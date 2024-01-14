Turkey destroys 25 Kurdish militant targets in northern Syria, Iraq

Turkey carried out air strikes in northern Syria and Iraq, hitting 25 Kurdish militant targets, the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The operations were conducted in northern Syria and Metina, Hakurk and Qandil regions of northern Iraq at 9 p.m., the ministry said.

The defense ministry said many militants were "neutralised" - a term mostly used to mean killed - in air strikes that destroyed 25 targets consisting of caves, shelters and depots.

Nine Turkish soldiers were killed in a clash on Friday with members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

