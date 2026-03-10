 Japan Today
world

Turkey deploys six F-16 fighter jets, air defense systems to northern Cyprus

ANKARA

Turkey deployed six F-16 fighter jets and air defense systems to northern Cyprus on Monday to boost ‌the security of the Turkish community, its defense ministry said, pledging to take further measures if needed because of the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.

European powers have taken ‌steps to ramp up military deployments to the ⁠ethnically-split island since a drone hit Britain's Akrotiri ⁠air base in ⁠Cyprus last week. Security officials believe the drone was fired ‌by Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

"In the context of the latest developments in our ⁠region, six F-16 fighter ⁠jets and air defence systems have been deployed to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as of today," Turkey's defence ministry said in a statement.

"As a result of the evaluations to ⁠be made depending on the developments, additional measures will continue ⁠to be taken if necessary."

Turkey does ‌not recognize the internationally recognized and European Union-member Greek Cypriot administration in the south of the island. It is the only country to recognize the Turkish Cypriot state to the north.

Nikos Christodoulides, the island's Greek Cypriot president, was quoted by Kathimerini newspaper as saying the deployments were a "reaction" by Turkey to European statements that the island's security is the responsibility of the EU, and described Turkey as an "occupying power" in Cyprus.

Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman criticized his remarks and said the priority should be ​to ensure the security of the entire island for both Cypriot communities.

Omer Celik, spokesman for Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling ‌AK Party, said the deployments did not target anyone and were solely for security purposes and to "consolidate the power balance" on the island.

"But we must add this: other ‌steps may come too, whether it is air defence systems, ⁠drone centres," he told broadcaster ⁠NTV.

There was no immediate comment from ​Greece.

Last week, NATO defenses shot down a ballistic missile ⁠fired from Iran into ‌Turkish airspace. NATO member Ankara warned Iran on ​Saturday against firing more missiles towards it.

Turkey has said the European deployments to Cyprus risk dragging the island into the conflict.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

