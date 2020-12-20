Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police cordon off the area in front of the privately-run Sanko University Hospital in Gaziantep Photo: Demiroren News Agency (DHA)/AFP
world

Turkish hospital fire kills 10 COVID-19 patients

By Kadir Gunes and Kadir Gunes
ANKARA

At least 10 coronavirus patients died on Saturday after an oxygen tank explosion triggered a fire at a hospital in southeastern Turkey, the health ministry said.

The blaze in an intensive care ward of the hospital in Gaziantep broke out when a tank on an artificial respirator exploded.

"We are profoundly saddened by this tragedy," Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said before a planned visit to the hospital.

All the victims were patients who had been hospitalised with the coronavirus. Other patients affected by the fire were transferred to other hospitals.

Images in local media showed the ward completely destroyed by fire with charred beds.

Turkey has recorded more than 1.9 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 17,600 deaths since the pandemic began a year ago.

Faced with a surge in cases, Turkey strengthened restrictions put in place at the end of November with a total curfew during the weekend and partial one during the week.

