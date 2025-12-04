 Japan Today
Turkey says 'very scary' attacks on Russia-linked tankers threaten Black Sea safety

By Tuvan Gumrukcu
ANKARA

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday said the "very scary" attacks of recent days on Russia-linked tankers in the Black Sea threatened the safety of all in the region and showed the reach of the war in Ukraine was expanding.

The strikes within Turkey's exclusive economic zone violate navigational safety and are impacting commerce, he said, adding Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria, which also border the Black Sea, were looking at measures to boost security.

Fidan also discussed the attacks, some claimed by Ukraine, with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels, as well as with his counterparts from Bulgaria and Romania, according to a Turkish Foreign Ministry source.

The attacks have sent Black Sea shipping insurance rates higher and prompted one Turkish company, Besiktas Shipping, to halt Russia-related operations over security concerns.

Ukraine, which is targeting Russia's oil exports as Moscow bombards its power grid, took responsibility for an attack by seaborne drones on two empty tankers heading towards a Russian port last week.

Kyiv denied any link to another incident on Tuesday in which a Russian-flagged tanker loaded with sunflower oil said it had come under drone attack off the Turkish coast. Beyond the Black Sea, a Besiktas Shipping tanker that also did business with Russia was damaged near Senegal by external impacts. No one claimed responsibility.

Fidan and Rutte discussed Black Sea security and negotiations to end the nearly four-year war, the source said, giving no further details.

The person added that Fidan and his Bulgarian and Romanian counterparts stressed the importance of free trade flows in the Black Sea, securing critical infrastructure, and ensuring safe sea routes, while calling for adherence to international law.

Turkey has called the attacks on shipping unacceptable and warned "all parties" to halt them. A Turkish official said this specifically includes the Ukrainian authorities.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has responded by threatening to sever Ukraine's access to the sea, and said Moscow will intensify strikes on Ukrainian facilities and vessels and move against tankers of countries that help Ukraine.

That is the aim.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

