the wars and proxy wars!

Hadn't you heard? Trump is open to making deals to get Ukraine the weapons it needs.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Yes, you would like a fellow Putinist.

Not surprised liberals still buy into that urban legend political myth

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

bass4funkToday  07:23 am JST

Yes, you would like a fellow Putinist.

Not surprised liberals still buy into that urban legend political myth

Not an urban legend when you've shown you think there can be good relations with Putin.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Not an urban legend when you've shown you think there can be good relations with Putin.

Nothing wrong with good relations with Putin. The fact that so many people think there is something wrong with it illustrates how dishonest the US intelligence is.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

 She has no formal intelligence experience, however, and has never run a government agency or department.

Trump supporters consider having absolutely no experience an actual asset, so no problem there.

A 2017 visit with Syrian President Bashar Assad is another flash point. Assad was recently deposed following a brutal civil war in which he was accused of using chemical weapons. Following her visit, Gabbard faced criticism that she was legitimizing a dictator and then more questions when she said she was skeptical that Assad had used chemical weapons.

She has also repeatedly echoed Russian propaganda used to justify the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine and in the past opposed a key U.S. surveillance program.

Great news for Vladimir Putin! He will soon have another asset in the White House.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Not an urban legend when you've shown you think there can be good relations with Putin.

Urban legend at best, she convinced Susan Collins (not an easy thing to do) that she’s not what the left and some on the right have been saying about her. She’s without a doubt an unrepentant patriot, I’m just happy she’ll be confirmed now.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Wick's pencilToday  07:35 am JST

Not an urban legend when you've shown you think there can be good relations with Putin.

Nothing wrong with good relations with Putin. The fact that so many people think there is something wrong with it illustrates how dishonest the US intelligence is.

We were told we should listen to every word of Fuhrer Putin. The anti-Americanism is obvious.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

