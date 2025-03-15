 Japan Today
Syria Turkey
In this handout photo released by the Turkish Foreign Ministry press service, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, left, sits with Syria's interim president Ahmad Al-Sharaa, during their meeting in Damascus, Syria, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Turkish Foreign Ministry press service via AP)
world

Turkey says it will closely monitor Syrian government deal with Kurdish armed group

By ROBERT BADENDIECK
ISTANBUL

Turkey’s foreign minister said Friday that Ankara is closely monitoring an agreement between the Syrian government and a U.S-backed Kurdish-led armed group, expressing concern over potential future provocations and plots that could threaten Turkey’s security.

Hakan Fidan, speaking in an interview with the Turkish TV100 channel, said Turkey had relayed its concerns to Syrian officials in a sudden visit to Syria on Thursday.

“If there is an agreement signed with good intentions, let it be done, but there may be some problems or mines planted for the future,” he said. “We as Turkey are monitoring these very closely.”

The agreement to integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, into the Syrian government followed fierce clashes that erupted last week between government security forces and gunmen loyal to ousted leader Bashar Assad.

Fidan said Turkey does not see the deal as granting autonomy to the SDF. “No one should feel like a minority but should feel like they are a special part of a greater prosperity by benefiting from equal opportunities,” he said.

The SDF is a U.S.-backed Kurdish military alliance in northeastern Syria that has a presence in most of the territory in that part of the country.

Turkey designates the SDF and its military arm, the People’s Protection Units, or YPG, as terrorist organizations because of their links to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party.

Addressing a question on whether the YPG and SDF could be integrated into the Syrian army without laying down arms, Fidan said the issue had been discussed with the new Syrian leaders, including interim leader Ahmad al-Sharaa. He said Turkey's top intelligence officials were also present and that Turkey would remain vigilant in assessing any progress on the issue.

Fidan said al-Sharaa assured him that the articles in the deal would call for the YPG to be fully integrated into the Syrian army.

Al-Sharaa "actually said that the current articles (are aligned with Turkish interests)." ... The agreement made will completely include the YPG in the army."

“Essentially, what we have been saying from the very beginning is this: The new Syrian administration must take the initiative to end the YPG occupation and piracy,” Fidan said, referring to the continued presence of the group in the area.

Fidan added that Turkey would keep a close watch on developments, stressing that “life should return to normal” for all communities in Syria, including Kurds, Arabs, Turkmens, Christians and Alawites.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

