Turkey pushes back at U.S. plan to resettle Afghans

Ankara has criticized a U.S. plan to use third countries such as Turkey to resettle thousands of Afghans who risk being targeted by Taliban insurgents over their U.S. links.
"It's unacceptable to seek a solution to the problem in our country without our country's consent," the foreign ministry said in a statement issued late Tuesday.
Already home to more than four million migrants -- most from war-torn Syria -- Turkey said it was never consulted on accepting refugees from Afghanistan.
With the ongoing withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces from Afghanistan, Ankara fears a new influx of refugees.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkish officials were holding high-level talks over the issue with Afghan counterparts.
Less than a month before the United States is set to end its longest-ever war, the State Department on Monday announced a new refugee admissions program for Afghan nationals that involves first resettling them in third countries in the region while their paperwork is processed.
The State Department referred to Turkey as one possible relocation point, also mentioning Pakistan.
The Turkish ministry said the U.S. plan would lead to a "big migration crisis in our region", adding it lacked the capacity to deal with "a new migration crisis on behalf of a third country".
It said if the U.S. wanted to take in the Afghans, it could do so through "direct flights".
In Washington on Wednesday State Department spokesman Ned Price said they did not urge anyone to flee to Turkey or other specific countries.
"We reiterate our gratitude to Turkey for its substantial humanitarian efforts in hosting over four million refugees, more than any other country in the world," Price said.
"But we believe it is important for countries to keep their borders open to potential refugee flows. We did not intend to single out any particular country as a destination for refugees."
The issue is also likely to feature in talks between Ankara and Brussels about updating a 2016 deal under which Turkey received aid for hosting migrants seeking refuge in the Europe Union.
On Monday a senior State Department official said they do not have data on how many Afghans have fled to Turkey.
"I would say we haven't seen major large outflows of people yet, but we have seen some numbers of people crossing, but not large numbers yet," the official said.© 2021 AFP
theFu
Turkey has opened their doors to millions of Muslim people running from dictators in regional conflicts. I completely understand them saying, "No mas." Plus, asking in public is rude, if that was the intent here.
During a pandemic, there are additional challenges.
The US needs to be concentrating on getting the translators who helped US military in Afghanistan relocated to the USA ASAP. There shouldn't need to be any paperwork - just ask the soldiers who the translators were embedded with who should and shouldn't be on the fast list. Clearly, mandate COVID vaccinations for everyone over 12 if they leave Afghanistan. Inject the J&J vaccine when they arrive in the staging areas overseas.
Those 10K people and their families are at very high risk. How the US treats them will impact all future needs for translators in other actions around the world.
As for asking others to keep their borders open, I disagree. There's a pandemic and many people will be economic refugees. But each country needs to decide if and how they will allow any refugees entry. How many will Japan take? The US border facilities are full of kids who should be shipped back home to be with their families, not kept apart from them in the US.
P. Smith
I agree with your post except for this part. The US has routinely abandoned translators, but translators keep “helping” the US whenever we decide to invade a country.
Blacklabel
Well this is an opportunity for the Biden administration to do the right thing.
Lets see if they can focus on one thing long enough to get it done.
100% support this effort to protect those Afghans who helped us.
Chucky138
US should resettle Afghan refugee in US and not other countries.