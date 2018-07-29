Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Brunson ran a Protestant church in the Aegean city of Izmir Photo: AFP/File
world

Turkey's Erdogan warns US over sanctions threat

1 Comment
By -
ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned the US that sanctions would not force Ankara to "step back" after Donald Trump threatened to punish Turkey if a US pastor was not freed, in comments published Sunday.

"You cannot make Turkey take a step back with sanctions," Erdogan said in his first comments since relations soured after Trump threatened the measures on Thursday if Pastor Andrew Brunson was not released.

"The US should not forget that it could lose a strong and sincere partner like Turkey if it does not change its attitude," he was quoted as saying by Hurriyet daily.

Relations between the NATO allies have worsened over the jailing of Brunson, who ran a Protestant church in the Aegean city of Izmir.

He was held in a Turkish jail for almost two years on terror charges but was placed under house arrest on Wednesday.

Trump on Thursday hit back at the move, calling for his immediate release and warning that the US would impose "large sanctions on Turkey for their long time detainment" of Brunson.

Ties had already been strained over multiple issues including Washington's support of a Syrian Kurdish militia which Turkey views as a terrorist group and the failure to extradite the Pennsylvania-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen.

  • No 'bargaining chip' -

Ankara accuses Gulen of ordering the 2016 failed overthrow of Erdogan, a claim he strongly denies.

The Washington Post on Friday reported a deal between Ankara and Washington was made to secure the release of a Turkish woman imprisoned in Israel in exchange for the freedom of Brunson.

Ebru Ozkan, 27, had been held for over a month by Israel on charges of passing hundreds of dollars to a "terrorist" group but returned to Turkey on July 16.

The newspaper said the agreement was "personally sealed" by Trump but fell apart when Brunson was transferred to house arrest.

Erdogan addressed the claims, stressing that Turkey had "never made Pastor Brunson a bargaining chip."

However, he said Ankara had asked for Washington's help in securing Ozkan's return home.

"But we didn't say: 'In return for this, we will give you Brunson'. Nothing like this was discussed," Erdogan insisted in remarks to journalists during a visit to South Africa.

Brunson risks up to 35 years in jail if found guilty of charges of carrying out activities on behalf of two groups deemed by Turkey to be terror organisations -- the Gulen movement and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

Brunson rejects the accusations while US officials have repeatedly insisted the pastor is innocent.

Erdogan in September suggested Turkey could free Brunson if the US handed over Gulen -- an offer brushed off by Washington.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Erdogen is a terrorist and criminal himself. He will destroy Turkey with his greed and lust for power. He should be treated as a pariah, but many western nations still kid themselves that he can be moderated. Anyone who is even slightly progressive in Turkey will be killed off, leaving just the extremists.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel