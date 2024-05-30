 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Turkey's President Erdogan
FILE PHOTO: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a joint statement to the media in Baghdad, Iraq April 22, 2024. AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo Image: Reuters/AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
world

Turkey's Erdogan to attend Italy G7 summit

0 Comments
By Angelo Amante
ROME

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is the latest addition to the guest list at a Group of Seven (G7) summit in Italy next month, the Rome government said on Wednesday, as it seeks to broaden the gathering beyond the usual seven industrial democracies.

Several African and South American countries have been invited to the so-called outreach meetings, Reuters reported in April, and this week Italy said United Arab Emirates President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, would also be attending.

Italy this year holds the rotating presidency of the G7 - which also includes the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany and Japan - and will host the summit at the resort of Borgo Egnazia, in the southern region of Puglia, on June 13-15.

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may also be present, sources close to the matter told Reuters, though his attendance has not yet been officially confirmed.

Bin Salman drew international outrage after some western nations accused him of having a role in the 2018 murder of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. He has denied involvement in the killing.

Critics say the G7 operates as an elite club of wealthy nations. Looking to appear more inclusive and less aloof, it has been inviting other leaders for a number of years, hoping to bolster consensus on critical issues such as Ukraine and relations with China.

Pope Francis will also be among those attending the Puglia meeting, where he will discuss the challenges posed by Artificial Intelligence.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

tokyo

Haruki Murakami Library

GaijinPot Travel

10 Tattoo-Friendly Onsen in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog

Imori Pond

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

LGBTQ+ Owned/Operated Eateries in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

How to Clean Your Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Chiyoda Line

GaijinPot Blog

Furikomi: A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Learning Japanese Tea Ceremony as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Tutoring Classes for International School Students in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Photo Hair Removal in Japan: My Experience

Savvy Tokyo