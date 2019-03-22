Newsletter Signup Register / Login
On election trail for a local vote, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has projected the video and repeatedly referenced the attack, saying it targeted Islam and Turkey Photo: AFP
world

Turkey's Erdogan again shows mosque attack video despite NZ outrage

0 Comments
By Adem ALTAN
ISTANBUL

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday showed again a gruesome video shot by the Christchurch mosque gunman as an election campaign prop despite criticism from New Zealand authorities.

On election trail for a March 31 local vote, Erdogan has projected the video and repeatedly referenced the attack that killed 50 people, saying it targeted Islam and Turkey.

The gunman's so-called "manifesto" mentions Turkey and the minarets of Istanbul's landmark Hagia Sophia, now a museum, that was once a church before becoming a mosque during the Ottoman empire.

New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters protested on Monday that politicisation of the massacre "imperils the future and safety of the New Zealand people and our people abroad, and it's totally unfair".

At a rally in the northwestern city of Eskisehir, Erdogan again showed both the video and the so-called manifesto in order to attack the main opposition party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu who had warned against "terrorism rooted in the Islamic world."

Erdogan compared Kilicdaroglu to far-right Australian senator Fraser Anning, who drew ire for blaming the New Zealand attacks on Muslim immigration.

New Zealand authorities moved quickly to try and stop the spread of the shooter's video, warning that anyone sharing the footage faced prosecution, and Facebook removed the images from hundreds of thousands of pages.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Odawara: Where The Samurai Spirit Is Still Very Much Alive

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Explore

Golden Week 2019: Make the Most of This Year’s Super-Sized Break

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 23-24

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Culture

5 of the Best Japanese Manga for 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Niyodo River, Nikobuchi Waterfall and Nakatsu Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Learn

Making Reservations in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Chojuan Inn

GaijinPot Travel