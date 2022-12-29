Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Gunshots fired in central Paris
FILE PHOTO: Protestors clash with French police during a demonstration near the Rue d'Enghien after gunshots were fired killing and injuring several people in a central district of Paris, France, December 23, 2022. REUTERS/Clotaire Achi/File Photo Photo: Reuters/CLOTAIRE ACHI
world

Turkey denounces French politicians for attending protest at killing of Kurds

ANKARA

Turkey on Thursday denounced French politicians for attending a Paris protest at the killing of three Kurds, in which demonstrators waved flags of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Clashes broke out last week between police and Kurdish protesters angry at the killing of three members of their community by a gunman on Friday.

Some protesters waved flags of the PKK, labelled a terrorist organization by Turkey, the European Union and the United States, and posters of its jailed leader, Abdullah Ocalan.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu complained about the gathering in a call with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

"Minister Cavusoglu ... stressed that it is unacceptable that French politicians' attended events (protests) in which flags of the terrorist organization PKK and posters of its leader were waved. He said France should not allow such activities," the ministry said.

Turkey said on Monday it had summoned France's ambassador to denounce French government officials' and politicians' "involvement in anti-Turkey propaganda".

The French government asked police to bolster protection of Kurdish community sites after the killings, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday. President Emmanuel Macron said Kurds had become the target of a "heinous" attack.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

